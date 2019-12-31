finanzen.net
24.02.2020 02:00

LSC Communications Receives Director Nominations from Sententia Group

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: LKSD) ("LSC or the "Company) today announced that Sententia Group, LP has nominated 6 individuals to stand for election as directors at LSCs 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. LSC shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

LSC issued the following statement:

"Since the termination of its merger with Quad Graphics last year, LSC has acted quickly to take decisive action to manage LSCs operational and financial position. We have narrowed the Companys strategic focus and are aligning our manufacturing platform to address the significant structural changes in the industry. Our primary objectives are to run our solid core businesses successfully and profitably while also using our strong, longstanding client relationships to aggressively pursue new business opportunities.

"LSC has a diverse and experienced Board consisting of eight directors, seven of whom are independent, and all of whom are seasoned leaders who possess significant experience relevant to the Companys business. The Corporate Responsibility & Governance Committee regularly reviews the composition and size of the Board in order to ensure that it has the right mix of skills and experience to support and advise LSC.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (OTCQX: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. Our traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, our supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

For more information about LSC Communications, visit www.lsccom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSCs filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr LSC Communications News
RSS Feed
LSC Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu LSC Communications Inc When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene LSC Communications News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere LSC Communications News
Werbung

Inside

Qiagen: Übernahme nur aufgeschoben?
Wie Scalable Capital Ihre Rendite berechnet
DZ BANK - Airbus: Orderbuch verleiht Auftrieb
SOCIETE GENERALE: Gold haussiert, DAX korrigiert
Vontobel: Deutsche Telekom meldet Rekordergebnis vor Fusion mit Sprint
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Konsolidierung
Coronavirus-Epidemie setzt Schneider Electric zu
EUR/USD  Abwärtsdynamik verschärft sich
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Coronavirus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur LSC Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

LSC Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Berlin führt als erstes Bundesland einen Mietendeckel ein
Ab Sonntag gilt der Berliner Mietendeckel. Das sind die Preisobergrenzen
Seit sieben Jahren sieht es technisch wieder Besser aus beim Gold
Warum Pauschalreisen künftig teurer werden dürften
Wenn der Kunde der Bank nur noch lästig ist

News von

Warum ein US-Amerikaner nach 35 Jahren fast 800.000 Euro mehr hat als ein Deutscher
Goldpreis auf Höhenflug: Was jetzt noch in den Kursen steckt
Nel Asa Aktie steigt und steigt: Nun aber blinkt ein Warnsignal auf
Daimler-Chef Ola Källenius: "Das wird ein Sack voll Arbeit"
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 13.600 Punkten -- US-Börsen in rot -- Allianz: Höhere Dividende nach Gewinnsteigerung -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- RHÖN-KLINIKUM, Dr. Hönle, T-Mobile US, Sprint, LPKF im Fokus

RAG-Stiftung will "relevanten Minderheitsanteil" an thyssenkrupp Elevator. Virgin-Galactic-Aktie tiefrot: Morgan Stanley hält eine Korrektur für überfällig. RHÖN-KLINIKUM: Sinkende Gewinne erwartet. US-Wirtschaft verliert an Schwung: IHS Markit-Index fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit 2013. Fitbit verkauft nach Ankündigung des Google-Deals mehr Geräte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ein Gericht hat die Rodung für die Tesla-Fabrik in Brandenburg gestoppt. Wie finden sie diese Entscheidung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.02.20
DAX schließt unter 13.600 Punkten -- US-Börsen in rot -- Allianz: Höhere Dividende nach Gewinnsteigerung -- Tesla darf Rodung fortsetzen -- RHÖN-KLINIKUM, Dr. Hönle, T-Mobile US, Sprint, LPKF im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
01:07 Uhr
Wertpapiere kaufen und verkaufen - Tipps für Einsteiger
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Disruptive Champions: Wie Anleger diese lukrativen Unternehmen finden
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
E.ON SEENAG99