Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, announced
today that it has joined the AUTOSAR Consortium, a cooperation of
automotive manufacturers, suppliers and tool developers, to help develop
a reference platform for its new Automotive Open System Architecture
(AUTOSAR) called AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform (AR-AP). The move is part of
the Consortiums push to develop a running code base for the AR-AP that
is accessible by all its members, which will accelerate the deployment
of the new platform.
Luxoft is building reference platforms for two key areas of automotive
high-performance computing for the AUTOSAR Adaptive platform: Digital
Cockpit/IVI (including informational ADAS) and Autonomous Driving - both
will be made available on open source.
Dr
Kai Richter, Senior Technical Director at Luxoft and co-founder
of timing design and verification specialist Symtavision says, "the
introduction of new software frameworks in general and AUTOSAR Adaptive
in particular will help carmakers shift towards more agile, flexible and
collaborative ways of working in multi-supplier environments. When the
new standards are in place, these reference platforms will help car
manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers to adapt and align their products
with the AR-AP more quickly.
AUTOSAR Adaptive enables OEMs to more flexibly integrate software from
multiple sources and means they are less reliant on specific hardware
platforms and lower-level software stacks. By using the platform, OEMs
also control the overall software integration process.
Dr Richter continues, "The speed of software development in
highly automated driving, Car-2-X applications, vehicle in the cloud and
increased connectivity means there is a real need for new, scalable and
safety-critical software standards in the automotive sector. These
reference platforms will deliver considerable supply chain cost savings
for semiconductors and software & operating system vendors, freeing up
additional resource for the pursuit of new business. As an independent
software service provider, Luxoft is well positioned to help automotive
business scale in this way.
