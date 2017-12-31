Luxoft Acquires Autonomous Drive and Connected Mobility Specialist Objective Software GmbH

Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, announces
the acquisition of Objective
Software GmbH, a provider of software development services and IP
based solutions for autonomous vehicles, Advance Driver Assisted Systems
(ADAS), high-accuracy positioning, innovative mobility and smart city
applications.
Objective implements its advanced technology solutions in the automotive
sector, with a focus on connected cars and autonomous drive services for
leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers.
This acquisition expands Luxoft's ADAS, Autonomous Drive and Connected
Mobility practices and illustrates a commitment to meet the growing
demand for these services. Upon completion of this transaction, Luxoft
gains access to a range of IP-based solutions developed by Objective,
including a tele-operated driving platform, cloud-based autonomous
car-sharing, automotive cybersecurity solutions and a Lidar-based
automated parking scanner. These solutions, combined with Objective's
domain expertise, will enhance Luxoft's design, development and
implementation of next-generation software that empowers our clients to
succeed in the mobility revolution.
Given close synergies with our service-led model, backed by in-house
application development, we anticipate opportunities to significantly
scale Objective's existing projects in autonomous driving and connected
mobility. In particular, the acquisition further strengthens our
presence in Munich where we intend to expand software development
services for highly automated driving with OEMs and Tier1s, thereby
delivering software effectively across the full value chain.
"This acquisition reinforces the strong foundation on which our
automotive practice has grown in recent years and future-proofs our
capabilities," said
Dmitry Loschinin, President and CEO of Luxoft. "Objective has
established a strong footprint with major German OEMs, and we believe
these synergies will allow us to deliver more strategic value to our
clients. We look forward to working with Objective's team and enhancing
our existing offerings, as we develop the tools that are enabling the
mobility revolution."
Through Luxoft's global ecosystem of 42 delivery centers, this
acquisition will expand the scalability and reach of Objective's
offering within its existing footprint of leading German OEMs and their
suppliers. It also strengthens Luxoft's delivery capabilities in
Germany, while adding a new office in Italy.
"There is huge potential for Luxoft to grow Objective's solutions to
benefit new and existing customers," said
Clemens Dannheim, the co-CEO of Objective. "Both the Company's
culture and like-minded approach to building advanced automotive
solutions make for a well matched acquisition. With advanced connected
mobility services and autonomous cars already on our streets, we wanted
to take this opportunity to scale our business and effect the changes
revolutionizing the automotive industry on a global scale."
About Luxoft
Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative
technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to
multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting,
custom software development services, and digital solution engineering.
Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry
expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and
healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is
underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to
continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving
digital challenges.
Luxoft has more than 12,900 staff across 42 cities in 21 countries
within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug,
Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.
About Objective
Objective Software GmbH is an IT company that offers advanced solutions
for the future: Areas such as automotive, autonomous vehicles,
teleoperated driving, high-precision positioning as well as innovative
mobility or smart city applications are among the company's areas of
expertise. The company's standards are high, which is why it is
committed to effective and immediate action, clear goals and a visionary
approach. The Objective-motor drives it: The passion and creativity of
the team, coupled with excellent team spirit and organization. With over
100 employees spread over several locations in Europe, the teams offer
exciting projects with global Original Equipment Manufacturers and Tier
one Suppliers.
Further information about the company and its projects can be found at www.objective.de.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ("Luxoft") contains
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities
Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
These forward-looking statements include information about possible or
assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well
as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some
cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such
as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend,"
"should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of
these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject
to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading
"Risk Factors" in Luxoft's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended
March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the
Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law,
Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005535/en/