Luxoft Holding, Inc Reports Results for Third Quarter FY2018

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider,
today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
Third Quarter FY2018 Highlights
-
Revenue of $236.6 million, up 14.3% year-over-year and up 3.8%
sequentially
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of
16.9%, compared to $37.5 million and 18.1% in the year-ago quarter
-
GAAP net income of $20.6 million, up 10.9% year-over-year and up
11.4% sequentially
-
Non-GAAP net income of $30.5 million, up 9.0% from $27.9 million in
the year-ago quarter and up 8.7% from $28.0 million last quarter
-
Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.60, up 9.1% from $0.55 in the year-ago
quarter
-
Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.89, up 8.5% from $0.82 in the year-ago
quarter
-
As of December 31, 2017, total number of employees was 13,101;
Annual revenue per billable engineer was $85,392, up 4.5%
year-over-year and up 3.2% sequentially
-
FY 2018 Guidance revised due to lower revenue from two Fortune 10
healthcare & telecom clients
Note: Reconciliations of
non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included at the end of the release.
"Our third quarter results demonstrate our continued progress in
executing our strategic transformation to diversify our revenue streams,
expand our presence in attractive end markets and strengthen our global
delivery capabilities, said Dmitry
Loschinin, Luxofts CEO and President. "We had a number
of bright spots this quarter, including consolidated revenue growth of
26.5% year-over-year, excluding the top two accounts, and double-digit
revenue growth in each of our three lines of business. Ongoing strong
demand for advanced digital and cloud deployments drove 20.4%
year-over-year revenue growth in our Digital Enterprise line of
business. Financial Services revenue increased 12.9% compared to last
year, and was up 48.7% excluding the top two accounts. We also continue
to experience strong demand in our Automotive line of business as
autonomy drives investment in advanced technologies, improving
in-vehicle user experiences and increasing the need for connected
services and IT infrastructure. On a year-over-year basis, this line of
business grew 10.1% in the quarter and 37.5% in the nine-month period
and is on track to deliver annual growth of over 40%.
"We continue to enhance our global competitive position and market
penetration utilizing our expansive and scalable delivery platform.
During the quarter, we opened a new delivery center in Berlin, the
result of a strategic collaboration, with a major German multinational
automotive manufacturer, to attract new talent for next-generation
intelligent user experience for cars. We continue to increase our
presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) following the opening of the Bangalore
office. We expect to quickly ramp our engineer headcount here as we see
many attractive opportunities to deliver IT services to financial
institutions and other industries in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and
China from nearshore locations.
The Company exhibited solid performance across key global markets.
Revenue generated in North America increased 8.4% year-over-year while
APAC and Europe revenues grew 114.2% and 22.0% year-over-year,
respectively. The success we are having expanding our global presence
and growing outside of financial services is meaningfully reducing our
client concentration. Our top two accounts amounted to 34.4% of revenue,
representing a 6.3 percentage point decrease year over year. On the same
basis, the top five accounts amounted to 46.0% of revenue, representing
a 7.2 percentage point decrease and the top ten accounts amounted to
57.2% of revenue, a decrease of 6.6 percentage points.
Mr. Loschinin concluded, "Looking ahead, we expect our full-year results
to be affected by lower revenue from two large acquired telecom and
healthcare clients. This is primarily the result of our de-emphasizing
lower-margin, non-core business and strategically aligning our resources
with an expanding number of attractive, higher-margin opportunities.
While this will impact our revenue generation this fiscal year, we
believe these actions position the Company more competitively in the
long term. As a result, we currently expect our full-year fiscal 2018
revenue to be in the range of $900-905 million, down approximately 2%,
and our adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 15.0-15.2%.
"Despite this near-term challenge, our confidence in the business
remains strong. We see a number of attractive growth opportunities
across our verticals, and we are confident we have the right strategy to
further build our long-term growth potential and deliver increasing
value to shareholders. The entire Luxoft team is focused on driving
improved execution and entering fiscal 2019 with momentum across our
business as we further implement our revenue diversification and
business optimization strategies.
Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018
The Company is revising its full-year outlook and expects:
-
Revenue to be in the range of $900 to $905 million, down approximately
2%, from the previous $920 million guidance
-
Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 15.0-15.2%, down from the
previous guidance of 15.5-16.5%
-
Diluted EPS on GAAP basis to be at least $1.53 (unchanged)
-
Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis to be in the range from $2.77- $2.85,
down from at least $2.85
-
EPS to be based on an estimated weighted average of 34.4 million
diluted shares
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
69,351
|
|
$
|
109,558
|
|
Restricted cash, current
|
|
|
4,065
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$1,303 at December 31, 2017 and $435 at March 31, 2017
|
|
|
170,489
|
|
|
144,862
|
|
Unbilled revenue
|
|
|
41,291
|
|
|
14,454
|
|
Work-in-progress
|
|
|
4,241
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
592
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
VAT and other taxes receivable
|
|
|
3,644
|
|
|
1,732
|
|
Advances issued
|
|
|
2,624
|
|
|
2,740
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
6,077
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
302,374
|
|
|
286,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
1,399
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
4,435
|
|
|
3,423
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
46,829
|
|
|
49,571
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
122,416
|
|
|
120,430
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
93,579
|
|
|
76,918
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
5,367
|
|
|
9,007
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
275,444
|
|
|
260,748
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
577,818
|
|
$
|
547,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
$
|
515
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
6,684
|
|
|
24,402
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
37,263
|
|
|
38,513
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
3,800
|
|
|
3,815
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
460
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
24,920
|
|
|
21,283
|
|
Payable on derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
295
|
|
Payable for acquisitions, current
|
|
|
12,781
|
|
|
17,221
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
1,721
|
|
|
2,025
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
88,642
|
|
|
108,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability, non-current
|
|
|
11,489
|
|
|
16,907
|
|
Payable for acquisitions, non-current
|
|
|
18,556
|
|
|
32,206
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
4,415
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
123,102
|
|
|
160,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,842,002 issued and
outstanding with no par value as at December 31, 2017, and
80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,540,034 issued and outstanding
with no par value as at March 31, 2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
150,132
|
|
|
133,192
|
|
Common stock held in treasury, at cost (25,422 shares as of
December 31, 2017; 93,813 shares as of March 31, 2017)
|
|
|
(1,375
|
)
|
|
(6,028
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
308,815
|
|
|
263,508
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(2,888
|
)
|
|
(3,886
|
)
|
Total shareholders equity attributable to the Group
|
|
|
454,684
|
|
|
386,786
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
32
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
454,716
|
|
|
386,818
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
577,818
|
|
$
|
547,207
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
December 31,
|
|
For the nine months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Sales of services
|
|
$
|
236,613
|
|
$
|
206,924
|
|
|
$
|
673,885
|
|
$
|
581,430
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|
|
|
144,332
|
|
|
124,688
|
|
|
|
419,236
|
|
|
345,348
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
63,485
|
|
|
54,291
|
|
|
|
179,747
|
|
|
157,530
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
11,050
|
|
|
9,362
|
|
|
|
31,695
|
|
|
24,587
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
(3,930
|
)
|
|
(2,143
|
)
|
|
|
(6,020
|
)
|
|
(2,587
|
)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
21,676
|
|
|
20,726
|
|
|
|
49,227
|
|
|
56,552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
10
|
|
Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss
|
|
|
(588
|
)
|
|
(719
|
)
|
|
|
(1,286
|
)
|
|
(1,224
|
)
|
Other gain, net
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
3,630
|
|
|
|
1,880
|
|
|
4,364
|
|
Gain from derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
1,314
|
|
Net foreign exchange gain/ (loss)
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
(2,847
|
)
|
|
|
1,301
|
|
|
(3,493
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
22,273
|
|
|
21,749
|
|
|
|
51,344
|
|
|
57,523
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(1,723
|
)
|
|
(3,217
|
)
|
|
|
(6,037
|
)
|
|
(8,620
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,550
|
|
$
|
18,532
|
|
|
$
|
45,307
|
|
$
|
48,903
|
|
Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the Group
|
|
$
|
20,550
|
|
$
|
18,532
|
|
|
$
|
45,307
|
|
$
|
48,903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
|
33,756,866
|
|
|
33,225,850
|
|
|
|
33,611,350
|
|
|
33,210,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
|
34,102,625
|
|
|
33,878,605
|
|
|
|
34,254,345
|
|
|
33,879,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
ended December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,550
|
|
$
|
18,532
|
|
$
|
45,307
|
|
$
|
48,903
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments, net of tax effect of $3
and $74; $75 and $173
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
(681)
|
|
|
2,258
|
Translation adjustments with no tax effects
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
(367)
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
(2,012)
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
246
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
20,836
|
|
|
19,813
|
|
|
46,305
|
|
|
49,149
|
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling
interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to the Group
|
|
$
|
20,836
|
|
$
|
19,813
|
|
$
|
46,305
|
|
$
|
49,149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
45,307
|
|
$
|
48,903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
31,695
|
|
|
24,587
|
|
Deferred tax benefit
|
|
|
(3,449
|
)
|
|
(1,434
|
)
|
Income from derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
(146
|
)
|
|
(1,314
|
)
|
(Income)/ Loss on foreign exchange
|
|
|
(1,301
|
)
|
|
3,493
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
827
|
|
|
417
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
(6,020
|
)
|
|
(2,587
|
)
|
Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
22,940
|
|
|
21,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|
|
|
(36,581
|
)
|
|
(3,389
|
)
|
Work-in-progress
|
|
|
(1,436
|
)
|
|
(514
|
)
|
Due to and from related parties
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
261
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(21,807
|
)
|
|
(8,943
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(2,897
|
)
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
1,565
|
|
|
(4,781
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
32,893
|
|
|
74,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(17,348
|
)
|
|
(14,574
|
)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
|
|
(3,395
|
)
|
|
(2,930
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(34,155
|
)
|
|
(54,464
|
)
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(54,773
|
)
|
|
(71,968
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net repayment of short-term borrowings
|
|
|
(1,127
|
)
|
|
(5,998
|
)
|
Acquisition of business, deferred consideration
|
|
|
(12,945
|
)
|
|
(4,534
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
(3,361
|
)
|
|
(1,266
|
)
|
Repayment of capital lease obligations
|
|
|
(132
|
)
|
|
(123
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(17,565
|
)
|
|
(11,921
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(762
|
)
|
|
(1,133
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(40,207
|
)
|
|
(10,481
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
|
109,558
|
|
|
108,545
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
69,351
|
|
$
|
98,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luxoft Holding, Inc
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP
Measures (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and
percentages)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
2017
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
21,676
|
|
10,849
|
(a)
|
|
32,525
|
|
|
49,227
|
|
33,468
|
(a)
|
|
82,695
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
4.5
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
20,550
|
|
9,921
|
(b)
|
|
30,471
|
|
|
45,307
|
|
30,320
|
(b)
|
|
75,627
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.89
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
2016
|
|
2016
|
2016
|
|
2016
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
20,726
|
|
9,512
|
(a)
|
|
30,238
|
|
|
56,552
|
|
29,615
|
(a)
|
|
86,167
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
Net income
|
|
|
18,532
|
|
9,416
|
(b)
|
|
27,948
|
|
|
48,903
|
|
27,913
|
(b)
|
|
76,816
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
$
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luxoft Holding, Inc
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP
Measures (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and
percentages)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(a)
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Adjustments to GAAP operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
8,703
|
|
$
|
7,625
|
|
|
$
|
22,940
|
|
$
|
21,515
|
|
Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|
|
|
4,711
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
|
12,741
|
|
|
8,359
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
(3,930
|
)
|
|
(2,143
|
)
|
|
|
(6,020
|
)
|
|
(2,587
|
)
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
2,328
|
|
Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations:
|
|
$
|
10,849
|
|
$
|
9,512
|
|
|
$
|
33,468
|
|
$
|
29,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(b)
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Adjustments to GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
8,703
|
|
$
|
7,625
|
|
|
$
|
22,940
|
|
$
|
21,515
|
|
Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|
|
|
4,711
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
|
12,741
|
|
|
8,359
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability and unwinding of
discount rate for contingent liability
|
|
|
(3,342
|
)
|
|
(1,424
|
)
|
|
|
(4,734
|
)
|
|
(1,363
|
)
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
|
2,328
|
|
Tax effect of the adjustments
|
|
|
(1,516
|
)
|
|
(815
|
)
|
|
|
(4,434
|
)
|
|
(2,926
|
)
|
Total Adjustments to GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
9,921
|
|
$
|
9,416
|
|
|
$
|
30,320
|
|
$
|
27,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,550
|
|
$
|
18,532
|
|
|
$
|
45,307
|
|
$
|
48,903
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
719
|
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
Income tax
|
|
|
1,723
|
|
|
3,217
|
|
|
|
6,037
|
|
|
8,620
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
11,050
|
|
|
9,362
|
|
|
|
31,695
|
|
|
24,587
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
33,894
|
|
$
|
31,824
|
|
|
$
|
84,249
|
|
$
|
83,324
|
|
Adjusted for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
|
8,703
|
|
|
7,625
|
|
|
|
22,940
|
|
|
21,515
|
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
|
(3,930
|
)
|
|
(2,143
|
)
|
|
|
(6,020
|
)
|
|
(2,587
|
)
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
|
2,328
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
40,032
|
|
$
|
37,530
|
|
|
$
|
104,976
|
|
$
|
104,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luxoft Holding, Inc
|
Schedule of supplemental information
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands; except percentages)
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Client location
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
78,609
|
33.2
|
%
|
|
72,542
|
35.1
|
%
|
Europe (excl. U.K.)
|
|
|
77,526
|
32.8
|
%
|
|
63,557
|
30.7
|
%
|
U.K.
|
|
|
52,446
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
50,230
|
24.3
|
%
|
Russia
|
|
|
13,159
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
12,633
|
6.1
|
%
|
APAC
|
|
|
12,456
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
5,815
|
2.8
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
2,417
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
2,147
|
1.0
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
236,613
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
206,924
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the nine Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Client location
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
North America
|
|
$
|
237,270
|
35.2
|
%
|
|
187,883
|
32.3
|
%
|
Europe (excl. U.K.)
|
|
|
211,060
|
31.3
|
%
|
|
172,738
|
29.7
|
%
|
U.K.
|
|
|
152,739
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
168,571
|
29.0
|
%
|
Russia
|
|
|
38,593
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
27,633
|
4.8
|
%
|
APAC
|
|
|
29,483
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
20,120
|
3.5
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
4,740
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
4,485
|
0.7
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
673,885
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
581,430
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Industry vertical
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
$
|
138,119
|
58.4
|
%
|
|
122,333
|
59.1
|
%
|
Automotive and transport
|
|
|
36,021
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
32,717
|
15.8
|
%
|
Telecom
|
|
|
28,064
|
11.9
|
%
|
|
17,820
|
8.6
|
%
|
Digital
|
|
|
26,052
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
23,027
|
11.1
|
%
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
7,658
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
10,101
|
4.9
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
699
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
926
|
0.5
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
236,613
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
206,924
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue for the nine months ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Industry vertical
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
Amount
|
% of sales
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
$
|
380,763
|
56.5
|
%
|
|
367,837
|
63.3
|
%
|
Automotive and transport
|
|
|
111,933
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
81,396
|
14.0
|
%
|
Digital
|
|
|
77,950
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
64,970
|
11.2
|
%
|
Telecom
|
|
|
77,630
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
46,813
|
8.1
|
%
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
24,075
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
18,671
|
3.2
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
1,534
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
1,743
|
0.2
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
673,885
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
581,430
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC.
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures
|
to Comparable GAAP Forward-looking Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share, per share amounts
and percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
March 31, 2018
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
900,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
54,350
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
(164)
|
|
Income tax
|
|
7,598
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
43,499
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
105,283
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
29,501
|
|
Loss from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
(4,479)
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
4,889
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
135,194
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
54,350
|
|
Adjusted for:
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
29,501
|
|
Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|
|
17,452
|
|
Loss from revaluation of contingent liability
|
|
(4,479)
|
|
Acquisition related costs
|
|
4,889
|
|
Tax effect of the adjustments
|
|
(6,191)
|
|
Total adjustments to Net Income
|
|
$
|
41,172
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
$
|
95,522
|
|
Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
34,442,000
|
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
54,350
|
|
$
|
41,172
|
|
$
|
95,522
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
1.58
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.77
