Luxoft Holding, Inc Reports Results for Third Quarter FY2018

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Third Quarter FY2018 Highlights

Revenue of $236.6 million, up 14.3% year-over-year and up 3.8% sequentially

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9%, compared to $37.5 million and 18.1% in the year-ago quarter

GAAP net income of $20.6 million, up 10.9% year-over-year and up 11.4% sequentially

Non-GAAP net income of $30.5 million, up 9.0% from $27.9 million in the year-ago quarter and up 8.7% from $28.0 million last quarter

Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.60, up 9.1% from $0.55 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.89, up 8.5% from $0.82 in the year-ago quarter

As of December 31, 2017, total number of employees was 13,101; Annual revenue per billable engineer was $85,392, up 4.5% year-over-year and up 3.2% sequentially

FY 2018 Guidance revised due to lower revenue from two Fortune 10 healthcare & telecom clients

"Our third quarter results demonstrate our continued progress in executing our strategic transformation to diversify our revenue streams, expand our presence in attractive end markets and strengthen our global delivery capabilities, said Dmitry Loschinin, Luxofts CEO and President. "We had a number of bright spots this quarter, including consolidated revenue growth of 26.5% year-over-year, excluding the top two accounts, and double-digit revenue growth in each of our three lines of business. Ongoing strong demand for advanced digital and cloud deployments drove 20.4% year-over-year revenue growth in our Digital Enterprise line of business. Financial Services revenue increased 12.9% compared to last year, and was up 48.7% excluding the top two accounts. We also continue to experience strong demand in our Automotive line of business as autonomy drives investment in advanced technologies, improving in-vehicle user experiences and increasing the need for connected services and IT infrastructure. On a year-over-year basis, this line of business grew 10.1% in the quarter and 37.5% in the nine-month period and is on track to deliver annual growth of over 40%.

"We continue to enhance our global competitive position and market penetration utilizing our expansive and scalable delivery platform. During the quarter, we opened a new delivery center in Berlin, the result of a strategic collaboration, with a major German multinational automotive manufacturer, to attract new talent for next-generation intelligent user experience for cars. We continue to increase our presence in Asia Pacific (APAC) following the opening of the Bangalore office. We expect to quickly ramp our engineer headcount here as we see many attractive opportunities to deliver IT services to financial institutions and other industries in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and China from nearshore locations.

The Company exhibited solid performance across key global markets. Revenue generated in North America increased 8.4% year-over-year while APAC and Europe revenues grew 114.2% and 22.0% year-over-year, respectively. The success we are having expanding our global presence and growing outside of financial services is meaningfully reducing our client concentration. Our top two accounts amounted to 34.4% of revenue, representing a 6.3 percentage point decrease year over year. On the same basis, the top five accounts amounted to 46.0% of revenue, representing a 7.2 percentage point decrease and the top ten accounts amounted to 57.2% of revenue, a decrease of 6.6 percentage points.

Mr. Loschinin concluded, "Looking ahead, we expect our full-year results to be affected by lower revenue from two large acquired telecom and healthcare clients. This is primarily the result of our de-emphasizing lower-margin, non-core business and strategically aligning our resources with an expanding number of attractive, higher-margin opportunities. While this will impact our revenue generation this fiscal year, we believe these actions position the Company more competitively in the long term. As a result, we currently expect our full-year fiscal 2018 revenue to be in the range of $900-905 million, down approximately 2%, and our adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 15.0-15.2%.

"Despite this near-term challenge, our confidence in the business remains strong. We see a number of attractive growth opportunities across our verticals, and we are confident we have the right strategy to further build our long-term growth potential and deliver increasing value to shareholders. The entire Luxoft team is focused on driving improved execution and entering fiscal 2019 with momentum across our business as we further implement our revenue diversification and business optimization strategies.

Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018

The Company is revising its full-year outlook and expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $900 to $905 million, down approximately 2%, from the previous $920 million guidance

Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 15.0-15.2%, down from the previous guidance of 15.5-16.5%

Diluted EPS on GAAP basis to be at least $1.53 (unchanged)

Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis to be in the range from $2.77- $2.85, down from at least $2.85

EPS to be based on an estimated weighted average of 34.4 million diluted shares

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 13,100 employees across 41 cities in 20 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) December 31, As of March 31, 2017 2017 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,351 $ 109,558 Restricted cash, current 4,065 4,000 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,303 at December 31, 2017 and $435 at March 31, 2017 170,489 144,862 Unbilled revenue 41,291 14,454 Work-in-progress 4,241 2,805 Due from related parties 592 1,084 VAT and other taxes receivable 3,644 1,732 Advances issued 2,624 2,740 Other current assets 6,077 5,224 Total current assets 302,374 286,459 Non-current assets Restricted cash, non-current 2,818 1,399 Deferred tax assets 4,435 3,423 Property and equipment, net 46,829 49,571 Intangible assets, net 122,416 120,430 Goodwill 93,579 76,918 Other non-current assets 5,367 9,007 Total non-current assets 275,444 260,748 Total assets $ 577,818 $ 547,207 Liabilities and shareholders equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 515 $ 633 Accounts payable 6,684 24,402 Accrued liabilities 37,263 38,513 Deferred revenue 3,800 3,815 Due to related parties 13 460 Taxes payable 24,920 21,283 Payable on derivative financial instruments 945 295 Payable for acquisitions, current 12,781 17,221 Other current liabilities 1,721 2,025 Total current liabilities 88,642 108,647 Deferred tax liability, non-current 11,489 16,907 Payable for acquisitions, non-current 18,556 32,206 Other non-current liabilities 4,415 2,629 Total liabilities 123,102 160,389 Shareholders equity Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,842,002 issued and outstanding with no par value as at December 31, 2017, and 80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,540,034 issued and outstanding with no par value as at March 31, 2017)   Additional paid-in capital 150,132 133,192 Common stock held in treasury, at cost (25,422 shares as of December 31, 2017; 93,813 shares as of March 31, 2017) (1,375 ) (6,028 ) Retained earnings 308,815 263,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,888 ) (3,886 ) Total shareholders equity attributable to the Group 454,684 386,786 Non-controlling interest 32 32 Total equity 454,716 386,818 Total liabilities and equity $ 577,818 $ 547,207

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) For the three months ended

December 31, For the nine months ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales of services $ 236,613 $ 206,924 $ 673,885 $ 581,430 Operating expenses Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 144,332 124,688 419,236 345,348 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,485 54,291 179,747 157,530 Depreciation and amortization 11,050 9,362 31,695 24,587 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (3,930 ) (2,143 ) (6,020 ) (2,587 ) Operating income 21,676 20,726 49,227 56,552 Other income and expenses Interest income, net 17 6 76 10 Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss (588 ) (719 ) (1,286 ) (1,224 ) Other gain, net 934 3,630 1,880 4,364 Gain from derivative financial instruments 57 953 146 1,314 Net foreign exchange gain/ (loss) 177 (2,847 ) 1,301 (3,493 ) Income before income taxes 22,273 21,749 51,344 57,523 Income tax expense (1,723 ) (3,217 ) (6,037 ) (8,620 ) Net income $ 20,550 $ 18,532 $ 45,307 $ 48,903 Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest     Net income attributable to the Group $ 20,550 $ 18,532 $ 45,307 $ 48,903 Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 1.35 $ 1.47 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 33,756,866 33,225,850 33,611,350 33,210,119 Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 1.32 $ 1.44 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 34,102,625 33,878,605 34,254,345 33,879,650

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of US dollars) For the three months For the nine months ended ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 20,550 $ 18,532 $ 45,307 $ 48,903 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments, net of tax effect of $3 and $74; $75 and $173 (28) 1,648 (681) 2,258 Translation adjustments with no tax effects 314 (367) 1,679 (2,012) Total other comprehensive income 286 1,281 998 246 Comprehensive income 20,836 19,813 46,305 49,149 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest     Comprehensive income attributable to the Group $ 20,836 $ 19,813 $ 46,305 $ 49,149

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US dollars) For the nine months ended December 31, 2017 2016 (Unaudited) Operating activities Income from operations $ 45,307 $ 48,903 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,695 24,587 Deferred tax benefit (3,449 ) (1,434 ) Income from derivative financial instruments (146 ) (1,314 ) (Income)/ Loss on foreign exchange (1,301 ) 3,493 Provision for doubtful accounts 827 417 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (6,020 ) (2,587 ) Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss 1,286 1,224 Share-based compensation 22,940 21,515 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue (36,581 ) (3,389 ) Work-in-progress (1,436 ) (514 ) Due to and from related parties 45 261 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (21,807 ) (8,943 ) Deferred revenue (32 ) (2,897 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities 1,565 (4,781 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 32,893 74,541 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (17,348 ) (14,574 ) Purchases of intangible assets (3,395 ) (2,930 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (34,155 ) (54,464 ) Restricted cash 125  Net cash used in investing activities (54,773 ) (71,968 ) Financing activities Net repayment of short-term borrowings (1,127 ) (5,998 ) Acquisition of business, deferred consideration (12,945 ) (4,534 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,361 ) (1,266 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (132 ) (123 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,565 ) (11,921 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (762 ) (1,133 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (40,207 ) (10,481 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 109,558 108,545 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 69,351 $ 98,064

Luxoft Holding, Inc Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 21,676 10,849 (a) 32,525 49,227 33,468 (a) 82,695 Operating margin 9.2 % 4.5 % 13.7 % 7.3 % 5.0 % 12.3 % Net income 20,550 9,921 (b) 30,471 45,307 30,320 (b) 75,627 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.89 $ 1.32 $ 2.21 Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Operating income 20,726 9,512 (a) 30,238 56,552 29,615 (a) 86,167 Operating margin 10.0 % 4.6 % 14.6 % 9.7 % 5.1 % 14.8 % Net income 18,532 9,416 (b) 27,948 48,903 27,913 (b) 76,816 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.82 $ 1.44 $ 2.27

Luxoft Holding, Inc Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, (a) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Adjustments to GAAP operating income Stock-based compensation expense $ 8,703 $ 7,625 $ 22,940 $ 21,515 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 4,711 3,806 12,741 8,359 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (3,930 ) (2,143 ) (6,020 ) (2,587 ) Acquisition related costs 1,365 224 3,807 2,328 Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations: $ 10,849 $ 9,512 $ 33,468 $ 29,615 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, (b) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation expense $ 8,703 $ 7,625 $ 22,940 $ 21,515 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 4,711 3,806 12,741 8,359 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability and unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability (3,342 ) (1,424 ) (4,734 ) (1,363 ) Acquisition related costs 1,365 224 3,807 2,328 Tax effect of the adjustments (1,516 ) (815 ) (4,434 ) (2,926 ) Total Adjustments to GAAP net income $ 9,921 $ 9,416 $ 30,320 $ 27,913 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income $ 20,550 $ 18,532 $ 45,307 $ 48,903 Adjusted for: Interest Income (17 ) (6 ) (76 ) (10 ) Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability, loss 588 719 1,286 1,224 Income tax 1,723 3,217 6,037 8,620 Depreciation and Amortization 11,050 9,362 31,695 24,587 EBITDA $ 33,894 $ 31,824 $ 84,249 $ 83,324 Adjusted for Stock based compensation 8,703 7,625 22,940 21,515 Gain from revaluation of contingent liability (3,930 ) (2,143 ) (6,020 ) (2,587 ) Acquisition related costs 1,365 224 3,807 2,328 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,032 $ 37,530 $ 104,976 $ 104,580

Luxoft Holding, Inc Schedule of supplemental information (Unaudited) (In thousands; except percentages) Revenue for the three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales North America $ 78,609 33.2 % 72,542 35.1 % Europe (excl. U.K.) 77,526 32.8 % 63,557 30.7 % U.K. 52,446 22.2 % 50,230 24.3 % Russia 13,159 5.6 % 12,633 6.1 % APAC 12,456 5.3 % 5,815 2.8 % Other 2,417 0.9 % 2,147 1.0 % Total $ 236,613 100.0 % 206,924 100.0 % Revenue for the nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Client location Amount % of sales Amount % of sales North America $ 237,270 35.2 % 187,883 32.3 % Europe (excl. U.K.) 211,060 31.3 % 172,738 29.7 % U.K. 152,739 22.7 % 168,571 29.0 % Russia 38,593 5.7 % 27,633 4.8 % APAC 29,483 4.4 % 20,120 3.5 % Other 4,740 0.7 % 4,485 0.7 % Total $ 673,885 100.0 % 581,430 100.0 %

Revenue for the three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services $ 138,119 58.4 % 122,333 59.1 % Automotive and transport 36,021 15.2 % 32,717 15.8 % Telecom 28,064 11.9 % 17,820 8.6 % Digital 26,052 11.0 % 23,027 11.1 % Healthcare 7,658 3.2 % 10,101 4.9 % Other 699 0.3 % 926 0.5 % Total $ 236,613 100.0 % 206,924 100.0 % Revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 2016 Industry vertical Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Financial Services $ 380,763 56.5 % 367,837 63.3 % Automotive and transport 111,933 16.6 % 81,396 14.0 % Digital 77,950 11.6 % 64,970 11.2 % Telecom 77,630 11.5 % 46,813 8.1 % Healthcare 24,075 3.6 % 18,671 3.2 % Other 1,534 0.2 % 1,743 0.2 % Total $ 673,885 100.0 % 581,430 100.0 %

LUXOFT HOLDING, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Forward-looking Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of US dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages) Year Ended

March 31, 2018 Revenue $ 900,000 Net income $ 54,350 Adjusted for: Interest Expense (164) Income tax 7,598 Depreciation and Amortization 43,499 EBITDA $ 105,283 Adjusted for: Stock based compensation 29,501 Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (4,479) Acquisition related costs 4,889 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,194 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0 % Net income $ 54,350 Adjusted for: Stock-based compensation expense 29,501 Amortization of purchased Intangible assets 17,452 Loss from revaluation of contingent liability (4,479) Acquisition related costs 4,889 Tax effect of the adjustments (6,191) Total adjustments to Net Income $ 41,172 Adjusted Net Income $ 95,522 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding 34,442,000 Adjusted EPS $ 2.77

Year Ended March 31, 2018 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Net income $ 54,350 $ 41,172 $ 95,522 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.58 $ 2.77

