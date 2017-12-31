Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in high-efficiency, high-reliability LED-driver ICs, today
announced the LYTSwitch-6
family of safety-isolated LED-driver ICs for smart lighting
applications. The new ICs deliver flicker-free output up to 65 W, and
feature up to 94% efficiency and as little as 15 mW standby power, with
configuration options for two-stage or single-stage PFC support.
Targeting smart residential and commercial fixtures and low-profile
ceiling troffers, LYTSwitch-6 ICs also exhibit fast transient response,
which facilitates excellent cross regulation performance of parallel LED
strings without additional regulator hardware, and allows
easy-implementation of a pulse-width-modulation (PWM) dimming interface.
LYTSwitch-6 ICs include both constant-voltage (CV) and constant-current
(CC) operation, enabling lighting manufacturers to reduce the number of
product variants, resulting in manufacturing and logistics savings. The
new ICs are protected by an advanced thermal foldback system which
prevents overheating while delivering as much light as thermally
possible in any circumstance or installation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206006265/en/
LYTSwitch-6 LED drivers from Power Integrations feature high efficiency and very low standby power; ideal for smart lighting and ballast applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LYTSwitch-6
ICs feature a built-in 650 V or 725 V MOSFET and secondary-side
FluxLink control which eliminates the need for an optocoupler and
provides highly accurate output with better than 3% CV and CC over line,
load and temperature. Power conversion for the flyback stage is more
than 94% efficient, achieved by using synchronous rectification and
quasi-resonant switching which enables high power output without a
heatsink. For example, a 35 W, 12 V, 2.92 A design with an additional
PFC circuit has been demonstrated to be over 89% efficient. Devices
offer low standby power less than 15 mW in universal AC input
conditions even with line voltage sensing, which allows the IC to
protect itself from mains voltage surges and swells.
Comments Hubie Notohamiprodjo, director of product marketing for LED
lighting at Power Integrations: "LYTSwitch-6 ICs are ideally suited to
smart lighting applications with multiple outputs. By eliminating
heatsinks and optocouplers and reducing the size of the output capacitor
by as much as 30%, component count and system size are also reduced.
LYTSwitch-6 LED-driver ICs are available now, priced at $0.84 in 10,000
quantities. A reference design (DER-637) describing a 35 W PWM-dimmable
LED power supply with efficiency over 89% and a power factor greater
than 0.9 is available for download from the Power Integrations website
at https://www.power.com/lytswitch-6/.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, LYTSwitch and the Power Integrations logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206006265/en/