+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
17.07.2018 22:35
Bewerten
(0)

Mabuhay, Manila! Pack the Jeepney, Shake Shack is Headed to the Philippines

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Were Shakin Up Manila! Plans are underway in the Pearl of the Orient as Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack or the "Company) (NYSE: SHAK) and its licensee, SSI Group, Inc. ("SSI Group), look forward to serving Filipinos their first ShackBurger in spring 2019.

Shake Shack proudly selected the SSI Group, known for its retail expertise and culture of hospitality, as its partner in the Philippines. This launch will mark Shake Shacks first entry into Southeast Asia.

"Manila is an incredible city; its heart beats with a distinct warmth and hospitality, said Michael Kark, Vice President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack. "We are excited to begin the search for our first site in Metro Manila and look forward to becoming part of this community.

"It has been a mission of the SSI Group to provide complete lifestyle offerings through global partnerships that cater to the eclectic tastes of Filipino consumers. We are excited to bring Shake Shack, one of the worlds best burger joints, to Manilas young and vibrant consumer scene. We believe that Filipinos will embrace the mission to Stand for Something Good and are proud to partner with Shake Shack to bring the complete gastronomic experience, coupled with its fun and lively environment to the Philippines, said Anton T. Huang, President of SSI Group, Inc.

In keeping with its mission to Stand For Something Good®, Shake Shack intends to work with local purveyors and producers to create a one-of-a-kind Shack for the Manila community. The Manila menu will feature Shake Shacks signature items including the ShackBurger®, Shack-cago Dog®, classic crinkle-cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard ice cream.

For more information, please visit: www.shakeshack.com | www.facebook.com/shakeshack

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics  ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shacks mission is to Stand for Something Good®from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYCs Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 170 locations in 23 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and more than 60 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more. In its fourteen-year history, Shake Shack has been recognized with countless accolades, including Bon Appétit's "The 20 Most Important Restaurants in America" (ranked #16), TIME Magazine's "17 Most Influential Burgers of All Time" (ranked #7 for the ShackBurger) and winning "Best Burger" in 2007 and 2014 at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash.

About SSI Group, Inc.

As the Philippines largest specialty retailer, the SSI Group has been at the forefront of the Philippine retail industry over the last 30 years. The Group pioneered the introduction of globally recognized brands to the Philippine market in the 1980s and today is the partner of choice for the worlds best brands in the Philippines. The SSI Groups retail network of more than 600 stores covers more than 125,000 square meters of retail space, allowing the Group to reach a broad range of Filipino consumers. Through its brand portfolio and store network the Group seeks to inspire and enhance the lifestyle values of Filipino consumers and to cater to Filipinos evolving tastes and aspirations. In 2018, the SSI Group celebrates 30 years of inspiring shoppers to stand out, to define their own styles and to express themselves through their lifestyle choices.

Visit www.ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including but not limited to expected Shack openings, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Qs, which are available online at www.sec.gov, www.shakeshack.com or upon request from Shake Shack Inc.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Shake Shack Inc.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Shake Shack

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.06.18
Why Did Shake Shack Inc. Shares Gain 25% in May? (MotleyFool)
06.06.18
Shake Shack will open first ever Staten Island location (Seattle Times)
05.06.18
Seattle?s first taste of Shake Shack will come at?Canlis (Seattle Times)
01.06.18
Bullish Investors Eating Out: Chipotle To Shake Shack (Forbes)
29.05.18
Should You Buy Shake Shack After Its 25% Pop? (MotleyFool)
15.05.18
Shake Shack shares too expensive (CNBC)
15.05.18
Cramer: Shake Shack shares are too expensive right now (CNBC)
15.05.18
Cramer: Shake Shack shares are not worth the money (CNBC)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shake Shack News
RSS Feed
Shake Shack zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Shake Shack

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.02.2018Shake Shack Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.01.2018Shake Shack Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.11.2017Shake Shack Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
26.09.2017Shake Shack NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
04.08.2017Shake Shack Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.08.2017Shake Shack OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
18.05.2017Shake Shack OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.03.2017Shake Shack HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.04.2015Shake Shack HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.02.2015Shake Shack BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16.02.2018Shake Shack Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.01.2018Shake Shack Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.11.2017Shake Shack Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
26.09.2017Shake Shack NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
04.08.2017Shake Shack Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.07.2016Shake Shack UnderperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Shake Shack nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Shake Shack News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Shake Shack News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum Sie jetzt mit der Altersvorsorge beginnen sollten
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Zu hoch gepokert! Netflix enttäuscht Börsianer
Stimmungswechsel am Ölmarkt  das sollten Anleger jetzt beachten!
US-Rohöl (WTI): Scharfe Korrektur
UBS: S&P 500  Rally vor wichtiger Hürde
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Ausbruch oder Einbruch im S&P 500?
HSBC: Gold tanzt mit Bleifüßen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Shake Shack-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Shake Shack Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kreditwürdigkeit der Türkei rutscht weiter ab
Zinsverluste deutscher Sparer erreichen neuen Rekord
Wie Alterung und Automatisierung die Sozialsysteme strapaziert
Bei globalem Chaos hilft Sparern nur die Simplify-Methode
Erdogans Stolz treibt die Türkei in einen existenziellen Countdown

News von

Unterbewertet: Fünf heiße Nebenwerte aus Deutschland
Goldpreis: Die Profis wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Unbedingte Kauf-Empfehlung: Die fünf europäischen Top-Favoriten von Goldman Sachs
Dax schließt leicht höher - Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Fokus
Netflix-Aktie nachbörslich minus 14 Prozent: Abozahlen hinter Erwartungen

News von

7 Gründe, warum man eine Playstation 4 kaufen sollte statt einer Nintendo Switch
Investor Frank Thelen erklärt, wie sich Edeka und Rewe auf die Zukunft vorbereiten müssen
Elon Musk hat auf dem Boden der Tesla-Fabrik geschlafen, weil er "mehr leiden wollte als jeder andere Mitarbeiter"
Mit dieser kaum bekannten Methode kann man bei der Miete bis zu über 1000 Euro sparen
Ein Professor aus Aachen hat ein E-Auto für unter 16.000 Euro gebaut

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Goldman Sachs präsentiert Zahlen und neuen Chef -- Tesla, adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet-Aktie und Facebook-Aktie steigen auf Rekordhoch. Bester Halbjahres-Absatz für VW-Konzern in der Unternehmensgeschichte. Roche hofft auf US-Zulassung eines neuartigen Grippemittels. Produktoffensive: Darauf können sich Apple-Fans im Herbst freuen. Bitcoin steigt über 7.000-Dollar-Marke.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

WM: Die weltbesten Fußballnationen
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
KW 28: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Wer hat am meisten Einfluss?
Die charismatischen Persönlichkeiten der Tech-Unternehmen
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17.07.18
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street freundlich -- Weniger Abokunden: Netflix enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- Goldman Sachs präsentiert Zahlen und neuen Chef -- Tesla, adidas, Evonik, Wirecard im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
17.07.18
Warum Trumps Plan, dass Amerikaner US-Autos kaufen, nicht aufgehen kann
Aktie im Fokus
17.07.18
Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet-Aktie und Facebook-Aktie steigen auf Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
thyssenkrupp AG750000