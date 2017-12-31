Mabuhay, Manila! Pack the Jeepney, Shake Shack is Headed to the Philippines

Were Shakin Up Manila! Plans are underway in the Pearl of the Orient
as Shake Shack Inc. ("Shake Shack or the "Company) (NYSE: SHAK)
and its licensee, SSI Group, Inc. ("SSI Group), look forward to serving
Filipinos their first ShackBurger in spring 2019.
Shake Shack proudly selected the SSI Group, known for its retail
expertise and culture of hospitality, as its partner in the Philippines.
This launch will mark Shake Shacks first entry into Southeast Asia.
"Manila is an incredible city; its heart beats with a distinct warmth
and hospitality, said Michael Kark, Vice President of Global
Licensing at Shake Shack. "We are excited to begin the search for
our first site in Metro Manila and look forward to becoming part of this
community.
"It has been a mission of the SSI Group to provide complete lifestyle
offerings through global partnerships that cater to the eclectic tastes
of Filipino consumers. We are excited to bring Shake Shack, one of the
worlds best burger joints, to Manilas young and vibrant consumer
scene. We believe that Filipinos will embrace the mission to Stand for
Something Good and are proud to partner with Shake Shack to bring the
complete gastronomic experience, coupled with its fun and lively
environment to the Philippines, said Anton T.
Huang,
President of SSI Group, Inc.
In keeping with its mission to Stand For Something Good®, Shake
Shack intends to work with local purveyors and producers to create a
one-of-a-kind Shack for the Manila community. The Manila menu will
feature Shake Shacks signature items including the ShackBurger®, Shack-cago
Dog®, classic crinkle-cut fries, beer, wine and frozen
custard ice cream.
For more information, please visit: www.shakeshack.com
| www.facebook.com/shakeshack
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside burger stand known for its 100%
all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna
beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics ever), spun-fresh frozen
custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its
fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun
and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake
Shacks mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from
its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring
designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened
in 2004 in NYCs Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more
than 170 locations in 23 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and
more than 60 international locations including London, Hong Kong,
Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more. In its fourteen-year
history, Shake Shack has been recognized with countless accolades,
including Bon Appétit's "The 20 Most Important Restaurants in America"
(ranked #16), TIME Magazine's "17 Most Influential Burgers of All Time"
(ranked #7 for the ShackBurger) and winning "Best Burger" in 2007 and
2014 at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival's Burger Bash.
About SSI Group, Inc.
As the Philippines largest specialty retailer, the SSI Group has been
at the forefront of the Philippine retail industry over the last 30
years. The Group pioneered the introduction of globally recognized
brands to the Philippine market in the 1980s and today is the partner of
choice for the worlds best brands in the Philippines. The SSI Groups
retail network of more than 600 stores covers more than 125,000 square
meters of retail space, allowing the Group to reach a broad range of
Filipino consumers. Through its brand portfolio and store network the
Group seeks to inspire and enhance the lifestyle values of Filipino
consumers and to cater to Filipinos evolving tastes and aspirations. In
2018, the SSI Group celebrates 30 years of inspiring shoppers to stand
out, to define their own styles and to express themselves through their
lifestyle choices.
Visit www.ssilife.com.ph
or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for information.
