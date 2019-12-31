finanzen.net
12.08.2020

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Host Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-421-7163 with the conference ID number 1447748 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgentertainment.com under the heading "Events.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 1447748). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Friday, August 14, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 21, 2020. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Friday, August 21, 2020.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New Yorks Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production  the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes  and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

