finanzen.net
+++ Solidvest - die prämierte Online-Vermögensverwaltung der DJE Kapital AG mit bis zu 500 EUR Bonus. Zu den Experten. +++-w-
14.11.2019 22:10
Bewerten
(0)

Magistrate Judge Issues Report and Recommendation to Award KORU Medical Systems $1.0 Million in Attorneys Fees and Costs

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical or the "Company) today announced that on November 12, 2019 a United States District Court Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of New York issued a Report and Recommendation that KORU Medicals motion to declare the patent infringement case exceptional and recoup attorneys fees and expenses from EMED Technologies ("EMED) should be granted in the amount of $1,012,527.67. As previously announced, on August 30, 2019 the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York granted KORU Medicals motion for summary judgement of non-infringement against EMED U.S. Patent 9,808,576 and dismissed the case (1:18-cv-05880-LGS) with prejudice.

The Report and Recommendation of the Magistrate Judge serving in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York is not a final decision and will be reviewed, along with any potential objections raised by EMED, by the District Judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. KORU Medical believes that the District Judge will confirm the Report and Recommendation of the Magistrate Judge, although there can be no assurances as to the outcome or timing.

KORU Medical is also pursuing the recovery of attorneys fees and expenses from EMED in a separate case that was, as previously announced, dismissed by the United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas on June 28, 2019. There can be no assurances that KORU Medical will be successful in this pursuit.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, identified by words such as "believes. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include actual outcome of judicial review and other risks discussed in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC and the Companys website. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Repro Medical System IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Repro Medical System News
RSS Feed
Repro Medical System zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Repro Medical System IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Repro Medical System News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Repro Medical System News
Werbung

Inside

Solidvest: FMM-Methode 2.0: Eine klassische Anlagephilosophie wird digitalisiert
DekaBank: EUR-USD-Anstieg verdeckt anhaltende Euro-Schwäche
Money, Markets & Machines: Automatisierte Geldanlage
SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF BRENT ROHÖL - JETZT AUF SEITWÄRTSKURSE SPEKULIEREN
HSBC: Nordex und Vestas mit Hoffnungsschimmer
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Ziel verpasst
Automarktschwäche trifft Lanxess - Aktie stabil
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Repro Medical System-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Repro Medical System Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Günstig und sicher  So funktionieren die schlauen Türschlösser
Das ist die beste Sparidee für den Rest Ihres Lebens
Der Negativzins befeuert das Dilemma der deutschen Prekär-Sparer
Die deutsche Angst vor dem Bitcoin

News von

DAX: Auf dem Weg zum Jahresendziel
DAX im Minus: Trumps neue Zolldrohungen verunsichern Europa-Anleger - Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie im Aufwind
Steigt jetzt die Nel Asa-Aktie? Größter Short-Investor reduziert erneut seine Wette
Die besten Aktien für die Jahresendrally
Tesla-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Wann es zum großen Kaufsignal kommt

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- Allianz kann China-Tochter gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S: Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus

Chiles Peso auf Rekordtief. BMW intensiviert Forschung zu Batteriezellen. Koalition will Zugang zu Apple-Chip für mobiles Bezahlen erzwingen. Thermo Fisher erwägt anscheinend Übernahme von QIAGEN. Hauptaktionär von CTS Eventim verkauft Aktienpaket. Versicherer Zurich setzt sich ehrgeizigere Ziele. Deutsche Bank erhält grünes Licht für Deal mit BNP Paribas.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- Allianz kann China-Tochter gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S: Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:07 Uhr
ETF-Sparplan - die besten Sparpläne, Tipps und Tricks
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Cisco-Aktie sackt ab: Cisco erschreckt Anleger mit Warnung vor Umsatzrückgang
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
K+S AGKSAG88
Infineon AG623100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100