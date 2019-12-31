finanzen.net
08.07.2020 15:00

Malaysia Airlines Advances Digital Transformation Strategy with PROS

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced Malaysia Airlines has implemented Pros Revenue Management Advantage (RM Advantage) as part of its revenue management transformation strategy. The next-generation system from PROS will enable Malaysia Airlines to deliver optimized offers in an ever-changing marketplace.

The national carrier of Malaysia serves 58 global and domestic markets. With a focus on Southeast Asia, Malaysia Airlines has opened more of Malaysias destinations than any other airline while delivering a world-class customer experience. But intense competition among both low-cost and full-service carriers coupled with a price-sensitive population make operating in this region particularly challenging.

"We operate in a tough environment where yields are always pressing downward, said Izham Ismail, Group Chief Executive Officer at Malaysia Airlines. "With PROS RM Advantage, we expect to continue making remarkable improvements in our performance despite the challenges of overcapacity and notoriously thin margins, further strengthening our commitment to digital transformation strategies to meet passenger needs while attaining our growth goals.

"Malaysia Airlines strategy to continually drive greater innovation and market leadership demands a world-class solution that can optimize network revenue critical to its business, said Benson Yuen, PROS President, Travel. "RM Advantage provides the framework that meets Malaysia Airlines needs today and can easily scale as its business continues to evolve. We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Malaysia Airlines and look forward to continued collaboration in the future.

RM Advantage, an edition of PROS Revenue Management, features the latest in technology and revenue management best practices and workflows. As a SaaS-based solution, RM Advantage is scalable and allows airlines to transition smoothly from one PROS edition to the next as its business grows. It features AI-based forecasting and optimization designed to deliver the optimal price, even in the most volatile of markets.

"The relationship we have with PROS is very strategic, said Dersenish Aresandiran, Global Head of Revenue Management at Malaysia Airlines. "Working with PROS, we now leverage the most innovative science and best practices into our revenue management approach, which has delivered measurable improvements to yield performance, enabling us to remain highly competitive within a complex marketplace.

For more information on PROS Airline Solutions, visit http://www.pros.com/prosair.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organizations AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Werbung

