MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2026
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Werbung
The Board of Directors of Reinet Investments Manager S.A. announces the results of Reinet Investments S.C.A. for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
The announcement is available here: Company Announcement
Werbung
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100830RQTFVV22S80
|EQS News ID:
|2369632
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2369632 22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Reinet Investments SCA
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Reinet Investments SCA
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle Reinet Investments SCA Aktie News
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv
Reinet Investments SCA Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Reinet Investments SCA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Keine Analysen gefunden.