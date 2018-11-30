Mannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Mannatech,
Incorporated (Nasdaq: MTEX)
("Mannatech"), a global health and wellness company committed to
transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its
shareholders passed all proposals put to a vote at Mannatechs annual
shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Mannatechs Chairman of the Board, J. Stanley Fredrick, chaired the
Meeting and David Johnson, Mannatechs Chief Financial Officer, spoke to
the shareholders sharing the companys financial results for 2018 and
the first quarter of 2019.
There were 2,395,655 outstanding shares of Mannatechs common stock as
of April 12, 2019 entitled to vote and 2,014,190 shares, or
approximately 84.1% represented at the Meeting, either in person or by
proxy.
The following matters were submitted and voted upon at the Meeting:
1. Mannatech shareholders voted on the election of three individuals to
the Board of Directors as Class II Directors to hold office until 2022
as set forth below:
|
Name
|
|
|
Number of Shares
For
|
|
|
Number of Shares
Withheld
|
|
|
Broker
Non-Votes
|
J. Stanley Fredrick
|
|
|
1,068,575
|
|
|
326,135
|
|
|
619,480
|
Eric W. Schrier
|
|
|
1,263,033
|
|
|
131,677
|
|
|
619,480
|
Tyler Rameson
|
|
|
1,325,723
|
|
|
68,987
|
|
|
619,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Mannatech shareholders voted to ratify the appointment of BDO USA,
LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2019 as set forth below:
|
Number of Shares
For
|
|
|
Number of Shares
Against
|
|
|
Number of Shares
Abstaining
|
|
|
Broker Non-Votes
|
1,905,368
|
|
|
107,427
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Mannatech shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the
compensation of Mannatechs named executive officers as set forth below:
|
Number of Shares
For
|
|
|
Number of Shares
Against
|
|
|
Number of Shares
Abstaining
|
|
|
Broker
Non-Votes
|
1,326,156
|
|
|
67,897
|
|
|
657
|
|
|
619,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Mannatech shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, an annual
frequency of shareholder advisory votes on compensation of Mannatech's
named executive officers as set forth below:
|
|
|
|
1 Year
|
|
|
2 Years
|
|
|
3 Years
|
|
|
Abstain
|
Number of Shares
For
|
|
|
1,259,421
|
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
130,540
|
|
|
2,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Mannatech shareholders approved the amendment to the 2017 Stock
Incentive Plan as set forth below:
|
Number of Shares
For
|
|
|
Number of Shares
Against
|
|
|
Number of Shares
Abstaining
|
|
|
Broker
Non-Votes
|
1,304,223
|
|
|
89,952
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
619,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To begin improving your life and the lives of those around you, please
visit Mannatech.com.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a full body wellness experience that
makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its
innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing
an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With
more than 20 years of experience and operations in 26 markets^,
Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.
^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform
that is separate from its network marketing model.
Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements
within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases
or terminology such as "intend or other similar words or the negative
of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives,
strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered
forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be
read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States
Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these
forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks,
uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among
others, Mannatechs inability to attract and retain associates and
preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory
changes and its planned growth into new international markets. Although
Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions
reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it
cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any
other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking
statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest
Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other
filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission,
including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking
statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005909/en/