29.06.2020 23:30

Mannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Mannatech, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MTEX) ("Mannatech"), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its shareholders passed all proposals put to a vote at Mannatechs annual shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Mannatechs Chairman of the Board, J. Stanley Fredrick, chaired the Meeting and David Johnson, Mannatechs Chief Financial Officer, spoke to the shareholders sharing the companys financial results for 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

There were 2,389,206 outstanding shares of Mannatechs common stock as of April 24, 2020 entitled to vote and 1,871,531 shares, or approximately 78.3% represented at the Meeting, either in person or by proxy.

The following matters were submitted and voted upon at the Meeting:

1. Mannatech shareholders voted on the election of one individual to the Board of Directors as a Class III Director to hold office until 2023 as set forth below:

Name

Number of Shares
For

Number of Shares
Withheld

Broker
Non-Votes

Robert A. Toth

910,988

212,643

747,900

2. Mannatech shareholders voted to ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as set forth below:

Number of Shares
For

Number of Shares
Against

Number of Shares
Abstaining

Broker Non-Votes

1,749,124

117,112

5,295

0

3. Mannatech shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Mannatechs named executive officers as set forth below:

Number of Shares
For

Number of Shares
Against

Number of Shares
Abstaining

Broker
Non-Votes

1,015,761

104,061

3,809

747,900

To begin improving your life and the lives of those around you, please visit Mannatech.com.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a full body wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 25 years of experience and operations in 25 markets^, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, Mannatechs inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

