13.03.2018 01:04
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Mannatech Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock, payable on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The dividend reflects a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatechs common stock.

Alfredo "Al Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, "The companys financial position supports a dividend and represents our belief in the quality of our products, strength of our sales force, and the future of our company. Mannatech continues its commitment to returning value to our shareholders.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 20 years with operations in 26 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may, "will, "should, "hope," "could, "would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatechs inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Mannatech

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Mannatech News
RSS Feed
Mannatech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Mannatech

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Mannatech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Mannatech News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Mega-Deal der Versorger: E.ON, RWE und Innogy zünden Turbo
DAX und Co.: Die Korrektur braucht Zeit  das sind jetzt die langfristigen Prognosen!
UBS: Microsoft Corp. - Neuem Allzeithoch könnten weitere Kursgewinne folgen
HSBC: Mit Bonus - an Alphabet, Facebook und Microsoft  profitieren?
ING Markets: DAX - Europa bleibt skeptisch, die Wall Street bleibt blind
Vontobel: Covestro ersetzt ProSiebenSat.1 im DAX
Wie wichtig ist die Technologie eines Robo-Advisors?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Mannatech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Mannatech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Auch die Kripo spürt die Verlockung des Bitcoin
Die Franzosen diktieren der Deutschen Bank die Preise
Wie eine Anti-Trump-Allianz den Dollar als Leitwährung kippen könnte
Eine Anti-Trump-Allianz könnte den Dollar als Leitwährung kippen
Durch Fusion von Deutscher Bank und Postbank fallen 6000 Stellen weg

News von

DAX: Die Erholung täuscht
Healthineers-IPO: Analysten sehen Neubewertung der Siemens-Aktie
RWE-Aktie, E.ON und Innogy: Investoren bejubeln geplante Neuordnung des Energiemarkts
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
RWE und E.ON legen Bilanz vor: nach Rekordverlusten wieder Gewinne erwartet

News von

So bewarb sich Steve Jobs mit 18 Jahren auf eine Stelle, drei Jahre bevor er Apple gründete
Facebook ist tot und Zuckerberg weiß es längst
Teslas neuer Konkurrent verdeutlicht ein Problem, über das niemand spricht
Job-Ranking: In diesen Branchen gibt es in Deutschland die meisten Jobs
Der Markt für Lufttaxis nimmt Fahrt auf - und deutsche Startups sind die Vorreiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 12.400 -- Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- E.ON übernimmt Innogy - Neue Ziele -- Trump droht EU erneut mit höheren Zöllen auf Autos -- Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus

Sixt erfreut Aktionäre mit Sonderdividende - Aktie steigt. K+S-Papiere setzen Erholung vor Jahreszahlen fort. Dropbox dürfte bei Börsengang weniger wert sein als erwartet. GEA erhöht trotz Gewinnrückgang Dividende. Aramco-Börsengangen wird wohl auf 2019 verschoben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.03.18
DAX schließt über 12.400 -- Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich -- E.ON übernimmt Innogy - Neue Ziele -- Trump droht EU erneut mit höheren Zöllen auf Autos -- Deutsche Bank, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Healthineers-IPO: Kaesers Medizinmänner kommen
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
12.03.18
Diese Grafik zeigt, dass die goldene Zeit der Shopping-Center vorbei ist
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
RWE AG St.703712
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
innogy SEA2AADD
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Allianz840400