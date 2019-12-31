finanzen.net
14.02.2020 22:45
Mannatech Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock, payable on Friday, March 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, March 13, 2020. The dividend reflects a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatechs common stock.

Alfredo "Al Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, "Mannatech is fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders. The company's strengths, including the potency of our products and the quality of our sales force, position the company well to support a dividend.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 20 years with operations in 26 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may, "will, "should, "hope," "could, "would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatechs inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

