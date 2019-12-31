finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie JETZT an unserer Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teil! +++-w-
29.08.2020 00:06

Mannatech Declares Increased Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The dividend reflects a 28.0% increase in the quarterly dividend amount and demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatechs common stock.

Alfredo "Al Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, "Mannatech is fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders, as confirmed by this dividend increase.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may, "will, "should, "hope," "could, "would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, Mannatechs inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Nachrichten zu Mannatech Incorporated

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Mannatech News
RSS Feed
Mannatech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Mannatech Incorporated

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Mannatech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Mannatech News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt investieren und nur noch bis Ende August Prämie sichern
DZ BANK - Dürr: der Lack ist noch längst nicht ab
Vontobel: Triple-Anleihe - Die starken Partner des bayrischen Fußballs
Siemens Gamesa mit Margenproblem - Aktie mit Jahreshoch
Das wertvollste börsennotierte Unternehmen der Welt  Das sollten Sie wissen!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Hightech-Splits
Die Angst vor dem Markt
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Mannatech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Mannatech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sparen Sie besser als die Masse der Mittelmäßigen
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Was Sie nach dem Tod eines Verwandten unbedingt tun müssen
So gießen Sie Ihren Rasen richtig
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Weg nach oben steinig ist
Bayer, Deutsche Telekom & Co.: Bei diesen fünf deutschen Aktien rät die UBS zum Kauf
Bayer-Aktie: Glyphosat-Vergleich teilweise in Gefahr - Richter will Fortschritte
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
Amazon-Aktie: Frische Chancen nach dem Kaufsignal

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Coca-Cola will Stellen abbauen -- Rückschlag für Bayer bei Glyphosat-Vergleich -- Walmart, Wirecard, Delivery Hero, VW im Fokus

Merz kritisiert Corona-Staatshilfe für Lufthansa. United Airlines will bis zu 2.850 Piloten in Zwangsurlaub schicken. Corona-Krise drückt bei Steinhoff auf den Umsatz. Amazon bestellt 1.800 Elektrovans bei Mercedes. STRATEC-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: Konkurrenzrisiken steigen laut Warburg Research.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.08.20
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Coca-Cola will Stellen abbauen -- Rückschlag für Bayer bei Glyphosat-Vergleich -- Walmart, Wirecard, Delivery Hero, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
28.08.20
Apple-Aktie erklimmt neue Rekorde: Verlieren Anleger ein bestimmtes Risiko aus den Augen?
Aktie im Fokus
28.08.20
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
XiaomiA2JNY1
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
CureVacA2P71U
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
TUITUAG00