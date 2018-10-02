finanzen.net
02.10.2018 20:32
Mannatech Introduces Mens PRIME 7 to Support Mens Endocrine Health, Mood, Energy and Libido

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company, has introduced a new mens health product, Mannatech Mens PRIME 7, which is specifically designed for men over 30 who want to feel healthy, energetic and strong. Mens PRIME 7 is a comprehensive health product formulated to support mens endocrine health, mood, energy and libido.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005989/en/

"The good days arent over - get your prime back! said Mannatech President & CEO, Al Bala. "Our new Mens PRIME 7 is designed to help men over 30 feel like they did when they were in their prime!

According to Tait Switzer, VP of Research and Development at Mannatech, new Mannatech Mens PRIME 7 capsules may:

  1. Improve sex drive & libido*
  2. Support healthy erectile function*
  3. Improve stamina & vitality*
  4. Support healthy testosterone levels*
  5. Support prostate health & healthy urinary tract*
  6. Support cardiovascular health*
  7. Support mood and help maintain normal hormonal balance*

"Weve combined the best science with all-natural ingredients and infused it with Mannatech glyconutrients. It does more than just support healthy testosterone levels or provide prostate support, said Bala. "Mens PRIME 7 supports mens endocrine health, mood, energy and libido. It helps men to feel healthy, energetic and strong!*

New Mannatech Mens PRIME 7 is available only for a limited time, through December 31, 2018 or while supplies last.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in 25 markets^, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Read more about Mannatechs forward-looking statements.

^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Glyconutrients are beneficial saccharides found in nature

©2018 Mannatech, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Mannatech and Mens PRIME 7 are trademarks for Mannatech, Incorporated.

