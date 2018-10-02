Mannatech,
Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness
company, has introduced a new
mens health product, Mannatech Mens PRIME 7, which is
specifically designed for men over 30 who want to feel healthy,
energetic and strong. Mens PRIME 7 is a comprehensive health product
formulated to support mens endocrine health, mood, energy and libido.*
"The good days arent over - get your prime back! said Mannatech
President & CEO, Al Bala. "Our new Mens PRIME 7 is designed to help men
over 30 feel like they did when they were in their prime!
According to Tait Switzer, VP of Research and Development at Mannatech,
new Mannatech Mens PRIME 7 capsules may:
-
Improve sex drive & libido*
-
Support healthy erectile function*
-
Improve stamina & vitality*
-
Support healthy testosterone levels*
-
Support prostate health & healthy urinary tract*
-
Support cardiovascular health*
-
Support mood and help maintain normal hormonal balance*
"Weve combined the best science with all-natural ingredients and
infused it with Mannatech glyconutrients. It does more than
just support healthy testosterone levels or provide prostate support,
said Bala. "Mens PRIME 7 supports mens endocrine health, mood, energy
and libido. It helps men to feel healthy, energetic and strong!*
New Mannatech Mens PRIME 7 is available only for a limited time,
through December 31, 2018 or while supplies last.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that
makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its
innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing
an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With
more than 20 years of experience and operations in 25 markets^,
Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.
Read
more about Mannatechs forward-looking statements.
^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform
that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug
Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure
or prevent any disease.
Glyconutrients are beneficial saccharides found in nature
©2018 Mannatech, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Mannatech and Mens
PRIME 7 are trademarks for Mannatech, Incorporated.
