Mannatech Introduces Most Powerful Ambrotose® Formula Ever

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company, has unveiled the most powerful Ambrotose® product ever, its new nutritional supplement, Ambrotose LIFETM powder, at its annual MannaFest convention.

Leveraging advancements in scientific and ingredient research, Mannatech has improved the Ambrotose formula by adding in new clinically-tested ingredients to boost its immune, cognitive, mood and gastrointestinal benefits*. Additionally, Ambrotose LIFE has more Manapol® powder than in any other product and double the Manapol powder of its top-selling product, Advanced AmbrotoseTM. Mannatechs Manapol contains the highest concentration of acemannan found anywhere. Acemannan is a potent polysaccharide found in the inner gel of the aloe vera leaf. It is what gives aloe its ability to support cell-to-cell communication in the body.

"For more than 20 years, Ambrotose has been recognized as one of the most powerful nutritional supplements in the world. One that can boost your immune system, improve cognitive functions and support gastrointestinal health,* said Mannatechs Chief Operating and Marketing Officer, Joel Bikman, from the stage at MannaFest 2018. "Weve sold more than $3 billion worth of Ambrotose during that time, but were just getting started. We believe Ambrotose LIFE will do more for your health than any other combination of products ever developed.

"Our core Ambrotose powder technologies have been fully validated by 10 different third-party clinical studies, said Dr. Steve Nugent, Senior Global Wellness Director at Mannatech. "The natural ingredients in Ambrotose LIFE powder provide important compounds called Glyconutrients, or glycans. Glycans are part of the glycoproteins on the exterior of your bodys cells. They help the glycoproteins facilitate faster, better and more complete cell-to-cell communication, helping your cells get precisely what they need so that they, and you, can be at your healthiest.*

"We created the original Ambrotose powder more than 20 years ago, and now weve taken it to new heights, said Mannatech CEO, Al Bala. "Ambrotose LIFE is the ultimate supplement for maximizing your life at any age. If you only use one supplement for your health, Ambrotose LIFE is the one to take!

Bikman also explained that those who commit to taking new Ambrotose LIFE for 90 days are guaranteed to feel a positive difference in their health, or Mannatech will gladly give them their money back.

Ambrotose LIFE will be available in two different forms: Unflavored powder in a canister and a citrus-flavored powder available in convenient, single-serving slimsticks. Ambrotose LIFE will first be available in North America on June 1, 2018, and then made available to Mannatechs independent sales associates in other parts of the world.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in 25 markets^, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Read more about Mannatechs forward-looking statements.

^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

