Mannatech Introduces Most Powerful Ambrotose® Formula Ever

Mannatech,
Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness
company, has unveiled the most powerful Ambrotose® product ever, its new
nutritional supplement, Ambrotose LIFETM powder, at its
annual MannaFest convention.
Leveraging advancements in scientific and ingredient research, Mannatech
has improved the Ambrotose formula by adding in new clinically-tested
ingredients to boost its immune, cognitive, mood and gastrointestinal
benefits*. Additionally, Ambrotose LIFE has more Manapol® powder than in
any other product and double the Manapol powder of its top-selling
product, Advanced AmbrotoseTM. Mannatechs Manapol contains
the highest concentration of acemannan found anywhere. Acemannan is a
potent polysaccharide found in the inner gel of the aloe vera leaf. It
is what gives aloe its ability to support cell-to-cell communication in
the body.
"For more than 20 years, Ambrotose has been recognized as one of the
most powerful nutritional supplements in the world. One that can boost
your immune system, improve cognitive functions and support
gastrointestinal health,* said Mannatechs Chief Operating and
Marketing Officer, Joel Bikman, from the stage at MannaFest 2018. "Weve
sold more than $3 billion worth of Ambrotose during that time, but were
just getting started. We believe Ambrotose LIFE will do more for your
health than any other combination of products ever developed.
"Our core Ambrotose powder technologies have been fully validated by 10
different third-party clinical studies, said Dr. Steve Nugent, Senior
Global Wellness Director at Mannatech. "The natural ingredients in
Ambrotose LIFE powder provide important compounds called Glyconutrients,
or glycans. Glycans are part of the glycoproteins on the exterior of
your bodys cells. They help the glycoproteins facilitate faster, better
and more complete cell-to-cell communication, helping your cells get
precisely what they need so that they, and you, can be at your
healthiest.*
"We created the original Ambrotose powder more than 20 years ago, and
now weve taken it to new heights, said Mannatech CEO, Al Bala.
"Ambrotose LIFE is the ultimate supplement for maximizing your life at
any age. If you only use one supplement for your health, Ambrotose LIFE
is the one to take!
Bikman also explained that those who commit to taking new Ambrotose LIFE
for 90 days are guaranteed to feel a positive difference in their
health, or Mannatech will gladly give them their money back.
Ambrotose LIFE will be available in two different forms: Unflavored
powder in a canister and a citrus-flavored powder available in
convenient, single-serving slimsticks. Ambrotose LIFE will first be
available in North America on June 1, 2018, and then made available to
Mannatechs independent sales associates in other parts of the world.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that
makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its
innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing
an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With
more than 20 years of experience and operations in 25 markets^,
Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.
Read
more about Mannatechs forward-looking statements.
^Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform
that is separate from its multi-level marketing model.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug
Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure
or prevent any disease.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180428005003/en/