finanzen.net
06.05.2019 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Mannatech Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2019.

Quarter End Results

First quarter net sales for 2019 were $38.0 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 8.2%, as compared to $41.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. Income from operations increased to $1.1 million for the first quarter 2019, from a loss of $0.9 million in the same period in 2018.

Net income was $0.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019, as compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2018.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 80.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to 80.1% for the same period in 2018.

Commission and incentives, as a percentage of net sales was 40.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to 41.0% for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, overall selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $7.6 million, as compared to $8.0 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses consisted primarily of a $0.7 million decrease in marketing costs partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in payroll related costs.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, other operating costs decreased by $2.4 million to $6.1 million, as compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2018 attributed to a $0.8 million decrease in travel and entertainment costs associated with our corporate sponsored events and a $0.2 million decrease in legal and consulting fees. Finally, last year the Company incurred the $1.1 million one-time costs of moving the headquarters during the first quarter.

For lack of participation, the Company will not conduct quarterly conference calls; the Company intends to continue its practice of issuing earnings releases in connection with the filing of its quarterly and annual reports.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatechs network and associated with purchases of our packs or products as of March 31, 2019 and 2018 were approximately 203,000 and 210,000, respectively. Recruiting increased 12.0% in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2018. The number of new independent associate and preferred customer positions in the companys network for the first quarter of 2019 was approximately 20,363 as compared to 18,180 in 2018.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, which reconcile net income (loss), as reported to net earnings, as adjusted. This presentation isolates the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminates certain items that management believes do not reflect the Companys operations and underlying operational performance. Please see Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Net Earnings, as Adjusted).

Safe Harbor statement

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of phrases or terminologies such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "hopes, "potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of such terminology.

We caution readers that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors and speak only as of today. We also refer our readers to review our SEC submissions.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com.

 
 
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information)

 
    March 31,     December 31,
  2019     2018  
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,589 $ 21,845
Restricted cash 1,513 1,514
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $767 and $770 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 143 106
Income tax receivable 242 291
Inventories, net 12,848 12,821
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,803 3,361
Deferred commissions 2,420 2,449
Deferred tax assets, net          
Total current assets 40,558 42,387
Property and equipment, net 5,839 5,860
Construction in progress 740 904
Long-term restricted cash 7,979 7,225
Other assets 8,595 3,894
Long-term deferred tax assets, net   1,728     1,928  
Total assets $ 65,439   $ 62,198  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
Current portion of capital leases $ 81 $ 75
Accounts payable 5,880 6,724
Accrued expenses 7,440 5,995
Commissions and incentives payable 11,079 12,189
Taxes payable 2,538 2,655
Current deferred tax liability  
Current notes payable 975 702
Deferred revenue   5,393     5,274  
Total current liabilities 33,386 33,614
Capital leases, excluding current portion 73 72
Long-term deferred tax liabilities 3 3
Long-term notes payable 756 883
Other long-term liabilities   5,575     2,302  
Total liabilities 39,793 36,874
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
Shareholders equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,395,219 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,381,149 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018  
Additional paid-in capital 33,905 33,939
Retained earnings (deficit) (2,397 ) (2,782 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,896 4,337
Treasury stock, at average cost, 347,638 shares as of March 31, 2019 and 361,708 shares as of December 31, 2018   (9,758 )   (10,170 )
Total shareholders equity   25,646     25,324  
Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 65,439   $ 62,198  
 
 
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share information)

 
    For the three months
ended March 31,
  2019         2018  
Net sales $ 37,973 $ 41,383
Cost of sales   7,427     8,249  
Gross profit 30,546 33,134
Operating expenses:
Commissions and incentives 15,199 16,985
Selling and administrative expenses 7,576 7,980
Depreciation and amortization expense 528 511
Other operating costs   6,123     8,546  
Total operating expenses   29,426     34,022  
Income (loss) from operations 1,120 (888 )
Interest income (expense), net (95 ) 29
Other income (expense), net   4     288  
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,029     (571 )
Income tax (provision) benefit   (341 )   307  
Net income (loss) $ 688   $ (264 )
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic $ 0.29   $ (0.10 )
Diluted $ 0.28   $ (0.10 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic   2,396     2,719  
Diluted   2,462     2,719  
 
 

Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Net Earnings, as Adjusted)

(Unaudited and unreviewed) (Table provides Dollars in thousands)

In addition to its reported results and guidance calculated in accordance with GAAP, the Company has included in this release adjusted net earnings, a performance measure that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as a "non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Companys reported results, in each case calculated in accordance with GAAP, can provide useful supplemental information for investors because they facilitate a period to period comparative assessment of the Companys operating performance relative to its performance based on reported results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminating certain items that management believes do not reflect the Companys operations and underlying operational performance.

The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss), presented and reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, to net earnings, as adjusted for certain items:

   
Three Months Ended
3/31/2019     3/31/2018
Net income (loss), as reported $ 688 $ (264 )
Expenses related to moving the corporate headquarters      1,091  
Net earnings, as adjusted $ 688 $ 827  
 

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Mannatech Incorporated

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Mannatech News
RSS Feed
Mannatech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Mannatech Incorporated

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Mannatech News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Mannatech News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: 5 Tipps für den Vermögensaufbau
Dow Jones und S&P 500 versuchen sich am Gap-Close
DZ BANK - So schlagen Sie den DAX
30 Jahre Commerzbank Derivate Gewinnspiel  Testen Sie Ihr Derivate-Wissen. Wir verlosen 3×3.000 Euro!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abwärtslücke
Video: S&P500 unter 2.900 Punkten
UBS: Netflix  Nächste Kaufwelle in Vorbereitung
Vontobel: Ein Börsenhändler meldet sich zu Wort  Teil 2: Ordertypen im börslichen Handel
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Mannatech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Mannatech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Börsen im Chart-Check mit Kapitalmarktanalyst Utschneider
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen
Mit zwei Tweets beschwört Trump das Ende der globalen Börsen-Rallye
Das Märchen von der sicheren Tan
Holen Sie sich heute Expertenrat zu allen Fragen rund ums Geld!

News von

DAX verliert massiv - BMW unter Druck
Trump kündigt drastisch höhere Zölle für Einfuhren aus China an
Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
BASF-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was den Titel jetzt attraktiv macht
Amazon-Aktie: Gewinn verdoppelt

News von

Ein Blick in Mark Zuckerbergs geheimes 20-Millionen-Anwesen am Lake Tahoe
Wie ein Trader ein ganzes Finanzsystem an den Rand des Abgrunds brachte
"Schlimmer geht es nicht" - der adidas-Chef rechnet mit Bundeskanzlerin Merkel ab
So können Sie ganz einfach für sich und Ihre Kinder ansparen
An vielen Tankstellen kann man womöglich bald auf eine völlig neue Art bezahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow beendet Handel schwächer -- Stabilus bekommt Flaute zu spüren -- Trump droht China mit Zollerhöhung -- thyssenkrupp, MTU, BASF, Dürr, RIB Software, CompuGroup im Fokus

HOCHTIEF-Aktie nach Vorwurf von CIMIC-Bilanzfehlern unter Druck. Carl Zeiss Meditec weiter auf Wachstumskurs. Boeing wusste seit 2017 von Problem bei Unglücksflieger 737 Max. Warren Buffett liefert starke Zahlen. Elektro-Flugtaxi von Airbus hebt erstmals ab. Porsche-Manager warnte AUDI-Chef anscheinend vor Abgastricks bei Benzinern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 18 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Dow beendet Handel schwächer -- Stabilus bekommt Flaute zu spüren -- Trump droht China mit Zollerhöhung -- thyssenkrupp, MTU, BASF, Dürr, RIB Software, CompuGroup im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:00 Uhr
Das neue Amazon? So schätzen Analysten die Uber-Aktie ein
Sonstiges
21:20 Uhr
Eurokurs holt zeitweise Verluste im New Yorker Handel auf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
SteinhoffA14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
thyssenkrupp AG750000
AlibabaA117ME