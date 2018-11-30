Mannatech Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Mannatech,
Incorporated
(NASDAQ: MTEX),
a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to
make a better world, today announced financial results for its first
quarter of 2019.
Quarter End Results
First quarter net sales for 2019 were $38.0 million, a decrease of $3.4
million, or 8.2%, as compared to $41.4 million in the first quarter of
2018. Income from operations increased to $1.1 million for the first
quarter 2019, from a loss of $0.9 million in the same period in 2018.
Net income was $0.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first
quarter 2019, as compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.10 per
diluted share, for the first quarter 2018.
Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 80.4% for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to 80.1% for the same period in
2018.
Commission and incentives, as a percentage of net sales was 40.0% for
the three months ended March 31, 2019, as compared to 41.0% for the same
period in the prior year.
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, overall selling and
administrative expenses decreased by $0.4 million to $7.6 million, as
compared to $8.0 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in
selling and administrative expenses consisted primarily of a $0.7
million decrease in marketing costs partially offset by a $0.3 million
increase in payroll related costs.
For the three months ended March 31, 2019, other operating costs
decreased by $2.4 million to $6.1 million, as compared to $8.5 million
for the same period in 2018 attributed to a $0.8 million decrease in
travel and entertainment costs associated with our corporate sponsored
events and a $0.2 million decrease in legal and consulting fees.
Finally, last year the Company incurred the $1.1 million one-time costs
of moving the headquarters during the first quarter.
For lack of participation, the Company will not conduct quarterly
conference calls; the Company intends to continue its practice of
issuing earnings releases in connection with the filing of its quarterly
and annual reports.
The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and
preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatechs network
and associated with purchases of our packs or products as of March 31,
2019 and 2018 were approximately 203,000 and 210,000, respectively.
Recruiting increased 12.0% in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to
the first quarter of 2018. The number of new independent associate and
preferred customer positions in the companys network for the first
quarter of 2019 was approximately 20,363 as compared to 18,180 in 2018.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press
release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures,
which reconcile net income (loss), as reported to net earnings, as
adjusted. This presentation isolates the effects of some items that vary
from period to period without any correlation to core operating
performance and eliminates certain items that management believes do not
reflect the Companys operations and underlying operational performance.
Please see Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Net Earnings, as Adjusted).
Safe Harbor statement
Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
phrases or terminologies such as "may, "will, "should, "could,
"would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes,
"estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "hopes,
"potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of
such terminology.
We caution readers that such forward-looking statements are subject to
certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors and speak only
as of today. We also refer our readers to review our SEC submissions.
Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its
business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com.
|
|
|
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands, except share information)
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
19,589
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,845
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
1,513
|
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $767 and $770 in 2019 and
2018, respectively
|
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
12,848
|
|
|
|
|
12,821
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
3,803
|
|
|
|
|
3,361
|
|
Deferred commissions
|
|
|
|
2,420
|
|
|
|
|
2,449
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
40,558
|
|
|
|
|
42,387
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
5,839
|
|
|
|
|
5,860
|
|
Construction in progress
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
|
|
904
|
|
Long-term restricted cash
|
|
|
|
7,979
|
|
|
|
|
7,225
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
8,595
|
|
|
|
|
3,894
|
|
Long-term deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
|
1,728
|
|
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
65,439
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,198
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of capital leases
|
|
|
$
|
81
|
|
|
|
$
|
75
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
5,880
|
|
|
|
|
6,724
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
7,440
|
|
|
|
|
5,995
|
|
Commissions and incentives payable
|
|
|
|
11,079
|
|
|
|
|
12,189
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
|
2,538
|
|
|
|
|
2,655
|
|
Current deferred tax liability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current notes payable
|
|
|
|
975
|
|
|
|
|
702
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
5,393
|
|
|
|
|
5,274
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
33,386
|
|
|
|
|
33,614
|
|
Capital leases, excluding current portion
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Long-term notes payable
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
|
883
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,575
|
|
|
|
|
2,302
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
39,793
|
|
|
|
|
36,874
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no
shares issued or outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized,
2,742,857 shares issued and 2,395,219 shares outstanding as of March
31, 2019 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,381,149 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
33,905
|
|
|
|
|
33,939
|
|
Retained earnings (deficit)
|
|
|
|
(2,397
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,782
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
3,896
|
|
|
|
|
4,337
|
|
Treasury stock, at average cost, 347,638 shares as of March 31, 2019
and 361,708 shares as of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
(9,758
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,170
|
)
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
25,646
|
|
|
|
|
25,324
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
65,439
|
|
|
|
$
|
62,198
|
|
|
|
MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share information)
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
37,973
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,383
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
7,427
|
|
|
|
|
8,249
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
30,546
|
|
|
|
|
33,134
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commissions and incentives
|
|
|
|
15,199
|
|
|
|
|
16,985
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
7,576
|
|
|
|
|
7,980
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
|
511
|
|
Other operating costs
|
|
|
|
6,123
|
|
|
|
|
8,546
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
29,426
|
|
|
|
|
34,022
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
|
|
|
(888
|
)
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
|
|
|
(571
|
)
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
|
|
|
(341
|
)
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
688
|
|
|
|
$
|
(264
|
)
|
Earnings (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
2,396
|
|
|
|
|
2,719
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
2,462
|
|
|
|
|
2,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Net
Earnings, as Adjusted)
(Unaudited and unreviewed) (Table provides Dollars in thousands)
In addition to its reported results and guidance calculated in
accordance with GAAP, the Company has included in this release adjusted
net earnings, a performance measure that the Securities and Exchange
Commission defines as a "non-GAAP financial measure. Management
believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction
with the Companys reported results, in each case calculated in
accordance with GAAP, can provide useful supplemental information for
investors because they facilitate a period to period comparative
assessment of the Companys operating performance relative to its
performance based on reported results under GAAP, while isolating the
effects of some items that vary from period to period without any
correlation to core operating performance and eliminating certain items
that management believes do not reflect the Companys operations and
underlying operational performance.
The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss), presented and
reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles, to net earnings, as adjusted for certain items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
3/31/2019
|
|
|
3/31/2018
|
Net income (loss), as reported
|
|
|
$
|
688
|
|
|
$
|
(264
|
)
|
Expenses related to moving the corporate headquarters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,091
|
|
Net earnings, as adjusted
|
|
|
$
|
688
|
|
|
$
|
827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
