Mannatech Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter Results

Second quarter net sales for 2019 were $40.7 million, a decrease of $4.4 million, or 9.8%, as compared to $45.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our net sales declined 5.5% on a constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures, below), as compared to the same period in 2018.

Net income was $2.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019, as compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018, which included approximately $0.2 million in non-recurring costs related to the corporate office move in our loss from operations.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased to 80.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 82.0% for the same period in 2018 due to increased inventory write-offs.

Commission and incentives as a percentage of net sales was 40.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to 42.8% for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, overall selling and administrative expenses decreased by $1.2 million to $8.4 million, as compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses consisted of a $0.6 million decrease in marketing costs associated with management's decision to conduct Mannafest as a regional event instead of an international event, a $0.4 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense and a $0.3 million decrease in distribution and warehouse costs, which was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in payroll costs related to an increase in bonus accruals.

Other operating costs, which include professional fees, travel and entertainment, bad debt, credit card processing fees and other miscellaneous operating expenses, decreased by $2.5 million, or 31.6%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in operating costs was primarily due to a $1.1 million decrease in travel and entertainment costs associated with management's decision to conduct Mannafest as a regional event instead of an international event, a $0.7 million decrease in office expenses due to the corporate office relocating during 2018, and a $0.3 million decrease in legal and consulting fees.

The approximate number of new and continuing active independent associates and preferred customers who purchased our packs or products or paid associate fees during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were approximately 175,000 and 202,000, respectively. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers decreased 5.9% during the three months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The number of new independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in our network for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately 20,084, as compared to 21,353 for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, which reconcile net income (loss), as reported to net earnings, as adjusted. This presentation isolates the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminates certain items that management believes do not reflect the Companys operations and underlying operational performance. Please see Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Net Earnings, as Adjusted).

Safe Harbor statement

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of phrases or terminologies such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "hopes, "potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of such terminology.

We caution readers that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors and speak only as of today. We also refer our readers to review our SEC submissions.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com.

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS June 30, 2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,023 $ 21,845 Restricted cash 1,451 1,514 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $740 and $770 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 126 106 Income tax receivable 128 291 Inventories, net 13,336 12,821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,663 3,361 Deferred commissions 2,672 2,449 Total current assets 45,399 42,387 Property and equipment, net 5,958 5,860 Construction in progress 657 904 Long-term restricted cash 5,296 7,225 Other assets 8,482 3,894 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 1,475 1,928 Total assets $ 67,267 $ 62,198 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Current portion of capital leases $ 104 $ 75 Accounts payable 5,961 6,724 Accrued expenses 7,961 5,995 Commissions and incentives payable 10,691 12,189 Taxes payable 2,581 2,655 Current notes payable 834 702 Deferred revenue 5,783 5,274 Total current liabilities 33,915 33,614 Capital leases, excluding current portion 222 72 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 3 3 Long-term notes payable 626 883 Other long-term liabilities 5,256 2,302 Total liabilities 40,022 36,874 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding   Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,392,847 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,381,149 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018   Additional paid-in capital 34,026 33,939 Retained earnings (deficit) (710 ) (2,782 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,707 4,337 Treasury stock, at average cost, 350,010 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 361,708 shares as of December 31, 2018 (9,778 ) (10,170 ) Total shareholders equity 27,245 25,324 Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 67,267 $ 62,198

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 40,711 $ 45,137 $ 78,684 $ 86,520 Cost of sales 8,115 8,141 15,542 16,390 Gross profit 32,596 36,996 63,142 70,130 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 16,295 19,322 31,494 36,307 Selling and administrative expenses 8,381 9,615 15,957 17,595 Depreciation and amortization expense 517 535 1,045 1,046 Other operating costs 5,384 7,873 11,507 16,419 Total operating expenses 30,577 37,345 60,003 71,367 Income (loss) from operations 2,019 (349 ) 3,139 (1,237 ) Interest income (expense), net 25 133 (70 ) 162 Other income (expense), net 980 476 984 764 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,024 260 4,053 (311 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (1,037 ) (644 ) (1,378 ) (337 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,987 $ (384 ) $ 2,675 $ (648 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.83 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.12 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.81 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.09 $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 2,394 2,674 2,395 2,696 Diluted 2,452 2,674 2,457 2,696

Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Net Earnings, as Adjusted)

(Unaudited and unreviewed), (Table provides Dollars in thousands)

In addition to its reported results and guidance calculated in accordance with GAAP, the Company has included adjusted net earnings, a performance measure that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as a "non-GAAP financial measure, in this release. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Companys reported results, in each case calculated in accordance with GAAP, can provide useful supplemental information for investors because they facilitate a period to period comparative assessment of the Companys operating performance relative to its performance based on reported results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminating certain items that management believes do not reflect the Companys operations and underlying operational performance.

The following is a reconciliation of net income or loss, presented and reported in accordance with GAAP, to net earnings, as adjusted for certain items:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income (loss), as reported $ 1,987 $ (384 ) $ 2,675 $ (648 ) Expenses related to moving the corporate headquarters  214  1,305 Net earnings (loss), as adjusted $ 1,987 $ (170 ) $ 2,675 $ 657

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005873/en/