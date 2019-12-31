Mannatech Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter End Results

Second quarter net sales for 2020 were $37.6 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 7.5%, as compared to $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Income from operations decreased to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, from $2.0 million in the same period in 2019.

Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to a net income of $2.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales declined to 76.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 80.1% for the same period in 2019.

Commission and incentives as a percentage of net sales was 40.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 40.0% for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, overall selling and administrative expenses decreased by $1.2 million to $7.2 million, as compared to $8.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses was due to a $0.9 million decrease in payroll costs, a $0.2 million decrease in marketing costs and a $0.1 million decrease in stock-based compensation.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, other operating costs decreased by $0.6 million, or 10.9%, to $4.8 million, as compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in operating costs was primarily due to a $0.4 million decrease in travel and entertainment and a $0.2 million decrease in office expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, taxes were a $0.2 million provision, compared to the same period in the prior year, which had a $1.0 million provision.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatechs network and associated with purchases of products as of June 30, 2020 and 2019 were approximately 172,000 and 175,000, respectively. As the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") continued to spread into our markets, recruiting decreased 5.2% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The number of new independent associate and preferred customer positions in the companys network for the second quarter of 2020 was approximately 19,047 as compared to 20,084 in 2019.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of constant dollar measures. We disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors an additional perspective on trends. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may, "will, "should, "hope, "could, "would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of COVID-19 on Mannatechs business, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) ASSETS June 30, 2020

(unaudited) December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,712 $ 24,762 Restricted cash 943 943 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $654 and $708 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 251 955 Income tax receivable 1,333 220 Inventories, net 13,319 10,152 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,122 2,239 Deferred commissions 1,650 1,758 Total current assets 41,330 41,029 Property and equipment, net 4,456 5,261 Construction in progress 1,131 865 Long-term restricted cash 4,242 5,295 Other assets 11,986 9,592 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 991 881 Total assets $ 64,136 $ 62,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Current portion of finance leases $ 84 $ 87 Accounts payable 5,971 3,526 Accrued expenses 8,162 8,209 Commissions and incentives payable 9,981 9,728 Taxes payable 1,609 2,187 Current notes payable 889 739 Deferred revenue 4,801 4,416 Total current liabilities 31,497 28,892 Finance leases, excluding current portion 178 176 Deferred tax liabilities 3 3 Long-term notes payable 92 363 Other long-term liabilities 7,727 6,214 Total liabilities 39,497 35,648 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding   Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,101,240 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,381,131 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019   Additional paid-in capital 33,764 34,143 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 2,628 (690) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,671 3,757 Treasury stock, at average cost, 641,617 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 361,726 shares as of December 31, 2019 (14,424) (9,935) Total shareholders equity 24,639 27,275 Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 64,136 $ 62,923

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 37,647 $ 40,711 $ 74,252 $ 78,684 Cost of sales 8,708 8,115 15,716 15,542 Gross profit 28,939 32,596 58,536 63,142 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 15,330 16,295 30,219 31,494 Selling and administrative expenses 7,165 8,381 14,020 15,957 Depreciation and amortization expense 537 517 1,057 1,045 Other operating costs 4,797 5,384 10,118 11,507 Total operating expenses 27,829 30,577 55,414 60,003 Income from operations 1,110 2,019 3,122 3,139 Interest income (expense), net 13 25 63 (70) Other (expense) income, net 166 980 (42) 984 Income before income taxes 1,289 3,024 3,143 4,053 Income tax (provision) benefit (159) (1,037) 775 (1,378) Net income $ 1,130 $ 1,987 $ 3,918 $ 2,675 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.83 $ 1.65 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.81 $ 1.62 $ 1.09 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 2,370 2,394 2,380 2,395 Diluted 2,388 2,452 2,402 2,457

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP), we disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We refer to these adjusted financial measures as constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide investors an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, we calculate current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior years rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.

The table below reconciles second quarter 2020 constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations.

June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 Constant $ Change GAAP

Measure:

Total $ Non-GAAP

Measure:

Constant $ GAAP

Measure:

Total $ Dollar Percent Net Sales $ 37.6 $ 39.1 $ 40.7 $ (1.6) (3.9) % Product 37.0 38.5 39.9 (1.4) (3.5) % Pack and associate fees 0.4 0.4 0.6 (0.2) (33.3) % Other 0.2 0.2 0.2   % Gross profit 28.9 30.0 32.6 (2.6) (8.0) % Income from operations 1.1 1.3 2.0 (0.7) (35.0) %

