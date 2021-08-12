Mannatech Reports Second Quarter End 2021 Financial Results

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter End Results

Second quarter net sales for 2021 were $42.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 12.9%, as compared to $37.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Income from operations increased to $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $1.1 million in the same period in 2020.

Net income was $2.1 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, overall selling and administrative expenses increased by $0.4 million to $7.6 million, as compared to $7.2 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in selling and administrative expenses consisted of a $0.3 million increase in payroll costs and a $0.1 million increase in distribution and warehouse costs.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, other operating costs increased by $0.6 million, or 13.6%, to $5.4 million, as compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in operating costs was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in consulting fees, a $0.2 million increase in credit card fees, a $0.1 million increase in travel and entertainment costs and a $0.1 million increase in office expenses.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, provision for taxes was $48,000, or an effective rate of 2.2%. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, provision for taxes was $0.2 million, or an effective rate of 12.3%. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was determined based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatechs network and associated with purchases of products as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 were approximately 176,000 and 172,000, respectively. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers increased by 13.0% to 21,527 in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 19,047 in the second quarter of 2020.

Year-to-date Second Quarter Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net sales were $80.8 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 8.8%, as compared to $74.3 million for the same period in 2020. Income from operations increased to $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $3.1 million in the same period in 2020.

Net income was $4.3 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of constant dollar measures. We disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors an additional perspective on trends. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may, "will, "should, "hope, "could, "would, "expects, "plans, "intends, "anticipates, "believes, "estimates, "approximates, "predicts, "projects, "potential, and "continues or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of COVID-19 on Mannatechs business, the availability and effectiveness of vaccines on a widespread basis, the impact of any mutations of the COVID-19 virus, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) ASSETS June 30, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,967 $ 22,207 Restricted cash 944 944 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $980 and $817 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 231 186 Income tax receivable 302 1,008 Inventories, net 13,492 12,827 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,288 2,962 Deferred commissions 2,338 2,343 Total current assets 46,562 42,477 Property and equipment, net 3,512 4,494 Construction in progress 1,117 864 Long-term restricted cash 1,179 4,346 Other assets 10,393 11,977 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 1,091 1,178 Total assets $ 63,854 $ 65,336 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Current portion of finance leases $ 77 $ 76 Accounts payable 5,108 4,797 Accrued expenses 8,651 8,691 Commissions and incentives payable 11,657 10,998 Taxes payable 1,906 1,400 Current notes payable 455 553 Deferred revenue 6,080 5,472 Total current liabilities 33,934 31,987 Finance leases, excluding current portion 95 129 Deferred tax liabilities 3 3 Long-term notes payable   Other long-term liabilities 6,090 7,245 Total liabilities 40,122 39,364 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding   Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,892,646 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,071,081 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020   Additional paid-in capital 33,758 33,795 Retained earnings 5,873 2,213 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,866 5,150 Treasury stock, at average cost, 850,211 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 671,776 shares as of December 31, 2020 (19,765 ) (15,186 ) Total shareholders equity 23,732 25,972 Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 63,854 $ 65,336

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 42,504 $ 37,647 $ 80,823 $ 74,252 Cost of sales 10,126 8,708 17,348 15,716 Gross profit 32,378 28,939 63,475 58,536 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 16,898 15,330 32,496 30,219 Selling and administrative expenses 7,571 7,165 14,682 14,020 Depreciation and amortization expense 442 537 952 1,057 Other operating costs 5,449 4,797 10,538 10,118 Total operating expenses 30,360 27,829 58,668 55,414 Income from operations 2,018 1,110 4,807 3,122 Interest income, net 7 13 29 63 Other income (expense), net 152 166 (130 ) (42 ) Income before income taxes 2,177 1,289 4,706 3,143 Income tax (provision) benefit (48 ) (159 ) (383 ) 775 Net income $ 2,129 $ 1,130 $ 4,323 $ 3,918 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.48 $ 2.09 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.47 $ 2.03 $ 1.62 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 2,060 2,370 2,065 2,380 Diluted 2,139 2,388 2,128 2,402

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP), we disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We refer to these adjusted financial measures as constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide investors an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, we calculate current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior years rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.

The table below reconciles second quarter 2021 constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to our GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations.

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Constant $ Change GAAP

Measure:

Total $ Non-GAAP

Measure:

Constant $ GAAP

Measure:

Total $ Dollar Percent Net Sales $ 42.5 $ 40.0 $ 37.6 $ 2.4 6.4 % Product 40.4 38.0 37.0 1.0 2.7 % Pack and associate fees 1.9 1.8 0.4 1.4 350.0 % Other 0.2 0.2 0.2   % Gross profit 32.4 30.5 28.9 1.6 5.5 % Income from operations 2.0 1.6 1.1 0.5 45.5 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005117/en/