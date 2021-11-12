  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wie machen Sie Ihre Bestandsimmobilien jetzt zukunftsfähig? Antworten liefert das Dossier "Upgrade statt Abriss"
Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen -w-
12.11.2021 02:42

Marcus & Millichap Announces William A. Millichap Fellowship Program

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the William A. Millichap Fellowship Program, a comprehensive two-year training and development program designed to prepare participants for rewarding careers in commercial real estate. The search for the inaugural cohort of Winter 2022 Fellows is currently underway.

"This program epitomizes the late William A. Millichap and his dedication to cultivating strong educational foundations for the next generation of industry leaders, said Richard Matricaria, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the firm. "We are excited to partner with Project Destined and CREW Network, who share our vision of empowering ambitious individuals from all backgrounds. Through this alliance, our Fellows will benefit from meaningful experiences and professional development opportunities while also contributing to their local community.

Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW Network) is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally through its robust business network, leadership skills development programs, industry research, and building the talent pipeline through career outreach programs. "Marcus & Millichap demonstrate their industry leadership and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through launching a developmental program of this magnitude and experience, said Wendy Mann, chief executive officer of CREW Network. "The Fellowship program aligns with our CEO Action Pledge for DEIa program such as this could become an industry standard to build a strong infrastructure for future generations of women interested in all aspects of commercial real estate.

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. "The real estate industry provides unparalleled opportunities to build a great career while also building wealth and impacting your community and your city, said Project Destined Founder, Cedric Bobo. "We are excited to partner with Marcus & Millichap to build a pipeline of incredible talent ready to take on this challenge. The William A. Millichap Fellowship Program is a unique opportunity for our scholars to demonstrate their talent and passion for real estate while benefiting from the incredible mentorship and support of a leader in the commercial real estate world.

"Mr. Millichap was a driving force behind the companys advancement in innovation, leadership, and technology and this program will honor his efforts, values, ambitions and leadership that he worked so tirelessly to instill throughout the company, concluded Matricaria.

Interested applicants for this salaried program should be action-oriented, have excellent communication skills and a demonstrated interest in real estate via coursework or related experience. The Fellowship will initially be offered in 15 major cities within the U.S. and Canada. Featured cities are listed here. Applications and nominations for the Winter Fellowship may be submitted through December 17th with the program beginning on February 14th, 2022. For more information, to apply or to nominate a fellow, please visit: https://fellowship.marcusmillichap.com/

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

ABOUT PROJECT DESTINED

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate. Founded in 2016, Project Destined partners with corporations, schools and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and to become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.

About CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network

CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network was founded in 1989 to bring together women involved in the many aspects of commercial real estate to exchange information, develop business contacts and help each other succeed professionally. Today, CREW Network is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. We provide support to our 12,000 members worldwide through business networking, leadership development, industry research and career outreach. For more information, please visit crewnetwork.org.

Nachrichten zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.11.21
Marcus Millichap: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
04.11.21
Ausblick: Marcus Millichap öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.08.21
Marcus Millichap: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Marcus Millichap-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
20.02.21
Marcus Millichap verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
16.02.21
Ausblick: Marcus Millichap legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: Marcus Millichap stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marcus Millichap News
RSS Feed
Marcus Millichap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Marcus Millichap News

11.10.21Marcus & Millichap Brokers $118 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Long Island
04.11.21Ausblick: Marcus Millichap öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
07.11.21Marcus Millichap: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab
04.11.21Marcus & Millichap. Inc. Expands Board of Directors
Weitere Marcus Millichap News
Werbung

Trading-News

Barrick Gold: Unterstützt durch hohen Goldpreis
DZ BANK - Öl & Gas im Preisrausch - wohin geht die Rohstoff-Reise?
Vontobel: Halbleiter - Die Krise und ihre Gewinner
Paypal liefert Licht und Schatten - Aktie stabilisiert sich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Noch wenige Plätze frei: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
Geldpolitik vs. Inflation?
Northern Data's überraschender Kurssprung
Eyb & Wallwitz: Die Große Inflation
Ein Meister der Rendite
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Marcus Millichap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Marcus Millichap Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ewiger Boom beim Eigentum? 4 Gründe sprechen dagegen
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Diese Alternative löst das Problem mit dem Solarstrom
Raketenstart von Rivian und ein neuer Inflationsgewinner
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Erwartete Aktienplatzierung durch Musk drückt Tesla
BioNTech legt Latte für Umsatz mit Covid-Impfstoff erneut höher
Biontech-Aktie: Bonusjagd mit entscheidenden Unterstützungen
Bayer baut Quartalsergebnis deutlich aus - Agrarchef Liam Condon nimmt den Hut
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz, Nordex und Paypal

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt knapp über Vortagesniveau -- Varta erhält kräftigen Dämpfer -- Musk verkauft Tesla-Aktien -- Siemens übertrifft Prognose -- RWE, K+S, Merck, Disney im Fokus

EMA macht weg frei für zwei neue COVID-Medikamente. Spin-Off von Iveco Anfang 2022 geplant. Berliner Senat geht Bericht zu Neuware-Vernichtung durch Nike nach. EVOTEC bekräftigt Jahresprognose nach gutem Quartal. Hannover Rück steigt aus Spezialversicherungs-Zusammenschluss mit HDI Global aus. thyssenkrupp will bei Wasserstoff-Erzeugung in der Wüste mitmischen. Bilfinger hebt Ergebnisprognose etwas an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie angesichts der steigenden Corona-Inzidenz für eine Impfpflicht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen