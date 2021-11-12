Marcus & Millichap Announces William A. Millichap Fellowship Program

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the William A. Millichap Fellowship Program, a comprehensive two-year training and development program designed to prepare participants for rewarding careers in commercial real estate. The search for the inaugural cohort of Winter 2022 Fellows is currently underway.

"This program epitomizes the late William A. Millichap and his dedication to cultivating strong educational foundations for the next generation of industry leaders, said Richard Matricaria, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the firm. "We are excited to partner with Project Destined and CREW Network, who share our vision of empowering ambitious individuals from all backgrounds. Through this alliance, our Fellows will benefit from meaningful experiences and professional development opportunities while also contributing to their local community.

Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW Network) is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally through its robust business network, leadership skills development programs, industry research, and building the talent pipeline through career outreach programs. "Marcus & Millichap demonstrate their industry leadership and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through launching a developmental program of this magnitude and experience, said Wendy Mann, chief executive officer of CREW Network. "The Fellowship program aligns with our CEO Action Pledge for DEIa program such as this could become an industry standard to build a strong infrastructure for future generations of women interested in all aspects of commercial real estate.

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. "The real estate industry provides unparalleled opportunities to build a great career while also building wealth and impacting your community and your city, said Project Destined Founder, Cedric Bobo. "We are excited to partner with Marcus & Millichap to build a pipeline of incredible talent ready to take on this challenge. The William A. Millichap Fellowship Program is a unique opportunity for our scholars to demonstrate their talent and passion for real estate while benefiting from the incredible mentorship and support of a leader in the commercial real estate world.

"Mr. Millichap was a driving force behind the companys advancement in innovation, leadership, and technology and this program will honor his efforts, values, ambitions and leadership that he worked so tirelessly to instill throughout the company, concluded Matricaria.

Interested applicants for this salaried program should be action-oriented, have excellent communication skills and a demonstrated interest in real estate via coursework or related experience. The Fellowship will initially be offered in 15 major cities within the U.S. and Canada. Featured cities are listed here. Applications and nominations for the Winter Fellowship may be submitted through December 17th with the program beginning on February 14th, 2022. For more information, to apply or to nominate a fellow, please visit: https://fellowship.marcusmillichap.com/

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

ABOUT PROJECT DESTINED

Project Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate. Founded in 2016, Project Destined partners with corporations, schools and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and to become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.

About CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network

CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network was founded in 1989 to bring together women involved in the many aspects of commercial real estate to exchange information, develop business contacts and help each other succeed professionally. Today, CREW Network is the premier business network dedicated to transforming the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. We provide support to our 12,000 members worldwide through business networking, leadership development, industry research and career outreach. For more information, please visit crewnetwork.org.

