07.09.2018 00:42
Bewerten
(0)

Marcus & Millichap Expands into Montreal by Acquiring McGill Commercial

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has announced the expansion of its Canadian presence with the acquisition of McGill Commercial, an independent regional commercial real estate investment sales firm. McGill Commercial, located in Montreal, will complement the firms existing Canadian operations in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. The acquisition closed on August 31st.

"McGill is an exciting acquisition for us as we continue to expand our platform in Canada to best serve our clients in Quebec. This transaction immediately establishes our presence in Montreal with top producers who share our philosophy of superior client service and culture, stated Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap. "Acquiring McGill is illustrative of our ongoing efforts to actively deploy our capital and deepen our presence across key growth markets such as Canada. McGill is a well-established industry player with an ability to execute across all major product types. We are pleased to have them join the MMI team.

McGill Commercials team specializes in investment sales and commercial real estate services in the greater Montreal region. Mickael Chaput and Michael Dermer, founders of McGill Commercial, along with investment professionals Naomi Faraj, Louis Hoppenheim and Phillipe Marcotte, will all join Marcus & Millichap in the companys Montreal office.

"We are very excited to join the Marcus & Millichap team and be part of the growth of the brand in Quebec. The platform will allow us to better serve our clients throughout Canada and the United States, stated Chaput. Dermer added, "Marcus & Millichaps platform is second to none; their resources, technology, culture of collaboration, and ability to access thousands of exclusive investment properties for sale across North America made it clear that this is the ideal opportunity for us to further grow our business.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly 9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.18
Ausblick: Marcus Millichap legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.05.18
Ausblick: Marcus Millichap gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marcus Millichap News
RSS Feed
Marcus Millichap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Marcus Millichap News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Marcus Millichap News
Anzeige

Inside

Was macht Scalable Capital? (In 80 Sekunden erklärt)
Die Top-Aktien für den Rest des Jahres und darüber hinaus  Teil 2
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Das große Börsenspiel 2018: Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro und 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
DZ BANK  Traden wie die Profis  Feingold Research, die neuen Referenten in der DZ BANK Webinarreihe
Vontobel: Endspurt - Nur noch wenige Tage!: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Commerzbank  Trotz Anstieg weiter einbruchsgefährdet
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  DAX schließt das Aprilgap
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Marcus Millichap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Marcus Millichap Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ökonomen prophezeien das Comeback der Dauer-Inflation
Privatversichert? Das muss nicht den Ruin bedeuten
Diese Aktie hat enormes Wachstumspotential, noch auf Jahrzehnte hinaus
Commerzbank ist in einem noch desolateren Zustand als der HSV
Ende einer Ära  Commerzbank fliegt aus dem Dax

News von

BB Biotech, Henkel und Co.: Diese acht robusten Aktien haben keine Angst vor Trump
Dax-Chartanalyse: Frisches Abwärtspotenzial
Wirecard-Aktie: Mit Rekordtempo in den Dax, was Experten sagen
Wirecard-Aktie vor DAX-Einzug: Warum man den Wert haben muss
Fünf deutsche Aktien, die auch bei einem Handelskrieg steigen können

News von

Menschen zwischen 20 und 50 erklären, wie viel sie gespart haben - und wie sie so weit gekommen sind
Paradox: Warum die westlichen Sanktionen Russlands wichtigster Branche helfen
Warum der Eurostoxx-50-Rauswurf der Deutschen Bank eine Chance für Anleger sein kann
Erdogan riskiert einen unkontrollierten Kollaps der Türkei, sagt Ifo-Chef Fuest
Warum man mit einer Investition in einen Ferrari mehr verdienen könnte, als mit Aktien

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow wenig bewegt -- Erster Auftritt von Ex-Steinhoff-Chef nach Skandal -- Commerzbank fliegt aus DAX - Wirecard steigt auf -- Kryptowährungen brechen ein -- Tesla im Fokus

Studien und MDAX-Abstieg drücken LEONI-Aktie auf Tief seit Ende 2016. DWS-Aktien rutschen auf Rekordtief - Topmanager geht zu Berenberg. Facebook investiert eine Milliarde in erstes Rechenzentrum in Asien. Überraschende Aussagen: Erster Auftritt von Ex-Steinhoff-Chef nach Skandal. US-Präsident Trump ruft zum Boykott auf: "Die Nike-Aktie wird gekillt". Rückzieher von Goldman Sachs beim Bitcoin-Handel lassen Kryptowährungen einbrechen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Seit wie vielen Jahren beschäftigen Sie sich mit strukturierten Wertpapieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
06.09.18
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow wenig bewegt -- Erster Auftritt von Ex-Steinhoff-Chef nach Skandal -- Commerzbank fliegt aus DAX - Wirecard steigt auf -- Kryptowährungen brechen ein -- Tesla im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
CFDs: Die Profiteure des Kryptogeld-Hypes
Sonstiges
06.09.18
Analyst: Das könnte den Bitcoin Richtung 3.000 US-Dollar schicken
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Netflix Inc.552484
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Daimler AG710000