Marcus & Millichap Expands into Montreal by Acquiring McGill Commercial

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate
investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and
Canada, has announced the expansion of its Canadian presence with the
acquisition of McGill Commercial, an independent regional commercial
real estate investment sales firm. McGill Commercial, located in
Montreal, will complement the firms existing Canadian operations in
Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. The acquisition closed on August 31st.
"McGill is an exciting acquisition for us as we continue to expand our
platform in Canada to best serve our clients in Quebec. This transaction
immediately establishes our presence in Montreal with top producers who
share our philosophy of superior client service and culture, stated
Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap. "Acquiring McGill
is illustrative of our ongoing efforts to actively deploy our capital
and deepen our presence across key growth markets such as Canada. McGill
is a well-established industry player with an ability to execute across
all major product types. We are pleased to have them join the MMI team.
McGill Commercials team specializes in investment sales and commercial
real estate services in the greater Montreal region. Mickael Chaput and
Michael Dermer, founders of McGill Commercial, along with investment
professionals Naomi Faraj, Louis Hoppenheim and Phillipe Marcotte, will
all join Marcus & Millichap in the companys Montreal office.
"We are very excited to join the Marcus & Millichap team and be part of
the growth of the brand in Quebec. The platform will allow us to better
serve our clients throughout Canada and the United States, stated
Chaput. Dermer added, "Marcus & Millichaps platform is second to none;
their resources, technology, culture of collaboration, and ability to
access thousands of exclusive investment properties for sale across
North America made it clear that this is the ideal opportunity for us to
further grow our business.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located
throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading
specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing,
research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly
9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion.
Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing
properties that combines investment specialization, local market
expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art
technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified
investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.
