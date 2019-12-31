Marcus & Millichap Launches Redesigned Company Website

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announces the launch of its redesigned company website, www.marcusmillichap.com.

"Our enhanced website is a reflection of the firms nearly 50-year culture of information sharing, commitment to technology, and delivering the most effective system of matching buyers and sellers in the marketplace, said Gregory LaBerge, Chief Administrative Officer, Marcus & Millichap. "The overriding goal of this website enhancement is to increase the speed, efficiency and effectiveness by which our clients and the investment community can tap our key advantages: one of the largest, most deliverable and diverse inventories of acquisition opportunities; the biggest network of specialized and skilled investment and financing advisors in commercial real estate, and industry-leading research and economic content.

The driving force behind the redesign is a transaction-focused approach fueled by client focus groups and understanding investors needs that resulted in:

Enhanced property search functionality to access $16 billion in exclusive listings, with virtual document sharing in secure deal rooms to enhance transaction efficiency

Redesigned, streamlined interface enabling faster connection to nearly 2,000 investment professionals in more than 80 offices across the U.S. and Canada

Improved functionality to access over 1,000 research products annually, covering over a dozen property types, and all major markets throughout the U.S. and Canada

Expanded mobile capabilities to elevate the user experience on any device

"Steadfast investment in our web technology and other key strategic tools through the COVID-19 market disruption is part of our commitment to our clients and sales force, said Hessam Nadji, CEO Marcus & Millichap. "While we have successfully pivoted to servicing our clients and preserving the companys strong financial position during the pandemic, we have remained focused on long-term strategic initiatives that will make us more competitive.

"Given the challenges of interacting face-to-face during the global pandemic, the notion of leveraging technology to create touch points is more important than ever, commented LaBerge. "Our updated website is one of several tools we have implemented to support our clients and sales force more effectively.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

