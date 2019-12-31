finanzen.net
18.08.2020 19:17

Marcus & Millichap Launches Redesigned Company Website

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announces the launch of its redesigned company website, www.marcusmillichap.com.

"Our enhanced website is a reflection of the firms nearly 50-year culture of information sharing, commitment to technology, and delivering the most effective system of matching buyers and sellers in the marketplace, said Gregory LaBerge, Chief Administrative Officer, Marcus & Millichap. "The overriding goal of this website enhancement is to increase the speed, efficiency and effectiveness by which our clients and the investment community can tap our key advantages: one of the largest, most deliverable and diverse inventories of acquisition opportunities; the biggest network of specialized and skilled investment and financing advisors in commercial real estate, and industry-leading research and economic content.

The driving force behind the redesign is a transaction-focused approach fueled by client focus groups and understanding investors needs that resulted in:

  • Enhanced property search functionality to access $16 billion in exclusive listings, with virtual document sharing in secure deal rooms to enhance transaction efficiency
  • Redesigned, streamlined interface enabling faster connection to nearly 2,000 investment professionals in more than 80 offices across the U.S. and Canada
  • Improved functionality to access over 1,000 research products annually, covering over a dozen property types, and all major markets throughout the U.S. and Canada
  • Expanded mobile capabilities to elevate the user experience on any device

"Steadfast investment in our web technology and other key strategic tools through the COVID-19 market disruption is part of our commitment to our clients and sales force, said Hessam Nadji, CEO Marcus & Millichap. "While we have successfully pivoted to servicing our clients and preserving the companys strong financial position during the pandemic, we have remained focused on long-term strategic initiatives that will make us more competitive.

"Given the challenges of interacting face-to-face during the global pandemic, the notion of leveraging technology to create touch points is more important than ever, commented LaBerge. "Our updated website is one of several tools we have implemented to support our clients and sales force more effectively.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

