  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.01.2022 21:05

Marcus & Millichaps Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) Division Adds Industry Leading Multifamily Capital Markets Specialist

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Marcus & Millichap Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the acquisition of Eisendrath Finance Group Inc. In conjunction with the acquisition, Brian Eisendrath will join the companys Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division as executive managing director, specializing in multifamily debt, equity, and capital markets advisory services. For the past 15 years, Eisendrath has been an industry-leading multifamily capital markets originator with an extensive track record in agency and non-agency financing. Since 2005, he and his team closed more than 1,000 multifamily financing transactions valued at over $35 billion. Over the past three years, Eisendrath originated more than $8 billion in agency debt alone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005364/en/

Brian Eisendrath (Photo: Business Wire)

Brian Eisendrath (Photo: Business Wire)

Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap stated: "IPA was created to provide the highest level of integrated services to major private and institutional investors by bringing together our cutting-edge research, investment sales, and capital markets capabilities through a client-centric delivery system. Brians capital markets expertise and exceptional origination track record, especially on the agency debt side, will be instrumental in augmenting IPAs overall services and growth.

Eisendraths achievements stem from over 20 years of diversified experience in development, banking, and capital markets services, as well as his long-term relationships with buyers, sellers, and equity providers. This enables him and a specialized support team dedicated to his clients to tailor financing solutions that maximize investor returns based on their business plan for each asset. Eisendrath has deeply rooted relationships within Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, and an extensive roster of bridge lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and joint venture equity providers. "Client services that truly add value and being a one-stop source of capital markets solutions have been guiding principles throughout my career. My goal is to de-commoditize capital markets services, and I am excited to join forces with IPA, which will enable me to take our client value proposition to the next level. Our collective ability to provide deal flow and capital through the collaborative culture that IPA has built will differentiate us in the marketplace, said Eisendrath.

Marcus & Millichap recently announced a strategic alliance with M&T Realty Capital Corporation (M&T Realty Capital). The alliance provides clients with access to conventional and affordable multifamily agency financing. M&T Realty Capital is a Fannie Mae DUS lender and an approved Freddie Mac multifamily lender for Conventional and Targeted Affordable Housing loans. To further support the strategic alliance and grow the companys agency financing, Paul Lewis, who spent nearly 20 years at Fannie Mae, joined the firm in January 2021 as senior vice president and director of agency programs. Eisendrath will be working closely with Lewis and his team to grow the multifamily capital markets platform.

"The addition of Brian to our IPA division is a key step to build on our strategic partnership with M&T in bringing the most competitive capital markets solutions to the institutional multifamily industry, said Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of Marcus & Millichaps capital markets unit. "Brian has built long-term relationships with some of the largest and most prominent multifamily investors. We are well positioned to combine the market leadership of IPA investment sales advisors in key markets with Brians institutional capital markets skills and debt origination capacity. This will expand our service offerings and deepen relationships with major investors, which is a critical area of the firms overall growth plan. Denner oversees IPAs capital markets activities and will work closely with the management team in the integration of Eisendraths services with IPAs investment sales.

Eisendrath holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is an active board member, devoted community member, and impactful philanthropist involved in various charitable organizations. In addition to being on the Deans External Advisory Board, Brian serves as the head of the investment committee for the University of Wisconsins Private Equity Track where students get real-world experience in real estate opportunities.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI). IPAs combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offers customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition, and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. IPAs capital markets specialists provide financing solutions, including debt, mezzanine financing, preferred and joint venture equity, sponsor equity, and capital markets consulting/advisory services. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

Nachrichten zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marcus Millichap News
RSS Feed
Marcus Millichap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Marcus Millichap News

06.01.22Institutional Property Advisors Negotiates $109 Million Suburban Seattle Multifamily Sale
14.12.21$101.5 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Northwest Phoenix Brokered by Institutional Property Advisors
21.12.21Marcus & Millichap Names New Chief Human Resources Officer
10.01.22Institutional Property Advisors Closes $80 Million San Bernardino County Apartment Asset Sale
Weitere Marcus Millichap News
Werbung

Trading-News

Zinswende in den USA  das sollten Anleger im Blick haben
Daimler-Aktie: KGV von 6 und Angriff auf Tesla mit 1000-Kilometer-Reichweite
Salzgitter-Hochöfen stehen vor dem Aus - Aktie bricht aus
Vontobel: Inflation - Zentralbanken treten langsam auf die Bremse
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Daimler stellt vielversprechenden Prototypen vor
Spiel ohne Grenzen
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Stabilitas: Edelmetall- und Rohstoffreport
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Marcus Millichap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Marcus Millichap Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind Heiko Thiemes drei Aktienideen für 2022
Kredit-Wende und neuer Risikopuffer  das Eigenheim wird endgültig unerreichbar
Heizen, aber richtig  Ist die Wärmepumpe wirklich alternativlos?
Deutsche Aristokraten-Aktien  Diese 11 Titel bringen jedes Jahr mehr Dividende
Generation Lockdown  auf dieses Versicherungsrisiko müssen Eltern jetzt achten

News von

DAX im Plus: Powell versetzt Anleger in Kauflaune - US-Inflation im Blick
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Warum Gold bei nachlassender Bitcoin-Euphorie auf 2.900 Dollar steigen könnte
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Historische Chance?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Starke Autokonjunktur in China treibt Tesla & Co.

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas fester -- US-Börsen tiefer -- HELLA-Gewinn bricht ein -- SMA Solar senkt Ergebnisprognose für 2021 -- ADLER, Moderna, Aareal Bank, freenet, ASOS, Zalando im Fokus

Moderna erwartet im März Daten zur Impfung für Kinder ab zwei Jahren. Delta Air Lines rechnet mit profitablem Jahr. Finanzinvestoren prüfen wohl Gebote für Kauf von Drogeriekette Boots. Boeings Unglücksflieger 737 Max steht in China wohl kurz vor Rückkehr. Bayer-Pharma-Chef macht Investoren zum Xarelto-Übergang Hoffnung. VW schließt Werk in China wegen COVID-Ausbruchs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen