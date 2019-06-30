finanzen.net
12.07.2019 20:57
Bewerten
(0)

Mariia Eroshin CFA, CFP® Appointed as Financial Advisor at San Francisco UBS Private Wealth Management Office

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

UBS Private Wealth Management is proud to announce that Mariia Eroshin, CFA, CFP®, has joined the Northwest Private Wealth Management market, as a Financial Advisor and Senior Vice PresidentWealth Management in San Francisco.

Eroshin has had a long and successful career in the financial services industry, holding senior roles at several other firms including a multi-family office before joining UBS. For the last 11 years, Mariia has been an Adjunct Faculty at University of San Francisco, teaching in a Master of Science in Financial Analysis Program.

"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Mariia to our firm. There is no doubt that our highest expectations will be exceeded, and we wish her a long and successful career at UBS," said Lane Strumlauf, Northwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Eroshin is a Wharton and University of Minnesota alumni. She lives in San Francisco, and in her spare time enjoys art and nature.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Nachrichten zu UBS AG (N)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr UBS News
RSS Feed
UBS zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu UBS AG (N)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene UBS News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere UBS News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX & Co. - Widersprüchliche Signale!
Altersvorsorge-Leitfaden
DZ BANK - BASF oder Deutsche Bank - fangen die Probleme jetzt erst an?
HSBC: Apple, Cisco, Google  die Zukunft passiert jetzt
Konsolidiert der Goldpreis aktuell berechtigterweise?
Lufthansa startet durch
Mit dieser Multi-Asset-Strategie zum Erfolg
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur UBS-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

UBS Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Daimler veröffentlicht neue Gewinnwarnung -- Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Substanzieller Stellenabbau auch in Deutschland -- Tesla, Steinhoff, Thomas Cook im Fokus

Siemens Healthineers schließt Partnerschaft mit US-Krankenhäusern. Tesla-Chef Elon Musk telefoniert mit Bürgermeistern von Berlin und Hamburg. Siemens Healthineers-Aktie gibt ab: HSBC senkt Rating und Kursziel. Finanzministerium erkennt in Wirecard-Spekulanten alte Bekannte. VW und Ford weiten ihre Allianz aus. China verhängt Sanktionen gegen US-Firmen wegen Taiwan-Waffengeschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:19 Uhr
DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Daimler veröffentlicht neue Gewinnwarnung -- Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Substanzieller Stellenabbau auch in Deutschland -- Tesla, Steinhoff, Thomas Cook im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Aktie im Fokus
20:40 Uhr
Warum Chinas Finanzelite nicht bei Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan und Co. arbeiten will
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
SteinhoffA14XB9
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)853823
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Thomas CookA0MR3W
Apple Inc.865985