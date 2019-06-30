Aktien in diesem Artikel

UBS Private Wealth Management is proud to announce that Mariia Eroshin, CFA, CFP®, has joined the Northwest Private Wealth Management market, as a Financial Advisor and Senior Vice PresidentWealth Management in San Francisco.

Eroshin has had a long and successful career in the financial services industry, holding senior roles at several other firms including a multi-family office before joining UBS. For the last 11 years, Mariia has been an Adjunct Faculty at University of San Francisco, teaching in a Master of Science in Financial Analysis Program.

"On behalf of the entire UBS team, we are excited to welcome Mariia to our firm. There is no doubt that our highest expectations will be exceeded, and we wish her a long and successful career at UBS," said Lane Strumlauf, Northwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Eroshin is a Wharton and University of Minnesota alumni. She lives in San Francisco, and in her spare time enjoys art and nature.

