30.06.2020 03:00

Marina Bay Sands and Bureau Veritas to Partner on Hygiene Excellence and Safety Program Through BV SafeGuardTM Label

Bureau Veritas today announced it has entered into an agreement with Marina Bay Sands to deploy the SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label for the iconic tourism destination in Singapore. Designed to help the operational restart activities across all sectors, including the hospitality industry, the SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of services offered through Bureau Veritas "Restart Your Business with BV program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005708/en/

Paul Town, Senior Vice President of Resort Operations, Marina Bay Sands, said:

"The well-being and health of our employees and guests is our top priority and Marina Bay Sands is taking every measure possible to ensure a higher degree of assurance and care in this current climate. With the support and guidance of Bureau Veritas and its SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Program, we will welcome our guests again with confidence, knowing that weve met the highest sanitisation, health, safety and hygiene standards and procedures.

As an independent third-party partner to Marina Bay Sands, Bureau Veritas will:

  • Review detailed safety guides and protocols to achieve hygiene excellence using industry best practices, local laws and requirements, and leading medical expertise
  • Leverage best-in-class digital solutions to conduct audits of Marina Bay Sands to ensure compliance of hygiene protocols and operational requirements
  • Administer SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label upon successful audit to demonstrate Marina Bay Sands is in compliance, thus providing an extra layer of assurance to the general public, employees, and suppliers

The entire Integrated Resort, including its Hotel, The Shoppes, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, restaurants, Casino and attractions such as ArtScience Museum and Sands SkyPark, will undergo the rigorous audits by Bureau Veritas.

Juliano Cardoso, Executive Vice President, CIF Asia Pacific and Middle East commented:

"For nearly 200 years, Bureau Veritas has been a catalyst of trust in our communities. We are proud to partner with Marina Bay Sands, as they take this crucial step to ensure transparency and thus reassure employees and travelers as they restart their operations. Thanks to Bureau Veritas SafeGuardTM label, synonymous with impartiality and expertise, Marina Bay Sands can guarantee that their hotels, casinos, and restaurants are compliant with the industrys strongest safety standards and hygiene protocolsbuilt on a foundation of excellence, and science-based evidence.

"Restart your Business with BV
The SafeGuardTM Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a suite of solutions offered through Bureau Veritas "Restart Your Business with BV program. As an independent third-party partner, Bureau Veritas provides laboratory hygiene testing, hygiene and safety protocol audits, e-training programs, and continued monitoring of safety protocols to ensure businesses restart operations safely.

Cleveland Clinic serves as the Medical Advisor for Bureau Veritas health, safety and sustainability programs including "Restart your Business with BV. Bringing the best of Cleveland Clinic, Bureau Veritas is able to leverage the strategic insight, advice and recommendations of the worlds leading medical community to develop protocols, guidelines and standards that help businesses restart their operations safely and meet appropriate health, safety and hygiene requirements.

For more information on "Restart Your Business with BV, please contact restartwithbvna@bureauveritas.com and visit: https://www.bvna.com/magazine/restart-resource-center.

About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.
Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd
Marina Bay Sands is the leading business, leisure and entertainment destination in Asia. It features large and flexible convention and exhibition facilities, more than 2,500 hotel rooms and suites, the rooftop Sands SkyPark, the best shopping mall in Asia, world-class celebrity chef restaurants, a theatre and an outdoor event plaza. Completing the line-up of attractions is ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands which plays host to permanent and marquee exhibitions. For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com.

For High-resolution Images
Download via this link (Credit to Marina Bay Sands)

