14.01.2022 23:00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 42,810 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock) and the grant of restricted stock units to purchase and an aggregate of 10,800 shares as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants have an exercise price of $11.11 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Common Stock on January 11, 2022 (date of grant for such stock options). All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employees start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares of Common Stock in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter on each monthly anniversary, subject to the applicable employees continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. These restricted stock units vest in full on the first anniversary of the applicable employees state date of employment. The stock options and restricted stock units were granted as an inducement material to each of the employees entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may, "will, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "intend, "believe, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

02.07.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
20.03.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyMizuho
15.02.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
14.12.2017Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyLaidlaw
14.06.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.07.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
20.03.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyMizuho
15.02.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
14.12.2017Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyLaidlaw
08.03.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.06.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

