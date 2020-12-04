  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
04.12.2020 23:57

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) (the "Company or "Marinus), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the grant of inducement awards to two new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 10,000 shares of its common stock as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants have an exercise price of $14.54 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus common stock on December 3, 2020, the date of grant for the stock options. All of the stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the one-year anniversary of the employees start date of employment, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following such anniversary, subject to the employees continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering such grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is initiating a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may, "will, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "intend, "believe, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our clinical development plans for ganaxolone and the clinical development schedule and milestones. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties and delays relating to the design, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; unanticipated costs and expenses; clinical trial results may not support further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for our product candidate; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidate; our ability to raise additional capital; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the medical community and the global economy; and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by us that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our product candidate. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marinus Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Marinus Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.07.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
20.03.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyMizuho
15.02.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
14.12.2017Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyLaidlaw
14.06.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.07.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
20.03.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyMizuho
15.02.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
14.12.2017Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyLaidlaw
08.03.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.06.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Marinus Pharmaceuticals News

09.11.20Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Reports Q3 Loss. Misses Revenue Estimates
Weitere Marinus Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nachhaltige ETFs: Wer reinkommt, wer draußen bleiben muss
DZ BANK - Deutsche Wohnen: mit Expansion gegen den Mietendeckel
Ryanair bestellt Unglücksflieger- Aktie als Überflieger
Der Zinsfalle entkommen: So investieren Sie mit reduziertem Risiko in Aktien
Vontobel: Noch bis 07.12.2020: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die beste Altersvorsorge: Wie Profis für sich vorsorgen
Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Schwellenländer: Krise als Chance
Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Marinus Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die besten Deals am 2. Adventswochenende
Nach der Hochzeit müssen Ehegatten den Testament-Fehler verhindern
Eine Generation von Sparern erlebt eine regelrechte Zinsschmelze
Mit nur drei Fragen wissen Sie, wie Sie Ihr Geld anlegen sollten
Diese Aktienfonds hängen ETFs in der Krise ab

News von

Sieben deutsche Nebenwerte mit einem Aufwärtspotenzial von bis zu 70 Prozent
Kryptoexperte Timo Emden: "Der Bitcoin ist und bleibt unberechenbar und nicht für jedermann geeignet"
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmenthaus prognostiziert Kurssturz bei der Nel Asa-Aktie
DAX-Chartanalyse: Stabilität nicht mit Schwäche verwechseln
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt höher -- VW kann CO2-EU-Vorgaben nicht erfüllen -- Merck nach Milliarden-Zukauf auf Kurs -- Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer, KION im Fokus

Boeing-Aktie kräftig im Minus: Boeing drosselt 787-Dreamliner-Produktion weiter. Deutsche Bank besiegelt Partnerschaft mit Google zur IT-Erneuerung. Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer von Wirecard. Chefwechsel bei Glencore. Lufthansa kündigt Zubringerdienste für Condor. US-Jobwachstum lässt im November stark nach. EU-Haushalt für 2021 steht - allerdings nur unter Vorbehalt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen