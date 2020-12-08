  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
E-Sports und Gaming als nächster Profisport? Partizipieren Sie am einstigen Nischenmarkt und informieren Sie sich über den E-Sports und Gaming Index!-w-
08.12.2020 15:35

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $70 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Marinus. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Marinus. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Marinus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. On December 7, 2020, the last sale price of the shares as reported on the Nasdaq Global Market was $15.61 per share.

Marinus intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, acquisitions of new technologies, products or businesses, and investments.

The securities described above are being offered by Marinus pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-239780) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on July 27, 2020.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 7, 2020 and is available on the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SECs website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that Marinus has filed (or will file) with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, which provide more information about Marinus and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Capital Markets Department, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex, as well as a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy. The company is initiating a Phase 3 trial in status epilepticus.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this press release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the offering, as well as the anticipated use of proceeds for the offering and other statements identified by words such as "will, "potential, "could, "can, "believe, "intends, "continue, "plans, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "may, other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Uncertainties and risks may cause Marinus actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by Marinus forward-looking statements. For Marinus, this includes satisfaction of the customary closing conditions to the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, stock price volatility, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the expected gross proceeds from the offering and the intended use of proceeds of the offering. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect Marinus actual results are described in Marinus filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marinus Pharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Marinus Pharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.07.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
20.03.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyMizuho
15.02.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
14.12.2017Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyLaidlaw
14.06.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.07.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
20.03.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyMizuho
15.02.2018Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
14.12.2017Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyLaidlaw
08.03.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.06.2016Marinus Pharmaceuticals Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Marinus Pharmaceuticals News

09.11.20Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Reports Q3 Loss. Misses Revenue Estimates
Weitere Marinus Pharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Nicht nur EZB-Sitzung sorgt am Donnerstag für Spannung - Heute 18:00 Uhr live
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Bayer
Verantwortungsbewusst. ETF-basiert. Automatisiert.
Gold legt deutlich zu
Porsche  Luft zum Atmen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Rendite mit Sicherheiten kombinieren? Das geht: Mit dem Wertsicherungsmechanismus der Allianz
Der Zins entscheidet, nicht der Brexit
Palantir zeigt eindrucksvolle Comeback-Qualitäten
Sorgenfrei in den Ruhestand
Monetäre Walze - Marktkommentar Dezember mit Markus Koch
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Marinus Pharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Testosteron-Kurve
Deutschland erlebt einen Brettspiele-Boom
Das sind die besten Deals am 8. Dezember
So gehen Sie ohne Abschläge mit 63 in Rente
Das ist der perfekte Einstiegsmoment für die Jahrhundert-Aktie

News von

Bitcoin in Lauerstellung: Deshalb dürfte der Sprung über die 20.000 Dollar Marke bald gelingen
Infineon-Aktie hebt ab: Wieviel Potenzial das Papier jetzt hat
iShares MSCI EM Asia ETF: Die größte Freihandelszone der Welt - deshalb lohnen sich Asia-Investments
DAX-Chartanalyse: Geduld an der 13.400er-Marke notwendig
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street startet tiefer -- DAX im Minus -- Tesla mit abermaliger Kapitalerhöhung -- FDA hat keine Bedenken gegen BioNTech-Impfstoff -- Weitere SAP-Zukäufe möglich -- QIAGEN, Goldman Sachs im Fokus

Munich Re plant bis 2025 deutliche Renditesteigerung. Streit zwischen Telefonica Deutschland und 1&1 Drillisch weitet sich aus. ams-Aktien brechen ein: Sorgen über Handy-Zuliefergeschäft. Veolias Übernahme von Suez-Anteil muss weiter warten. Deutsche Bank, Citi und ANZ in Australien vor Gericht. Wirecard-Skandal: Bundesbank distanziert sich von der BaFin. Keine Einigung bei Brexit-Gesprächen - Johnson kommt nach Brüssel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kanzleramtsminister Helge Braun will keine Sonderrechte für Menschen, die gegen Corona geimpft wurden. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen