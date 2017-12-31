Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk
management solutions, today announced that it has joined the Enterprise
Ethereum Alliance (EEA), the world's largest open source blockchain
initiative with more than 400 member companies. The EEA seeks to create
open industry standards and frameworks for blockchain applications based
on the core Ethereum platform.
Marsh is the first insurance broker to be part of the EEA, which
includes some of the worlds leading organizations in technology,
financial services, health care, energy, manufacturing, and a number of
fast-growing startups. As a member of the EEA, Marsh will play an active
role in the Insurance Working Group and the Digital Identity Working
Group, collaborating with the alliance members in leading and driving
the adoption of blockchain applications.
"We see the potential of blockchain technology as having a game-changing
impact on the risk management and insurance industry one that enables
the creation of new business models, products, and platforms that better
serve our clients in the new economy, said Sastry Durvasula, Chief
Digital Officer and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Marsh. "By joining
the EEA, we will be able to collaborate with other members to explore
new solutions and disruptive use cases, while participating in the
evolution of Ethereum into enterprise-grade blockchain technology.
Marsh also recently joined The Institutes RiskBlock Alliance, a risk
management and insurance industry enterprise-level blockchain consortium
that seeks to leverage the blockchain to lower industry transaction
costs while increasing the speed and security of data transfers among
customers, industry stakeholders, and third parties.
About Marsh
A global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk management
solutions, Marshs
30,000 colleagues advise individual and commercial clients of all sizes
in over 130 countries. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh
& McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), the leading global professional
services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual
revenue over US$14 billion and nearly 65,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC
helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment
through four market-leading firms. In addition to Marsh, MMC is the
parent company of Guy
Carpenter, Mercer,
and Oliver
Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal;
LinkedIn;
Facebook;
and YouTube,
or subscribe to BRINK.
About The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance
The EEA
is an industry-supported, not-for-profit established to build, promote,
and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open
standards, and open-source reference architectures. The EEA is helping
to evolve Ethereum into an enterprise-grade technology, providing
research and development in a range of areas, including privacy,
confidentiality, scalability, and security. The EEA is also
investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and
public Ethereum networks as well as industry-specific application layer
working groups.
EEA will collectively develop open industry standards and facilitate
collaboration with its member base and is open to any members of the
Ethereum community who wish to participate. This open-source framework
will enable the mass adoption at a depth and breadth otherwise
unachievable in individual corporate silos and provide insight to the
future of scalability, privacy, and confidentiality of the public
Ethereum permissionless network.
For additional information about joining EEA, please reach out to membership@entethalliance.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005543/en/