Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments

Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk adviser, today announced senior leadership appointments within its Property and Financial and Professional Liability (FINPRO) Practices.

Effectively immediately, Michael Rouse assumes leadership of Marsh’s US Property Practice. He brings more than 20 years of property insurance experience to the position, most recently serving as Marsh’s US Property Placement Leader. Mr. Rouse succeeds Duncan Ellis, who has left the firm. Mr. Rouse will report to Martin South, President, US and Canada, Marsh.

Also effectively immediately, Michelle Sartain has been appointed FINPRO Practice Leader for the US and Canada. Ms. Sartain has more than 20 years of experience serving in roles of increasing responsibility at Marsh in FINPRO and in the US sales team, including most recently as US Sales Leader. Ms. Sartain reports to Pat Donnelly, Marsh JLT Specialty Leader for US and Canada, and succeeds Devin Beresheim, who has left the firm.

Based in New York, Mr. Rouse and Ms. Sartain join Marsh’s US executive committee.

Commenting on their appointments, Mr. South said: "Marsh’s Property and FINPRO teams are widely respected in the industry for their experience and risk expertise. Under the leadership of Mike and Michelle, we will continue to provide clients with unrivaled data, analytics, and risk transfer solutions that allow them to anticipate, model, and manage the threats facing their businesses.”

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk adviser. With over 35,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over US$15 billion and 75,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube, or subscribe to BRINK.

