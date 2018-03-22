finanzen.net
20.03.2019 21:48
Bewerten
(0)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Pricing of $250 Million Senior Notes Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the "Company) announced today that it has priced $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "Notes). The Notes constitute a further issuance of the 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029, of which $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount was issued on January 15, 2019. After giving effect to the issuance of the Notes, the Company will have $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 outstanding. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering, together with the net proceeds from its recent $5.0 billion senior notes offering and its recently priced 1.1 billion senior notes offering, to fund, in part, the acquisition ("Acquisition) of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc ("JLT), including the payment of related fees and expenses, and to repay certain JLT indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes. The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019, subject to regulatory and UK High Court approvals. The closing of the Notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the Acquisition or the recently priced 1.1 billion senior notes offering and is expected to occur on March 27, 2019, subject to certain customary conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering. ANZ Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, The Williams Capital Group, L.P. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Notes offering.

An effective shelf registration statement related to the Notes has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The offering and sale of the Notes are being made by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus related to the offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR or the SEC website at www.sec.gov; alternatively, copies may be obtained from: (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, (ii) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com, (iii) Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, telephone: 1-800-503-4611 or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com, (iv) HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Attn: TMG Americas, 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018, telephone: 1-866-811-8049 and (v) Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is the worlds leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The companys over 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $15 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marsh McLennan Cos. News
RSS Feed
Marsh McLennan Cos. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.10.2017MarshMcLennan Cos HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2016MarshMcLennan Cos OutperformBMO Capital Markets
29.04.2016MarshMcLennan Cos NeutralMKM Partners
17.12.2014MarshMcLennan Cos OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2006Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: OverweightJP Morgan
04.10.2017MarshMcLennan Cos HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2016MarshMcLennan Cos NeutralMKM Partners
16.10.2006Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: HoldMatrix Research
20.09.2006Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: Equal weightLehman Brothers
04.10.2005Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Marsh McLennan Cos. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Marsh McLennan Cos. News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Fraport: langfristige Wachstumschancen
Scalable Capital: Jetzt bis zu 300  sichern
SOCIETE GENERALE: Speeddating mit Hebelprodukten! Match My Trade - die revolutionäre Zertifikatesuche
Goldpreis: Ein Blick auf das Sentiment
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Vontobel: Dialog Semiconductor - Abkoppelung von Großkunde Apple
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: stuck in the middle  Ausbruch entscheidend
Evotec profitiert von Bayer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Marsh McLennan Cos.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Marsh McLennan Cos. Peer Group News

19.03.19Verisk Joins Effort to Fight Patent Trolls
07.03.19Leak kills deal hopes: Aon edition
06.03.19UPDATE 3-Insurer Aon abandons Willis Towers takeover plan. shares rise
06.03.19UPDATE 2-Insurer Aon abandons Willis Towers deal. shares rise
06.03.19UPDATE 1-Insurer Aon abandons Willis Towers deal. shares rise
06.03.19Aon drops plans to bid for Willis Towers Watson
06.03.19Insurer Aon abandons Willis Towers deal
06.03.19Mögliche Großfusion: Versicherungsmakler Aon an Konkurrent Willis interessiert
05.03.19CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Insurer Aon in early stages of considering offer for rival Willis Towers Watson
05.03.19UPDATE 3-Insurer Aon in talks to buy rival Willis Towers Watson

News von

Sollte sich der Vorwurf bestätigen, hat Bayer eine schwere Zeit vor sich
Diese Tarifaufpasser suchen für Sie den günstigsten Strompreis
So finden Sie den Reichmacher-Fonds
So bekommen Sie das Kindergeld auch für erwachsene Kinder
So verdienen Sie am Brexit-Chaos

News von

Goldpreis bei 1.500 Dollar: Was die Commerzbank-Experten für das Edelmetall erwarten
Gold wird knapp: Was das für Minenaktien bedeutet, wie Anleger profitieren
Bayer-Aktie minus 12 Prozent: Schlappe in wichtigem US-Glyphosat-Prozess
Deutsche-Bank-Commerzbank: Was Anleger über die Fusion wissen sollten
DAX schwächer: Brexit und Kursrutsch der Bayer-Aktie belasten

News von

Die 7 besten Finanztipps von Menschen, die früh in den Ruhestand gegangen sind
Studie: 2021 müssen Kunden bezahlen, wenn sie ein Paket an die Haustür geliefert bekommen wollen
Das sind laut Karriereexperten die perfekten Antworten auf die beliebtesten Fragen im Vorstellungsgespräch
British Angst: Cambridge-Professor erklärt, wie die Furcht vor Deutschlands Übermacht den Brexit befeuert hat
"Technisch unmöglich": Huawei-Technikchef bezeichnet Spionage-Vorwürfe im Interview als absurd

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- BMW erwartet Gewinnrückgang -- Gllyphosat-Prozess: Urteil gegen Bayer -- Post, NORMA, zooplus im Fokus

TOM TAILOR verkauft Bonita. HORNBACH meldet weitere Gewinnwarnung. Tusk: Kurze Verschiebung des Brexits wohl möglich. OSRAM-Chef setzt Fragezeichen hinter Ziele und will mehr sparen. Gewinnwarnung: Schwache Wirtschaft verhagelt FedEx das Geschäft. CTS Eventim zahlt für 2018 mehr Dividende. FUCHS PETROLUB will 2019 um 2 bis 4 Prozent wachsen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Abschlüsse der DAX-Chefs
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das Schwarzbuch 2018/2019
Wo 2018 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nun ist es bestätigt: Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank loten offiziell eine Fusion aus. Glauben Sie, dass es tatsächlich dazu kommen wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:16 Uhr
DAX schließt deutlich leichter -- Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an -- BMW erwartet Gewinnrückgang -- Gllyphosat-Prozess: Urteil gegen Bayer -- Post, NORMA, zooplus im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:23 Uhr
NIO, Geely, BYD oder Tesla: Welcher Elektroautobauer die besten Chancen für Anleger bietet
Leitzins
21:23 Uhr
US-Notenbank Fed hält Leitzins stabil und stellt Zinspause in Aussicht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
BMW AG519000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T