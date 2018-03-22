Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Pricing of $250 Million Senior Notes Offering

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the "Company) announced today that it
has priced $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior
Notes due 2029 (the "Notes). The Notes constitute a further issuance of
the 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029, of which $1.25 billion aggregate
principal amount was issued on January 15, 2019. After giving effect to
the issuance of the Notes, the Company will have $1.5 billion aggregate
principal amount of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029 outstanding. The
Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering,
together with the net proceeds from its recent $5.0 billion senior notes
offering and its recently priced 1.1 billion senior notes offering, to
fund, in part, the acquisition ("Acquisition) of Jardine Lloyd Thompson
Group plc ("JLT), including the payment of related fees and expenses,
and to repay certain JLT indebtedness, as well as for general corporate
purposes. The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the spring of
2019, subject to regulatory and UK High Court approvals. The closing of
the Notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the Acquisition
or the recently priced 1.1 billion senior notes offering and is
expected to occur on March 27, 2019, subject to certain customary
conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc.,
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Merrill
Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, MUFG Securities Americas
Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running
managers for the Notes offering. ANZ Securities, Inc., Barclays Capital
Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, GC Securities,
a division of MMC Securities LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, PNC
Capital Markets LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA)
Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC, The Williams Capital Group, L.P. and U.S.
Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Notes
offering.
An effective shelf registration statement related to the Notes has
previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC). The offering and sale of the Notes are being made by means of a
prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus related to the
offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement
and the base prospectus for more complete information about the issuer
and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting
EDGAR or the SEC website at www.sec.gov;
alternatively, copies may be obtained from: (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone:
1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,
(ii) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or
by emailing prospectus@citi.com,
(iii) Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall
Street, New York, NY 10005, telephone: 1-800-503-4611 or by emailing
prospectus.CPDG@db.com, (iv) HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Attn: TMG
Americas, 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018, telephone:
1-866-811-8049 and (v) Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or by emailing
dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute
an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale is unlawful.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is the worlds leading professional services
firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The companys over
65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual
revenue of $15 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an
increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading
firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on
insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy
Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies
that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities.
Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help
organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing
workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and
brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005807/en/