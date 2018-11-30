finanzen.net
09.01.2019 00:27
Bewerten
(0)

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Pricing of $5.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the "Company) announced today that it has priced $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2020, $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2024, $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029, $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2039, $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.900% Senior Notes due 2049 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2021 (collectively, the "Notes). The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund, in part, the acquisition ("Acquisition) of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. ("JLT), including the payment of related fees and expenses, and to repay certain JLT indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes. The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019, subject to certain customary conditions. The closing of the Notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the Acquisition and is expected to occur on January 15, 2019, subject to certain customary conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Barclays Capital Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering. ANZ Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and The Williams Capital Group, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the Notes offering.

An effective shelf registration statement related to the Notes has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The offering and sale of the Notes are being made by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus related to the offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR or the SEC website at www.sec.gov; alternatively, copies may be obtained from: (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, (ii) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com, (iii) Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, telephone: 1-800-503-4611 or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com, and (iv) Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the worlds leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The companys approximately 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue over $14 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23.10.18
Ausblick: Marsh McLennan Cos legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
27.09.18
Marsh & McLennan schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
24.07.18
Ausblick: Marsh McLennan Cos stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.05.18
Marsh & McLennan erhöht die Dividende (MyDividends)
24.04.18
Ausblick: Marsh McLennan Cos präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
22.03.18
Marsh & McLennan gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
30.01.18
Ausblick: Marsh McLennan Cos stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marsh McLennan Cos. News
RSS Feed
Marsh McLennan Cos. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.10.2017MarshMcLennan Cos HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2016MarshMcLennan Cos OutperformBMO Capital Markets
29.04.2016MarshMcLennan Cos NeutralMKM Partners
17.12.2014MarshMcLennan Cos OutperformRBC Capital Markets
14.12.2006Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: OverweightJP Morgan
04.10.2017MarshMcLennan Cos HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2016MarshMcLennan Cos NeutralMKM Partners
16.10.2006Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: HoldMatrix Research
20.09.2006Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: Equal weightLehman Brothers
04.10.2005Update Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Marsh McLennan Cos. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Marsh McLennan Cos. News
Anzeige

Inside

Was sagen unsere 35.000 Kunden über uns?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Schalten Sie morgen zum Jahresausblick 2019 ein: Webinar mit Bastian Galuschka
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Bitcoin: Kurzfristige Keilformation im Fokus
Saudi-Arabien will Ölexporte deutlich kürzen
UBS: Adidas  Rekordjahr in allen Belangen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Commerzbank, K+S, Infineon
DZ BANK - Infineon: Profiteur der verschärften CO2 Grenzwerte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Marsh McLennan Cos.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Marsh McLennan Cos. Peer Group News

08.01.19Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Aon (AON) in Your Portfolio
08.01.19Verisk Launches Black Box 3
18.12.18AIR Estimates Losses for the Marriott Breach Will Be Between USD 200 Million and USD 600 Million
14.12.18Symantec Collaborates With Aon to Address Hacking Concerns
06.12.18AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses from Camp Wildfire Will Be Between USD 6 Billion and USD 9 Billion
30.11.18AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses from Woolsey Wildfire Will Be At Least USD 2.5 Billion
30.11.18Aon Issues Unsecured Notes. Gets Rating Actions From Moody's
26.11.186 Solid Reasons to Hold Aon (AON) Stock in Your Portfolio
26.11.18Audioboom Group PLC : Trading Update and AON progress report
25.11.18Why Is Aon (AON) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

News von

Was heißt das alles für die Konjunkturaussichten in Deutschland?
So nutzen Sie das Baukindergeld richtig
So vergehen demnächst auch die längsten Autofahrten wie im Flug
Wie Sie Ihren Resturlaub retten
Das ist die Anlagestrategie für mutige Sparer

News von

Bayer, Deutsche Bank und Co.: Die charttechnisch heißesten DAX-Aktien für 2019
Dax geht die Puste aus - Siemens-Aktie am Index-Ende
Goldpreis: Was der "Shutdown" in den USA für das Edelmetall bedeutet
Allianz-Aktie, SAP und Co.: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien empfiehlt die Société Générale
Kursverluste drohen: Fünf charttechnisch angeschlagene DAX-Aktien

News von

Wie der Streit um die 5G-Lizenzen Deutschlands globale Wettbewerbsfähigkeit bedroht
Drei Zeitfresser ruinieren die Produktivität auf der Arbeit und machen krank - das kann man dagegen tun
Apple macht sich mit einem gigantischen Plakat über Googles Android lustig
Diese sieben Gründe sprechen dafür, dass 2019 der Finanzcrash kommt
Gefahr für Netzbetreiber? Chemieriese BASF will sein eigenes 5G-Netz bauen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt Grün -- US-Börsen fest -- So viele Tesla-Aktien besitzt Larry Ellison -- Gespräche zwischen USA und China "sehr gut" -- Samsung: Gewinnwarnung -- KION, HelloFresh im Fokus

Trump beschwert sich wieder über Zinserhöhung. Euroraum-Wirtschaftsstimmung sinkt deutlicher als erwartet. Fed-Banker für eine weitere Zinsanhebung 2019. Nordex baut Windpark in Indien. Brexit-Minister: Prüfen keine Verschiebung des Austrittstermins. Softbank legt wohl Mehrheitsbeteiligung an WeWork zunächst zu den Akten. BASF-Spionagefall: Chinesische Firma weist Vorwürfe zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2018
USA nicht mal in den Top 10
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.01.19
DAX schließt Grün -- US-Börsen fest -- So viele Tesla-Aktien besitzt Larry Ellison -- Gespräche zwischen USA und China "sehr gut" -- Samsung: Gewinnwarnung -- KION, HelloFresh im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08.01.19
Börsenlieblinge auf der Kippe? So könnte es 2019 für FAANG-Aktien aussehen
Nebenwerte
08.01.19
Südzucker-Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400