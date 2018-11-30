Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Pricing of $5.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the "Company) announced today that it has priced $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2020, $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Senior Notes due 2024, $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029, $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2039, $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.900% Senior Notes due 2049 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2021 (collectively, the "Notes). The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund, in part, the acquisition ("Acquisition) of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. ("JLT), including the payment of related fees and expenses, and to repay certain JLT indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes. The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019, subject to certain customary conditions. The closing of the Notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the Acquisition and is expected to occur on January 15, 2019, subject to certain customary conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Barclays Capital Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering. ANZ Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Drexel Hamilton, LLC, GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and The Williams Capital Group, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the Notes offering.

