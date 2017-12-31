Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Pricing of $600 Million Senior Notes Offering

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the "Company) announced today that it
has priced $600 million of 4.200% senior notes due 2048 (the "Notes).
The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate
purposes. The closing of the Notes offering is expected to occur on
March 1, 2018, subject to certain customary conditions. Citigroup Global
Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and HSBC
Securities (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the
Notes offering. BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, GC Securities, a
division of MMC Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities
(USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for
the Notes offering.
An effective shelf registration statement related to the Notes has
previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC). The offering and sale of the Notes are being made by means of a
prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus related to the
offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement
and the base prospectus for more complete information about the issuer
and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting
EDGAR or the SEC website at www.sec.gov;
alternatively, copies may be obtained from: (i) Citigroup Global Markets
Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or by emailing prospectus@citi.com
and (ii) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile:
212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute
an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale is unlawful.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the worlds leading professional
services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The companys
nearly 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With
annual revenue over $14 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate
an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four
market-leading firms. Marsh advises
individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and
innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter
develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help
clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer
delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations
meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver
Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor
to private sector and governmental clients.
