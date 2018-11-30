Marsh & McLennan Companies Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading
professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people,
today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31,
2019.
Dan Glaser, President and CEO, said: "We delivered strong growth in
underlying revenue and profitability in the first quarter, including
double-digit adjusted earnings growth and meaningful adjusted margin
expansion in both Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The
Companys underlying revenue growth was 4%, adjusted operating income
rose 11%, and the adjusted margin increased 210 basis points to 26.2%."
"With our successful completion of the acquisition of Jardine Lloyd
Thompson Group and a great start to the year we believe the Company is
well positioned to deliver solid results in 2019," concluded Mr. Glaser.
Consolidated Results
Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was $4.1 billion, an
increase of 2%, or 4% on an underlying basis, compared with the first
quarter of 2018. Operating income was $938 million compared with $908
million in the prior year. Adjusted operating income, which excludes
noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules,
rose 11% to $1.0 billion.
Net income attributable to the Company was $716 million, or $1.40 per
diluted share, in the first quarter. This compares with $690 million, or
$1.34 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share
rose 10% to $1.52 per diluted share from the prior year period.
Risk & Insurance Services
Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $2.4 billion in the first quarter
of 2019, an increase of 3% compared with the first quarter of 2018, or
5% on an underlying basis. Operating income of $733 million increased 2%
from the prior year. Adjusted operating income rose 7% to $775 million
compared with $723 million in the prior year.
Marsh's revenue in the first quarter was $1.7 billion, an increase of 5%
on an underlying basis. In U.S./Canada, underlying revenue also rose 5%.
International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 5%,
reflecting growth of 11% in Latin America; 8% in Asia Pacific; and 3% in
EMEA.
Guy Carpenter's revenue in the first quarter was $663 million, an
increase of 6% on an underlying basis.
Consulting
Consulting revenue in the first quarter was $1.7 billion, flat compared
with the first quarter of 2018, or an increase of 2% on an underlying
basis. Operating income increased 13% to $279 million compared with $247
million in the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased 18% to
$291 million compared with $248 million in the prior year.
Mercer's revenue was $1.2 billion in the first quarter, flat on an
underlying basis. Wealth, with revenue of $543 million, declined 3% on
an underlying basis. Health revenue of $442 million was up 3% on an
underlying basis and Career revenue of $170 million increased 2% on an
underlying basis.
Oliver Wyman Groups revenue was $518 million in the first quarter, an
increase of 7% on an underlying basis.
Other Items
On April 1, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Jardine Lloyd
Thompson Group (JLT) for $5.6 billion in fully diluted equity value, and
assumed existing JLT debt of approximately $1 billion.
As part of the financing for the acquisition of JLT, the Company issued
1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes in March 2019.
The two tranches consisted of 550 million of 1.349% senior notes due in
2026 and 550 million of 1.979% senior notes due in 2030. Also in March
2019, the Company entered into a further issuance of $250 million
aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due in 2029. As
previously disclosed, the Company had also issued $5 billion aggregate
amount of senior notes in January 2019. The Company used the net
proceeds of these offerings to fund the acquisition of JLT, including
the payment of related fees and expenses, and to repay in part certain
existing JLT debt.
Marsh & McLennan Agency closed the acquisition of Clearwater, FL based
Bouchard Insurance Inc. in February, and in April announced the
acquisition of Phoenix, AZ based Lovitt & Touché Inc.
INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements,
which express management's current views concerning future events or
results, use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue,"
"estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar terms, and
future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might,"
"should," "will" and "would."
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Factors
that could materially affect our future results include, among other
things:
-
our ability to successfully integrate or achieve the intended benefits
of the acquisition of JLT;
-
the impact of any investigations, reviews, or other activity by
regulatory or law enforcement authorities, including the ongoing
investigations by the European Commission competition authority;
-
the impact from lawsuits, other contingent liabilities and loss
contingencies arising from errors and omissions, breach of fiduciary
duty or other claims against us;
-
our organization's ability to maintain adequate safeguards to protect
the security of our information systems and confidential, personal or
proprietary information, particularly given the large volume of our
vendor network and the need to patch software vulnerabilities;
-
our ability to compete effectively and adapt to changes in the
competitive environment, including to respond to disintermediation,
digital disruption and other types of innovation;
-
the financial and operational impact of complying with laws and
regulations where we operate, including cybersecurity and data privacy
regulations such as the E.U.s General Data Protection Regulation,
anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions regimes;
-
the impact of macroeconomic, political, regulatory or market
conditions on us, our clients and the industries in which we operate,
including the impact and uncertainty around Brexit or the inability to
collect on our receivables;
-
the regulatory, contractual and reputational risks that arise based on
insurance placement activities and various broker revenue streams;
-
our ability to manage risks associated with our investment management
and related services business, including potential conflicts of
interest between investment consulting and fiduciary management
services;
-
our ability to successfully recover if we experience a business
continuity problem due to cyberattack, natural disaster or otherwise;
-
the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations,
including certain provisions of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or
disagreements with tax authorities;
-
our ability to repay our outstanding long-term debt in a timely manner
and on favorable terms, including approximately $6.5 billion issued in
connection with the acquisition of JLT;
-
the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates on
our results; and
-
the impact of changes in accounting rules or in our accounting
estimates or assumptions, including the impact of the adoption of the
new lease accounting standard.
The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Marsh & McLennan
Companies and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment
in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, we caution readers
not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are
based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of
the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation
to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or
circumstances arising after the date on which it is made.
Further information concerning Marsh & McLennan Companies and its
businesses, including information about factors that could materially
affect our results of operations and financial condition, is contained
in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the "Risk Factors" section and the "Managements Discussion
and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section
of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.
|
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In millions, except per share figures)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
4,071
|
|
|
$
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
|
|
2,282
|
|
|
2,224
|
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
868
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
3,133
|
|
|
3,092
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
938
|
|
|
908
|
|
Other Net Benefit Credits
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
66
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
3
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Investment Income
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition Related Derivative Contracts (a)
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
944
|
|
|
916
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
220
|
|
Net Income Before Non-Controlling Interests
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
696
|
|
Less: Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
6
|
|
Net Income Attributable to the Company
|
|
|
$
|
716
|
|
|
$
|
690
|
|
Net Income Per Share Attributable to the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
|
$
|
1.36
|
|
- Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
Average Number of Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic
|
|
|
505
|
|
|
508
|
|
- Diluted
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
514
|
|
Shares Outstanding at March 31
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Net gains from hedging contracts related to the JLT acquisition.
|
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
Supplemental Information - Revenue Analysis
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
(Millions) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Components of Revenue Change*
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
%
Change
GAAP
Revenue
|
|
Currency
Impact
|
|
Acquisitions/
Dispositions/
Other Impact
|
|
Underlying
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Risk and Insurance Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marsh
|
|
|
$
|
1,737
|
|
|
$
|
1,694
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
Guy Carpenter
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
637
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
Fiduciary Interest Income
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Risk and Insurance Services
|
|
|
2,423
|
|
|
2,344
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
Consulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mercer
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
Oliver Wyman Group
|
|
|
518
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Total Consulting
|
|
|
1,673
|
|
|
1,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
2
|
%
|
Corporate/Eliminations
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
4,071
|
|
|
$
|
4,000
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Details
|
The following table provides more detailed revenue information for
certain of the components presented above:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Components of Revenue Change*
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
%
Change
GAAP
Revenue
|
|
Currency
Impact
|
|
Acquisitions/
Dispositions/
Other
Impact
|
|
Underlying
Revenue
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Marsh:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
$
|
633
|
|
|
$
|
643
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
3
|
%
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
8
|
%
|
Latin America
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
(13
|
)%
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
11
|
%
|
Total International
|
|
|
876
|
|
|
891
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
U.S./Canada
|
|
|
861
|
|
|
803
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
Total Marsh
|
|
|
$
|
1,737
|
|
|
$
|
1,694
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
Mercer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
Health
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
3
|
%
|
Career
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
2
|
%
|
Total Mercer
|
|
|
$
|
1,155
|
|
|
$
|
1,171
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
Underlying revenue measures the change in revenue using consistent
currency exchange rates, excluding the impact of certain items that
affect comparability such as: acquisitions, dispositions, transfers
among businesses, and changes in estimate methodology.
|
|
* Components of revenue change may not add due to rounding.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of
Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended March 31
(Millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Overview
|
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with
accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
(referred to in this release as "GAAP" or "reported" results). The
Company also refers to and presents below certain additional
non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of Regulation G
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These measures are: adjusted
operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted
income, net of tax and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).
The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial
measures to the most directly comparable financial measure
calculated in accordance with GAAP in the following tables.
|
|
The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide
useful supplemental information that enables investors to better
compare the Companys performance across periods. Management also
uses these measures internally to assess the operating performance
of its businesses, to assess performance for employee compensation
purposes and to decide how to allocate resources. However, investors
should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as
a substitute for, the financial information that the Company reports
in accordance with GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP measures include
adjustments that reflect how management views our businesses, and
may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures presented by
other companies.
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated by excluding
the impact of certain noteworthy items from the Company's GAAP
operating income or (loss). The following tables identify these
noteworthy items and reconcile adjusted operating income (loss)
to GAAP operating income or loss, on a consolidated and segment
basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. The
following tables also present adjusted operating margin. In
2019, the Company changed its methodology for calculating adjusted
operating margin due to the significant amount of identified
intangible asset amortization expected after completion of the JLT
Transaction, on April 1, 2019. Effective for the three months ended
March 31, 2019 and 2018, adjusted operating margin is
calculated by dividing the sum of adjusted operating income
plus identified intangible asset amortization by consolidated or
segment adjusted revenue. See page 12 for additional
information related to adjusted operating margin.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk &
Insurance
Services
|
|
Consulting
|
|
Corporate/
Eliminations
|
|
Total
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
733
|
|
|
$
|
279
|
|
|
$
|
(74
|
)
|
|
$
|
938
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
30.2
|
%
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
23.0
|
%
|
Add impact of Noteworthy Items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring (a)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
18
|
|
Adjustments to acquisition related accounts (b)
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
JLT acquisition and integration related costs (c)
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
47
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Operating income adjustments
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
78
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
775
|
|
|
$
|
291
|
|
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,016
|
|
Identified intangible amortization expense
|
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
51
|
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
|
33.6
|
%
|
|
18.0
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
26.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
716
|
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
|
$
|
(55
|
)
|
|
$
|
908
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
Add impact of Noteworthy Items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring (a)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
6
|
|
Adjustments to acquisition related accounts (b)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Operating income adjustments
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
10
|
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
723
|
|
|
$
|
248
|
|
|
$
|
(53
|
)
|
|
$
|
918
|
|
Identified intangible amortization expense
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
45
|
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
|
32.5
|
%
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
24.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Includes severance and related charges from restructuring
activities, adjustments to restructuring liabilities for future rent
under non-cancellable leases and other real estate costs, and
restructuring costs related to the integration of recent
acquisitions.
|
|
(b) Primarily includes the change in fair value as measured each
quarter of contingent consideration related to acquisitions.
|
|
(c) Includes restructuring costs incurred in Marsh and Corporate of
$20 million for staff reductions made in anticipation of closing the
JLT transaction, as well as acquisition and integration costs,
primarily legal and consulting costs.
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Reconciliation of
Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended March 31
(Millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Adjusted income, net of tax is calculated as the Company's
GAAP income from continuing operations, adjusted to reflect the
after tax impact of the operating income adjustments set forth in
the preceding tables and investments gains or losses related to the
impact of mark-to-market adjustments on certain equity securities
and adjustments to provisional 2017 tax estimates. Adjustments also
include JLT acquisition related items, including change in fair
value of derivative contracts, financing costs and interest income
on funds held in escrow. Adjusted EPS is calculated by
dividing the Companys adjusted income, net of tax, by MMC's
average number of shares outstanding-diluted for the relevant
period. The following tables reconcile adjusted income, net of tax
to GAAP income from continuing operations and adjusted EPS to
GAAP EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Adjusted
EPS
|
|
Amount
|
|
Adjusted
EPS
|
Net income before non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
696
|
|
|
|
Less: Non-controlling interest, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
716
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
690
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
Operating income adjustments
|
|
|
$
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments adjustment (a)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of acquisition related
derivative
contracts (b)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing costs (c)
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on funds held in escrow (d)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of income taxes on above items
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to provisional 2017 tax estimates (e)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
0.04
|
Adjusted income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
778
|
|
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
707
|
|
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) The Company recorded mark-to-market gains of $4 million and
losses of $8 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2019
and March 31, 2018, respectively, which are included in investment
income in the consolidated statements of income.
|
|
(b) Primarily reflects the gain related to the change in fair value
of the deal contingent foreign exchange contract partly offset by
the impact of derivative contracts related to the debt issuances.
|
|
(c) Reflects interest expense on debt issuances and amortization of
bridge financing fees related to the acquisition of JLT included in
interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
|
|
(d) Interest income earned on funds held in escrow related to the
JLT acquisition.
|
|
(e) Reflects adjustments to provisional 2017 year-end estimates of
transition taxes and U.S. deferred tax assets and liabilities from
U.S. tax reform.
|
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
Supplemental Information
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
(Millions) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
|
|
$
|
2,282
|
|
|
$
|
2,224
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
868
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
$
|
3,133
|
|
|
$
|
3,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
$
|
80
|
Identified intangible amortization expense
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
45
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock option expense
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Risk and Insurance Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
|
|
$
|
1,221
|
|
|
$
|
1,168
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
460
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
$
|
1,690
|
|
|
$
|
1,628
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
Identified intangible amortization expense
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
37
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
73
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
|
|
$
|
956
|
|
|
$
|
956
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
465
|
Total Expenses
|
|
|
$
|
1,394
|
|
|
$
|
1,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
|
$
|
25
|
Identified intangible amortization expense
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
8
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
|
$
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Millions)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
1,117
|
|
|
$
|
1,066
|
|
Net receivables
|
|
|
4,630
|
|
|
4,317
|
|
Funds held in escrow for acquisition
|
|
|
6,359
|
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
551
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
12,675
|
|
|
5,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
|
11,203
|
|
|
11,036
|
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
701
|
|
Pension related assets
|
|
|
1,815
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
Right of use assets
|
|
|
1,625
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
680
|
|
|
680
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,423
|
|
|
1,539
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
30,137
|
|
|
$
|
21,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
$
|
1,562
|
|
|
$
|
314
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
2,244
|
|
|
2,234
|
|
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|
|
|
892
|
|
|
1,778
|
|
Acquisition related derivatives
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
441
|
|
Current lease liabilities
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
157
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
5,739
|
|
|
4,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiduciary liabilities
|
|
|
5,243
|
|
|
5,001
|
|
Less - cash and investments held in a fiduciary capacity
|
|
|
(5,243
|
)
|
|
(5,001
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
11,472
|
|
|
5,510
|
|
Pension, post-retirement and post-employment benefits
|
|
|
1,874
|
|
|
1,911
|
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
|
|
1,590
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities for errors and omissions
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
287
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
1,194
|
|
|
1,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
7,986
|
|
|
7,584
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
$
|
30,137
|
|
|
$
|
21,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Millions) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Operating cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before non-controlling interests
|
|
|
$
|
727
|
|
|
$
|
696
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used for operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and capitalized
software
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
80
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
45
|
|
Amortization of right of use asset
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments and payments related to contingent consideration
liability
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
11
|
|
(Gain) loss on investments
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
50
|
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related derivative contracts
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net receivables
|
|
|
(309
|
)
|
|
(357
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
135
|
|
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|
|
|
(886
|
)
|
|
(905
|
)
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
61
|
|
Contributions to pension and other benefit plans in excess of
current year expense/credit
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
(96
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
17
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
(65
|
)
|
Net cash used for operations
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
(364
|
)
|
Financing cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
Net increase in commercial paper
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
249
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt
|
|
|
6,462
|
|
|
592
|
|
Repayments of debt
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Acquisition-related hedging payments
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
|
|
Shares withheld for taxes on vested units treasury shares
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock from treasury shares
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
32
|
|
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration for acquisitions
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Distributions of non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
(210
|
)
|
|
(189
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
6,826
|
|
|
294
|
|
Investing cash flows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Sales of long-term investments
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
9
|
|
Purchase of equity investment
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of fixed assets
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
Dispositions
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
(24
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Net cash used for investing activities
|
|
|
(187
|
)
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
103
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and funds held
in escrow
|
|
|
6,410
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
1,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash balances, end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
1,168
|
|
Funds held in escrow for acquisition
|
|
|
6,359
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
7,476
|
|
|
$
|
1,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Supplemental
Historical Adjusted Operating Margins
For the Years Ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017
(Millions)
|
Due to the significant amount of identified intangible asset
amortization expected after completion of the JLT Transaction, and
the lack of comparability with prior years the Company changed the
method for calculating adjusted operating margin to exclude deal
amortization. Beginning this quarter, adjusted operating margin will
be calculated by dividing the sum of adjusted operating income plus
the intangible asset amortization for all acquisitions and dividing
that total by applicable consolidated or segment adjusted revenue.
The reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income
reported under generally accepted accounting principles is included
in the respective earnings release Forms 8-K furnished to the SEC in
2018 and 2019. The table below shows adjusted operating margin for
the full year and each quarter of 2018 and 2017 using the revised
methodology.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
First
Quarter
|
|
Second
Quarter
|
|
Third
Quarter
|
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
|
Full
Year
|
Risk & Insurance Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
723
|
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
|
$
|
283
|
|
|
$
|
418
|
|
|
$
|
1,956
|
|
Amortization Expense
|
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
$
|
35
|
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
$
|
151
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
|
32.5
|
%
|
|
27.0
|
%
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
23.7
|
%
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
248
|
|
|
$
|
267
|
|
|
$
|
293
|
|
|
$
|
359
|
|
|
$
|
1,167
|
|
Amortization Expense
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
918
|
|
|
$
|
754
|
|
|
$
|
535
|
|
|
$
|
731
|
|
|
$
|
2,938
|
|
Amortization Expense
|
|
|
$
|
45
|
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
|
$
|
48
|
|
|
$
|
183
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
|
24.1
|
%
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
20.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
First
Quarter
|
|
Second
Quarter
|
|
Third
Quarter
|
|
Fourth
Quarter
|
|
Full
Year
|
Risk & Insurance Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
555
|
|
|
$
|
489
|
|
|
$
|
291
|
|
|
$
|
423
|
|
|
$
|
1,758
|
|
Amortization Expense
|
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
|
$
|
33
|
|
|
$
|
35
|
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
$
|
139
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
23.5
|
%
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
|
$
|
280
|
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
311
|
|
|
$
|
1,132
|
|
Amortization Expense
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
18.0
|
%
|
|
20.1
|
%
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
18.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
$
|
742
|
|
|
$
|
725
|
|
|
$
|
562
|
|
|
$
|
685
|
|
|
$
|
2,714
|
|
Amortization Expense
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
$
|
42
|
|
|
$
|
47
|
|
|
$
|
169
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
19.9
|
%
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
