  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
25.01.2021 23:43

Martin Midstream Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution and Will Host a Conference Call on February 18 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings, Along With 2021 Financial Guidance

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the "Partnership) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 and issue 2021 financial guidance after the market closes on February 17, 2021. An investors' conference call to review the fourth quarter and full-year results, along with 2021 financial guidance, will be held the following day.

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (833) 900-2251

Conference ID: 9494038

Replay Dial In # (800) 585-8367  Conference ID: 9494038

Webcast: Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership announced today it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The distribution is payable on February 12, 2021 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 4, 2021.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, along with an archive of the replay. Each will be available on the investor relations page of Martin Midstream Partners website.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnerships outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnerships specific operations and business, (ii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnerships annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

The information in the Partnerships website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this notice or incorporated in filings the Partnership makes with the SEC.

MMLP-F

Nachrichten zu Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units News
RSS Feed
Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Jacob Hetzel von Scalable Capital: Wie investiere ich in Gold?
EU verärgert über AstraZeneca - Aktie zieht dennoch an
DZ BANK - Varta und VW - Ist die Party schon vorbei oder fängt sie jetzt erst richtig an?
Goldpreis, Ölpreis: Große Woche steht bevor FOMC, US Q4 BIP im Fokus
Vontobel: Smart Farming  die dritte grüne Revolution
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Deutsche sparen - an der Rendite. Erfahren Sie mehr zu der aktuellen Studie der Allianz Research im Allvest Magazin.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Neustart für Amerika?
KENN(die)ZAHLEN - Duration und Risikoaufschlag
Das beste ETF-Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sparen Sie jetzt Hunderte Euro beim Strom
3444 Euro pro Jahr  in diesen Städten können Sie die Miete am stärksten drücken
Tesla, SAP und Ifo - das bringt die Börsen-Woche
Alles auf Aktien - das ist der tägliche Börsen-Shot von WELT
Für die Reichsten ist die Krise vorbei  Corona verschärft Ungleichheit

News von

iShares Edge MSCI World Value Factor ETF: Breit diversifizierter Einstieg in unterberbewertete Titel
DAX-Ausblick: Neuer US-Präsident gibt Börsen die Richtung vor
Citi erwartet Boom bei Nel Asa und ITM Power und rät zum Kauf der Aktien
Fresenius-Aktie: Unterschätztes Aufholpotenzial - günstige Einstiegschance
Nach der Korrektur der Vorwoche: Bitcoin profitiert von der Rückkehr der Inflation

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt mit starkem Verlust -- ifo-Index im Januar gefallen -- Siemens Energy bestätigt Jahresausblick -- Siltronic-Übernahme -- Apple, Telekom, VW, Lufthansa im Fokus

Linde erhöht Quartalsdividende um 10 Prozent - neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm. Berliner Chemiekonzern Atotech strebt an die New Yorker Börse. Modernas Impfstoff schützt wohl gegen Virus-Varianten. Liberty Steel legt Offerte für thyssen-Stahl vor. Merck & Co stellt Entwicklung zweier COVID-Impfstoffe ein. Dr. Martens-Eigentümer wollen bei Börsengang 1,5 Milliarden Euro einnehmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen