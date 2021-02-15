Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution and will Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-year Financial Results, Along With 2022 Guidance, on February 16

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) ("MMLP or the "Partnership) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and issue 2022 financial guidance after the market closes on February 16, 2022.

An investors conference call to review the fourth quarter and full-year results, along with 2022 financial guidance, will be held the following day.

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (888) 330-2398

Conference ID: 8536096

Replay Dial In # (800) 770-2030  Conference ID: 8536096

A webcast of the conference call will also be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

The Partnership announced today it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2022 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 4, 2022.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, along with an archive of the replay.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLPs primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about the Partnerships outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including (i) the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic generally, on an industry-specific basis, and on the Partnerships specific operations and business, (ii) the effects of the continued volatility of commodity prices and the related macroeconomic and political environment, and (iii) other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While the Partnership believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Partnerships annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The Partnership disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise except where required to do so by law.

The information in the Partnerships website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this notice or incorporated in filings the Partnership makes with the SEC.

