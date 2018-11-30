Mastermind Marketing Increases Revenue By 22% And Operating Income by 62% for First 6 Months

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCQB: MMND), a leading involvement marketing
agency that designs, creates and activates marketing campaigns for
global brands, today announced financial results for the six months
ended March 31, 2019 showing year to date growth in revenue, operating
income, and net income.
"We are pleased with our organic growth and profitability for the first
six months of the year. Revenue increased 22 percent, operating income
increased 62 percent, and net income increased over 16 percent," stated
Daniel Dodson, CEO of Mastermind. "We are pleased with our organic
growth, and we are eager to start making strategic acquisitions and
complete our proprietary AR marketing platform. To that end, we are
actively looking for investment banking partners to help provide the
capital for these investments.
Highlights from Masterminds first six months of the fiscal year
(October 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) include:
-
Total revenues increased 22 percent from $2,210,424 to $2,695,377
-
Gross profit increased 19 percent from $1,975,005 to $2,349,959
-
Operating income increased 62 percent from $259,276 to $418,867
-
Net income increased 16.4 percent from $250,677 to $291,743.
Detailed financial information can be found in Masterminds Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the period ending September 30, 2019, and
Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 and
2018 filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on May 20, 2019.
About Mastermind, Inc.
Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading
marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries
helping involve people with brands in ways that inspire them to take
action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand
consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive
marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion,
Channel Optimization, and Contingency Communications. This allows
Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive
results. More information about Mastermind, Inc. is available at its
website: www.MastermindMarketing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the "Company) contains, or may
contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and
uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation,
statements with respect to the Companys plans, objectives, projections,
expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words
such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should,
"believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans,
"potential or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the
current beliefs and expectations of the Companys management and are
subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed
in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the
Companys services; competition from existing products/services or new
products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Companys
business model and strategic plans for its business and its services;
estimates of the Companys future revenue, expenses, capital
requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the
Companys competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve
certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on
various factors (many of which are beyond the Companys control). The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005827/en/