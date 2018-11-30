Mastermind Marketing Increases Revenue By 22% And Operating Income by 62% for First 6 Months

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCQB: MMND), a leading involvement marketing agency that designs, creates and activates marketing campaigns for global brands, today announced financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2019 showing year to date growth in revenue, operating income, and net income.

"We are pleased with our organic growth and profitability for the first six months of the year. Revenue increased 22 percent, operating income increased 62 percent, and net income increased over 16 percent," stated Daniel Dodson, CEO of Mastermind. "We are pleased with our organic growth, and we are eager to start making strategic acquisitions and complete our proprietary AR marketing platform. To that end, we are actively looking for investment banking partners to help provide the capital for these investments.

Highlights from Masterminds first six months of the fiscal year (October 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019) include:

Total revenues increased 22 percent from $2,210,424 to $2,695,377

Gross profit increased 19 percent from $1,975,005 to $2,349,959

Operating income increased 62 percent from $259,276 to $418,867

Net income increased 16.4 percent from $250,677 to $291,743.

Detailed financial information can be found in Masterminds Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending September 30, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on May 20, 2019.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping involve people with brands in ways that inspire them to take action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Contingency Communications. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. More information about Mastermind, Inc. is available at its website: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the "Company) contains, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Companys plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should, "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans, "potential or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Companys management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Companys services; competition from existing products/services or new products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Companys business model and strategic plans for its business and its services; estimates of the Companys future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the Companys competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Companys control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

