Mastermind Marketing Influencer Campaign Drives Over 5 Million Consumer Engagements for The Home Depot® Consumer Card

Mastermind Marketing (OTC Pink: MMND), a leading involvement
marketing agency, developed and executed an Influencer Marketing
campaign through DIY YouTube channels for The Home Depot® Consumer Card.
The campaign has generated well over 5 million consumer engagements, as
well as significant traffic to the campaign landing pages and online
card application page.
The campaign was executed via influencers with YouTube Home Improvement
Channels. In their content, each participating influencer talked about
the benefits of The Home Depot® Consumer Card during which time the Card
was superimposed on screen. The influencer also directed viewers to
click a link to visit their personalized page for The Home Depot®
Consumer Card to see the special offers available for cardholders. The
program has generated well over 5 million consumer engagements to date,
significant traffic to each of the landing pages, and a sizeable number
of card applications. This has produced a significant ROI that continues
to grow because the influencer content is evergreen (always there)
only the card offers on the influencer landing pages need to be updated
from time to time.
Mastermind developed all aspects of the campaign including planning,
influencer sourcing and activation, influencer agreement
development/legal approvals, content/creative development, production
coordination and supervision of Influencer references to the card,
landing page design and development, result tracking, and the ROI model
development. Daniel Dodson, CEO of Mastermind, stated, "Successful
influencer programs are built with clearly defined objectives, selection
of the right social channels & influencers, and ways that influencers
followers can take an action.
In addition to home improvement, Mastermind has developed successful
Influencer campaigns for gas & oil, agriculture, healthcare, consumer
packaged goods, pets, cooking, technology, automotive and a host of
others. "We develop and implement three types of Influencer Marketing
programs. Paid where we find the
right influencers and compensate them for integrating our clients
brand. Earned where we find
influencers and provide them with exclusive content, access, and inside
perspectives for them to include in the content they distribute. Owned
empowering employees, dealers, distributors, and franchisees to share
content on their personal social channels this requires specific
guideline development, training, and vetted content libraries. Each can
be hugely successful in the right situation, stated Michael Gelfond,
EVP of Mastermind.
About Mastermind, Inc.
Mastermind provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers.
It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping
involve people with brands in ways that inspire them to take action.
Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand
consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive
marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion,
Channel Optimization, and Contingency Communications. This allows
Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive
results. More information about Mastermind, Inc. is available at its
website: www.MastermindMarketing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the "Company) contains, or may
contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and
uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation,
statements with respect to the Companys plans, objectives, projections,
expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words
such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should,
"believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans,
"potential or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the
current beliefs and expectations of the Companys management and are
subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed
in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the
Companys services; competition from existing products/services or new
products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Companys
business model and strategic plans for its business and its services;
estimates of the Companys future revenue, expenses, capital
requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the
Companys competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve
certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on
various factors (many of which are beyond the Companys control). The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Other
The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Homer TLC, Inc.
