Mastermind Marketing Influencer Campaign Drives Over 5 Million Consumer Engagements for The Home Depot® Consumer Card

Mastermind Marketing (OTC Pink: MMND), a leading involvement marketing agency, developed and executed an Influencer Marketing campaign through DIY YouTube channels for The Home Depot® Consumer Card. The campaign has generated well over 5 million consumer engagements, as well as significant traffic to the campaign landing pages and online card application page.

The campaign was executed via influencers with YouTube Home Improvement Channels. In their content, each participating influencer talked about the benefits of The Home Depot® Consumer Card during which time the Card was superimposed on screen. The influencer also directed viewers to click a link to visit their personalized page for The Home Depot® Consumer Card to see the special offers available for cardholders. The program has generated well over 5 million consumer engagements to date, significant traffic to each of the landing pages, and a sizeable number of card applications. This has produced a significant ROI that continues to grow because the influencer content is evergreen (always there)  only the card offers on the influencer landing pages need to be updated from time to time.

Mastermind developed all aspects of the campaign including planning, influencer sourcing and activation, influencer agreement development/legal approvals, content/creative development, production coordination and supervision of Influencer references to the card, landing page design and development, result tracking, and the ROI model development. Daniel Dodson, CEO of Mastermind, stated, "Successful influencer programs are built with clearly defined objectives, selection of the right social channels & influencers, and ways that influencers followers can take an action.

In addition to home improvement, Mastermind has developed successful Influencer campaigns for gas & oil, agriculture, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, pets, cooking, technology, automotive and a host of others. "We develop and implement three types of Influencer Marketing programs. Paid  where we find the right influencers and compensate them for integrating our clients brand. Earned  where we find influencers and provide them with exclusive content, access, and inside perspectives for them to include in the content they distribute. Owned  empowering employees, dealers, distributors, and franchisees to share content on their personal social channels  this requires specific guideline development, training, and vetted content libraries. Each can be hugely successful in the right situation, stated Michael Gelfond, EVP of Mastermind.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping involve people with brands in ways that inspire them to take action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Contingency Communications. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. More information about Mastermind, Inc. is available at its website: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

