Mastermind Marketing Influencer Campaign Will Drive 1 Million+ Engagements for Exxon Mobil Speedpass+ Mobile App

Mastermind Marketing
(OTC Pink: MMND), a leading
involvement marketing agency developed and executed a YouTube Influencer
Marketing campaign through Technology and Automotive channels for the
ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app. The campaign has generated almost 1
million user engagements, substantial traffic to campaign landing pages,
as well as App Store and Google Play downloads to date.
The campaign was aimed at raising awareness of the features and benefits
of the app including being able to pay at the pump, and also apply for
the ExxonMobil Smart Card (which is fully integrated within the app).
Carefully curated influencers with YouTube Technology and Automotive
channels were selected to reach early adopters and automotive
enthusiasts. Each selected influencer talked about the benefits and key
features of the app and an actual demonstration at the pump.
The ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app appeared on the screen when the app was
discussed/demonstrated, and each influencer invited consumers to visit
their custom landing page to see other special offers and benefits of
the card and app. To date, the program has generated approximately one
million consumer engagements, significant traffic to each of the custom
influencer landing pages, and a sizeable number of app downloads and
card applications. This has produced significant positive results at the
pump that will continue to grow since the influencer content is
evergreen (always there).
Mastermind developed all aspects of the ExxonMobil Speedpass+ app
campaign including planning, influencer sourcing and activation,
influencer agreements/legal approvals, content/creative development,
production coordination and supervision of Influencer references to the
app/card, landing page design and development, result tracking, and the
ROI model development.
Daniel Dodson, CEO of Mastermind stated, "The ExxonMobil Speedpass+
app is truly an innovative and useful tool for anyone that drives a car.
Its features and benefits are best communicated by seeing an actual
demonstration by one of the trusted sources like the Influencers
selected. The Influencer Marketing program that we developed and
executed proved highly effective at demonstrating the features &
benefits, and also obtaining consumer adoption. Curating and activating
groups of content-relevant Influencers with engaged subscriber bases are
key ingredients for successful campaigns like this. In addition to
automotive and technology, Mastermind has developed successful
Influencer campaigns for other verticals including home improvement,
agriculture, healthcare, pets, consumer packaged goods and a host of
others.
"We look at Influencer Marketing three ways. 1. Paid
where we activate the right influencers and compensate them for
integrating our clients brand. 2. Earned
where we provide influencers with exclusive content, access, and
inside perspectives for them to include in the content they distribute.
3. Owned empowering employees,
dealers, distributors, and franchisees to share content on their
personal social channels this requires specific corporate guideline
development, training, and vetted content libraries. Each can be hugely
successful in the right environment, stated Michael Gelfond, EVP of
Mastermind.
About Mastermind, Inc.
Mastermind provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers.
It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping
involve people with brands in ways that inspire them to take action.
Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand
consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive
marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion,
Channel Optimization, and Contingency Communications. This allows
Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive
results. More information about Mastermind, Inc. is available at its
website: www.MastermindMarketing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the "Company) contains, or may
contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and
uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation,
statements with respect to the Companys plans, objectives, projections,
expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words
such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should,
"believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans,
"potential or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the
current beliefs and expectations of the Companys management and are
subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed
in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the
Companys services; competition from existing products/services or new
products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Companys
business model and strategic plans for its business and its services;
estimates of the Companys future revenue, expenses, capital
requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the
Companys competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in
the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve
certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on
various factors (many of which are beyond the Companys control). The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Other:
The Speedpass+ app and ExxonMobil Smart Card are registered trademarks
of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries. App Store is a
service mark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005985/en/