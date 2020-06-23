  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Die Patrimoine-Lösung: gestern, heute und morgen! Schauen Sie sich das Video an! +++-w-
22.02.2021 17:52

Mastermind Rebounds and Posts Solid Net Income for FYE 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCQB: MMND), a leading vertically-integrated digital marketing company that designs, creates and activates marketing initiatives for global brands, today announced financial results for FYE 2020, ended September 30, 2020.

Dan Dodson, CEO of Mastermind, commented, "Results for FYE 2020 posted solid net income for the year despite the pandemic. Our team developed and executed some impressive pandemic social marketing initiatives for our clients that helped them through some difficult times. In 2020 vs 2019, Gross Margin (revenue less direct expenses) was 4% higher, combined expenses (direct, personnel, and operating) were 22% lower, and Net Income increased by $895,119. Some of the acquisition discussions we were having during the pandemic were put on hold, but many have restarted in the last 30 days. We hope to have some LOIs in place over the coming months.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

  • Gross Margin for 2020 was $3,369,844, an increase of 4% over 2019
  • Net Income for 2020 was $141,174, an increase of $895,119 over 2019
  • Personnel Expenses for 2020 were $2,452,180, a decrease of 25% from 2019
  • Operating Expenses for 2020 were $3,321,445, a decrease of 16% from 2019

Detailed financial information can be found in Masterminds Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2020 and filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on February 19, 2021.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping involve people with leading brands in ways that inspire them to take action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Digital Issues Management. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. For more information about Mastermind, Inc., please visit: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the "Company) contains, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Companys plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should, "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans, "potential or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Companys management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Companys services; competition from existing products/services or new products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Companys business model and strategic plans for its business and its services; estimates of the Companys future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the Companys competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Companys control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Mastermind Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Mastermind News
RSS Feed
Mastermind zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Mastermind Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Mastermind News

05.02.21Mastermind of Telegram sexual abuse ring sentenced to additional 5 years in prison
06.02.21John Humphrys to step down as Mastermind host after 18 years
14.02.21Austrian political sting mastermind seeks asylum in Germany
Weitere Mastermind News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Vonovia: Umfeld bleibt positiv!
Triebwerksbauer MTU blickt zuversichtlicher nach vorne
Tesla und SAP: Sind die Bären wieder zurück?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abgaben möglich
Vontobel: Warren Buffett überrascht mit Portfolio-anpassungen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

In kleinen Schritten Vermögen aufbauen - Altersvorsorge mit ETFs
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
my-si unterstützt Wohnprojekt Leine 38 für Menschen mit HIV und Aids
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz. Jetzt anmelden.
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die versteckte Inflation
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Mastermind-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Mastermind Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Verlorenes Jahr oder Blaupause?  Die ehrliche Mietendeckel-Bilanz
Beim Girokonto lauert immer häufiger die Minuszins-Falle
Miete oder Eigentum? Dieser Effekt offenbart die neue Kluft
Preiskrieg der Online-Broker  wie sich kluge Sparer jetzt entscheiden müssen
Ein Jahr Corona  das sind jetzt die Aktien-Ideen

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Möglicher Inflationsanstieg bereitet Anlegern Sorgen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Pfund Sterling auf Drei-Jahres-Hoch zum Dollar
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Liberty Steel prüft mit Saarstahl und Wurth Bau von Wasserstoff-Stahlwerk
DAX weiterhin im Minus - Inflationssorgen belasten Aktienmärkte und überschatten Ifo-Index
KPS-Aktie: Am Boden abfischen - eine Chance für Risikobereite

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Goodyear will Cooper übernehmen -- BioNTech-Vakzin könnte vor Infektionen schützen -- adidas plant Dividende -- Cotinental, Sanofi, Varta, Porsche im Fokus

Delivery Hero begibt neue Aktien für Aktienoptionsprogramm. ifo-Index steigt unerwartet. Apple überholt Samsung - Smartphone-Absatz kommt dank 5G-Standard aus dem Tief. BGH-Richter sehen hohe Hürden für Diesel-Klagen gegen VW-Töchter. CEWE will Anleger an gestiegenen Gewinnen beteiligen. Uniper und BayWa schließen Partnerschaft bei LNG-Tankstellen. Rapper Jay-Z and LVMH lassen bei Champagner-JV die Korken knallen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen