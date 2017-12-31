24.08.2018 02:04
Bewerten
(0)

Mastermind Reports Fiscal 2018 3rd Quarter Results of 57% Revenue Growth Year-over-Year for Nine-Month Period End

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Mastermind, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMND), a leading involvement marketing service agency that designs, creates and develops marketing campaigns, primarily for large corporate clients with well-known brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended June 30, 2018 resulting in year over year growth in both revenues and net income for the three and nine month periods.

Total revenues for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2018 were $1,460,050, compared with $1,043,731 for the prior years comparable period, an increase of approximately 40% and for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018, $3,670,474 as compared with $2,344,188 for the prior years comparable period, an increase of approximately 57%.

Gross profit for the three month period ended June 30, 2018 was $1,163,440, compared with $766,424, for the prior years comparable period, an increase of approximately 52%, and Gross Profit for the nine month period ended June 30, 2018 was $3,138,444 compared to $1,637,411 for the prior years comparable 9 period, an increase of approximately 92%.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $792,494, compared with $581,276 for the prior years comparable period, an increase of approximately 36%, and for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018, $2,458,222 as compared with $1,682,153 for the prior years comparable period, an increase of approximately 46%.

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 was $279,959, compared with $183,498 for the prior years comparable period, an increase of approximately 53%. Net income for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2017 was $481,880, compared with a net loss of ($60,418) for the prior years comparable period, an increase of approximately $542,000, an 898% increase.

As of June 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $555,922 as compared with $545,904 as of September 30, 2017.

Daniel Dodson, President and CEO of Mastermind, Inc. stated, "We are very pleased with the quarter and the revenue growth for the fiscal year thus far. We continue to expand our relationships with existing clients and are beginning to see traction from our business development initiatives. Mastermind is also perfecting competencies that will keep the agency on the cutting edge of digital and social marketing and in demand among leading brands. We believe these factors should support sustainable revenue and profitability growth from our core business, and allow us to pursue strategic opportunities and partnerships to augment that growth.

Michael Gelfond, EVP of Mastermind, Inc. stated, "The culture at Mastermind is one that attracts cross-discipline expert talent. Our talent earns the trust of our clients through exceptional work and our work ethic. Masterminds ongoing investment in people will continue to drive results for clients and growth for Mastermind.

Detailed financial information can be found in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as of and for the period ended June 30, 2018 which was filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on August 20, 2018.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping involve people with brands in ways that inspire them to take action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Contingency Communications. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. More information about Mastermind, Inc. is available at its website: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the "Company) contains, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Companys plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects, "may, "will, "could, "would, "should, "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "estimates, "intends, "plans, "potential or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Companys management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Companys services; competition from existing products/services or new products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Companys business model and strategic plans for its business and its services; estimates of the Companys future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the Companys competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Companys control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Mastermind Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.08.18
Wirecard-Chef: Markus Braun ist Mastermind und Großaktionär bei Wirecard (Handelsblatt)
11.07.18
Malaysia says mastermind behind 1MDB looting fled Macau (FOX Business)
11.07.18
Malaysia says mastermind behind 1MDB looting fled Macau (Seattle Times)
06.07.18
Media reports say Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara, mastermind of deadly Tokyo subway gassing, is executed (Seattle Times)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Mastermind News
RSS Feed
Mastermind zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Mastermind Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Mastermind News

13.08.18Wirecard-Chef: Markus Braun ist Mastermind und Großaktionär bei Wirecard
Weitere Mastermind News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Erfahrungsberichte
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Ölpreis steigt kräftig
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Kaffee und Zucker so günstig wie seit 10 Jahren nicht mehr
Bitcoin: Kurs bleibt in Trading-Range hängen
UBS: Facebook  Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Warum im CAC 40 Vorsicht geboten ist
Dr. Hönle - mit Gesichtserkennung zu neuen Hochs
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Mastermind-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Mastermind Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ein Beweis dafür, wie stark Trump sich selbst überschätzt
Familien würden mit unseren Vorschlägen besser fahren
Jetzt muss der mächtigste Notenbanker der Welt seine Ehre retten
Mietpreisbremse weg, sozialen Wohnungsbau reduzieren
Dieses Plakat offenbart den Berliner Wohn-Irrsinn

News von

Continental-Aktie nach Crash: Warum die Lage weiter ernst bleibt
UBS-Aktie, Total und Co.: Die fünf verlässlichsten Dividendenaktien aus Europa
Dax-Chartanalyse: Warum Anleger lieber mal abwarten sollten
Alibaba-Aktie: Amazon-Konkurrent mit Umsatzsprung und Gewinneinbruch
Medigene-Aktie: Warum man den Titel jetzt haben sollte

News von

Interne Dokumente zeigen, wie enorm hoch die Fehlerquote bei Teslas Model-3-Produktion ist
10 absurde Fotos zeigen das ganze Ausmaß der Hyperinflation in Venezuela
Warum Europas Annäherung an Erdogan ein großes Risiko ist
Wir wollten wissen, wie zufrieden Tesla-Fahrer mit ihrem Kundenservice sind - manche wurden richtig wütend
Netflix könnte bald eine Funktion einführen, die viele Nutzer verärgert

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Alibaba wächst schnell -- Bayer-Chef: Keine Neubewertung der Monsanto-Übernahme -- CTS Eventim, Deutsche Bank, Aramco-IPO im Fokus

Siemens-Umbau kann wohl 20.000 Stellen kosten. Trump-Tweet löst diplomatische Krise mit Südafrika aus. Brasilianische Wettbewerbshüter für Fusion von Linde und Praxair. Facebook: Über 400 Apps nach Skandal blockiert. Experten: US-Wirtschaft wird in 2. Jahreshälfte Gang zurückschalten. Handelsstreit erreicht neue Stufe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
23.08.18
DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Alibaba wächst schnell -- Bayer-Chef: Keine Neubewertung der Monsanto-Übernahme -- CTS Eventim, Deutsche Bank, Aramco-IPO im Fokus
Unsere Empfehlung
NEU: Aktivieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Push-Benachrichtigungen für Ihren Desktop-Browser. So verpassen Sie keine Top News mehr.
Aktie im Fokus
23.08.18
NVIDIA auf Rekordhoch - Neue Grafikkarten verleihen Schwung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Continental AG543900
AlibabaA117ME
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750