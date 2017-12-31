Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 3.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)

Materialise NV ("Materialise") (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of
additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D
printing services, announced today that it intends to commence a
registered underwritten public offering of 3.0 million ADSs. Each ADS
will represent one ordinary share with no nominal value per share.
Materialise intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 450,000 ADSs. All of the ADSs in the
proposed offering are to be sold by Materialise. The offering is subject
to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or
when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the
offering.
Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as Lead Bookrunner for the offering and
KeyBanc Capital Markets and Bryan, Garnier & Co. are acting as Joint
Bookrunners and KBC Securities USA is acting as Co-Manager for the
offering.
The securities described above are being offered by Materialise pursuant
to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-226006)
previously filed by Materialise with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC) and declared effective on July 6, 2018. The
offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an
accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the
SEC and will be available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Piper Jaffray
& Co. at 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn:
Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 1-800-747-3924, or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any securities
or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means
of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of
the effective registration statement.
No public offering will be made and no one has taken any action that
would, or is intended to, permit a public offering in any country or
jurisdiction, other than the United States, where any such action for
such purpose is required, including in Belgium. Belgian investors, other
than qualified investors within the meaning of the Belgian Act of 16
June 2006 relating to the public offers of securities and to the
admission to trading of securities on regulated markets, as amended,
will not be eligible to participate in the offering (whether in Belgium
or elsewhere).
The transaction to which this communication relates will only be
available to, and will be engaged in only with, in member states of the
European Economic Area, persons falling within the meaning of Article
2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive 2003/71/EC as amended by Directive
2010/73/EU (the "Prospectus Directive"), and in the United Kingdom,
investment professionals falling within article 19 (5) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the
"Order"), persons falling within article 49 (2), (a) to (d) of the Order
(high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc) and other
persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated. In accordance with the
Prospectus Directive, no prospectus is required in connection with the
transaction described in this communication.
This communication is not for publication or distribution, directly or
indirectly, in or into any state or jurisdiction into which doing so
would be unlawful. The distribution of this communication may be
restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose
possession any document or other information referred to herein comes
should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any
failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of
the securities laws of any such jurisdictions. Materialise assumes no
responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such
restrictions. The aforementioned offering and date of the first listing
may be influenced by things such as market conditions. There is no
guarantee that the offering or listing will occur. This communication
does not constitute a recommendation in relation to the offering or the
aforementioned securities.
About Materialise
Materialise incorporates 27 years of 3D printing experience into a range
of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the
backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialises open and flexible
solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including
healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods,
to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world
a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches
worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest group of software
developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing
facilities in the world.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking
statements may include statements regarding the proposed underwritten
public offering.
Such statements are based on managements
current assumptions and expectations of future events and are subject to
a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
outcomes and results to differ materially, including: market conditions;
Materialise's ability to satisfy closing conditions related
to the proposed offering; and other risks set forth in Materialise's
most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as well as
other documents that Materialise files with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including the Registration Statement on Form F-3
(File No. 333-226006) for the offering.
Investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
Materialise
disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements because of new information, future events or circumstances or
other factors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180718005623/en/