Matrix IntelliZone Proximity Detection Receives Australian IECEx Approval

Matrix Design Group, LLC (Matrix) announced today that its IntelliZone
proximity detection system has received IECEx approval in Australia from
the Department of Industrys Mine Safety Technology Centre in Thornton,
NSW, Australia.
Originally introduced to the American market in 2009, IntelliZone is the
leading proximity detection system in the U.S. and South Africa.
IntelliZones advanced software positioning system provides precise
location of personnel around mobile machinery, allowing it to perform
successfully in even the most challenging applications and environments.
"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to introduce our state
of the art technology to the Australian market, said Matrix President
David Clardy. "This approval will allow us to immediately proceed with
new installations.
IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) is the leading authority
on the global conformity of electrical and electronic technologies,
currently with 85 countries as members and another 86 countries
participating in the Affiliate Country Programme. IECEx is the IEC
system for certification to standards relating to equipment for use in
explosive ("Ex) atmospheres. The IECEx certification facilitates
international trade in explosive atmosphere equipment and services.
In efforts to acquire this approval and enter the Australian coal mining
market, Matrix has partnered with fellow high-tech developer Northern
Lights Technologies (NLT) to manufacture, distribute and service the
IntelliZone system.
"NLT has a proven track record of providing leading-edge solutions to
the Australian mining industry, creating a natural partnership
opportunity for Matrix, mentioned Clardy. NLTs Tim Haight, Managing
Director continued, "Were excited about the IECEx approval of the
IntelliZone system as we believe continued and expanded application of
this technology will help to increase overall safety in both the mining
and industrial sectors.
For more information on Matrix or its products, please visit www.MatrixTeam.com.
About Matrix Design Group, LLC
Matrix is an ISO 9001 certified designer, developer and marketer of
safety and productivity technology for use in mining and industrial
applications. Its innovative, industry-leading systems include proximity
detection, communications, tracking, mine atmospheric monitoring,
lighting, and cameras. Headquartered in Newburgh, Indiana, Matrix has
offices in Lexington, KY, Johannesburg, South Africa and service
locations throughout its mining regions. Matrix is a subsidiary of
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP).
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United
States and international utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the
nations first publicly traded master limited partnership involved in
the production and marketing of coal, is currently the second largest
coal producer in the eastern United States with mining operations in the
Illinois Basin and Appalachian coal producing regions.
ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana,
Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal-loading terminal
on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana.
ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources, including
investments in oil and gas mineral interests and gas compression
services.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.arlp.com.
For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP
at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.
About Northern Lights Technologies
Founded in 1984, Northern Lights Technologies (NLT) designs and
manufacturers underground lighting and communications solutions for the
mining and tunneling industries, with manufacturing/assembly locations
in Canada, Australia, and Chile. Northern Light® Cap Lamp
Systems are designed for maximum durability and comfort while offering
integrated radio lighting and power-take-off systems, as well as RFID
and Wi-Fi tracking options. For more information, contact Tim Haight at thaight@nltinc.com.au.
