07.08.2018 16:16
Matrix IntelliZone Proximity Detection Receives Australian IECEx Approval

Matrix Design Group, LLC (Matrix) announced today that its IntelliZone proximity detection system has received IECEx approval in Australia from the Department of Industrys Mine Safety Technology Centre in Thornton, NSW, Australia.

Originally introduced to the American market in 2009, IntelliZone is the leading proximity detection system in the U.S. and South Africa. IntelliZones advanced software positioning system provides precise location of personnel around mobile machinery, allowing it to perform successfully in even the most challenging applications and environments. "We are extremely excited about the opportunity to introduce our state of the art technology to the Australian market, said Matrix President David Clardy. "This approval will allow us to immediately proceed with new installations.

IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) is the leading authority on the global conformity of electrical and electronic technologies, currently with 85 countries as members and another 86 countries participating in the Affiliate Country Programme. IECEx is the IEC system for certification to standards relating to equipment for use in explosive ("Ex) atmospheres. The IECEx certification facilitates international trade in explosive atmosphere equipment and services.

In efforts to acquire this approval and enter the Australian coal mining market, Matrix has partnered with fellow high-tech developer Northern Lights Technologies (NLT) to manufacture, distribute and service the IntelliZone system.

"NLT has a proven track record of providing leading-edge solutions to the Australian mining industry, creating a natural partnership opportunity for Matrix, mentioned Clardy. NLTs Tim Haight, Managing Director continued, "Were excited about the IECEx approval of the IntelliZone system as we believe continued and expanded application of this technology will help to increase overall safety in both the mining and industrial sectors.

For more information on Matrix or its products, please visit www.MatrixTeam.com.

About Matrix Design Group, LLC

Matrix is an ISO 9001 certified designer, developer and marketer of safety and productivity technology for use in mining and industrial applications. Its innovative, industry-leading systems include proximity detection, communications, tracking, mine atmospheric monitoring, lighting, and cameras. Headquartered in Newburgh, Indiana, Matrix has offices in Lexington, KY, Johannesburg, South Africa and service locations throughout its mining regions. Matrix is a subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP).

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United States and international utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the nations first publicly traded master limited partnership involved in the production and marketing of coal, is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States with mining operations in the Illinois Basin and Appalachian coal producing regions.

ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal-loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana.

ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources, including investments in oil and gas mineral interests and gas compression services.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

About Northern Lights Technologies

Founded in 1984, Northern Lights Technologies (NLT) designs and manufacturers underground lighting and communications solutions for the mining and tunneling industries, with manufacturing/assembly locations in Canada, Australia, and Chile. Northern Light® Cap Lamp Systems are designed for maximum durability and comfort while offering integrated radio lighting and power-take-off systems, as well as RFID and Wi-Fi tracking options. For more information, contact Tim Haight at thaight@nltinc.com.au.

