finanzen.net
09.09.2020 23:00

MaxLinear Acquires NanoSemi, Inc.

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, Inc., an industry-leading provider of intellectual property that utilizes patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-generation communication and artificial intelligence systems.

The initial transaction consideration consisted of $10 million in cash and 804,163 shares of MaxLinears Common Stock. In addition, the NanoSemi securityholders will receive $35 million in deferred cash payments payable in 2021, and the NanoSemi securityholders may also receive up to an additional $35 million in potential earnout consideration, subject to the acquired businesss satisfying certain financial objectives. The stock consideration was issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the acquisition, MaxLinear agreed to provide the NanoSemi securityholders with certain registration rights with respect to the shares of MaxLinear Common Stock they received in the acquisition.

NanoSemi is a Boston-based private company that spun out of MIT in 2014. The companys technology enables higher throughput connections for 5G and Wi-Fi base stations and smartphones while simultaneously dramatically reducing energy consumption.

MaxLinears acquisition of NanoSemi brings together market-leading signal processing technology and silicon solutions for 5G radio customers. This combination will allow customers to reduce the time and resources required to bring complex new wireless products to market.

"MaxLinear is thrilled to welcome a phenomenal team which has brought fresh innovation to a very difficult technology problem at the core of the 5G system. The customers they have attracted and the results they have demonstrated speak for themselves. NanoSemi technology is truly an order of magnitude improvement over existing solutions, said Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear. "Together with our silicon solutions, we can offer a leading portfolio of products to our wireless systems customers which, in turn, can enable meaningful capital expenditure and operating expense benefits to wireless operators.

"We are excited to join MaxLinear, said NanoSemi CEO, Helen Kim. "This transition will enable us to serve more customers with our technology and to further accelerate our pace of innovation in the 5G area. Our joint solutions will dramatically reduce the enormous amounts of power consumed by 5G systems today.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About NanoSemi, Inc.

NanoSemis linearization and signal correction technologies improve radio chain power efficiency and signal cleanliness at bandwidths exceeding 1GHz by using patented machine learning techniques. The small implementation size is cost-effective for integration into ASICs that support Wi-Fi, LTE/5G chips for smartphones or in FPGAs for wireless infrastructure. For further information, please visit www.nanosemitech.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, including in particular statements relating to MaxLinears opportunities within wireless markets and the potential benefits to MaxLinear of the acquisition of NanoSemi. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent the acquisition will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on managements current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be, "will, "expect, "anticipate, "continue, or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: wireless and 5G markets may not develop in the way we currently anticipate; the status of tariffs, export controls, and other government imposed restrictions on trade remains uncertain, particularly with respect to China, and could adversely affect the wireless market in particular; intense competition in the wireless market specifically and in the semiconductor industry generally could adversely affect our future operating results; and we face other risks relating to development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products, the lack of long term supply contracts, decreases in average selling prices, and intellectual property litigation. The continuing development of the current worldwide Covid-19 pandemic also presents potential material risks to our future operating results. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinears filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinears most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu MaxLinear inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MaxLinear A News
RSS Feed
MaxLinear A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MaxLinear inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.05.2019MaxLinear A HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2018MaxLinear A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
29.06.2018MaxLinear A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
09.05.2018MaxLinear A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.02.2018MaxLinear A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
08.08.2018MaxLinear A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
29.06.2018MaxLinear A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
09.05.2018MaxLinear A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
14.02.2018MaxLinear A BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
09.08.2017MaxLinear A BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.05.2019MaxLinear A HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
10.02.2015MaxLinea a NeutralChardan Capital Markets
29.12.2014MaxLinea a HoldNeedham & Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für MaxLinear inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Donnerstag um 18 Uhr

Etabliert sich ein Startup nachhaltig am Markt, sind die Renditechancen für Investoren der ersten Stunde immens. Wie Sie in spannende Startups investieren, erfahren Sie im Experten-Seminar am Donnerstagabend!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene MaxLinear A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MaxLinear A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Neue Events von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Brent trotz Nachfragesorgen weiter im Bullenmodus!
Gold auf Rekordjagd und Silber im Schlepptau
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weitere Abgaben möglich
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett  das Orakel von Omaha
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Vermögensverwaltung und Hochsee Segeln?
Ginmon: Führende Robo-Advisory-Technologie
Die Welt zockt - das sind die Top-Gaming-Aktien der wikifolio-Trader
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Wichtig ist, früh anzufangen.
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur MaxLinear A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MaxLinear A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der große Irrtum vom schnellen Reichtum
So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Tesla verliert 80 Milliarden Dollar Börsenwert innerhalb eines Tages
Die Deutschen machen mit ihrem Bargeld immer Ärger

News von

Countdown läuft: Warum Indexfonds bald die Aktie von Nel Asa kaufen müssen
Apple-Aktie, Amazon & Co.: Was von den FAANG-Aktien nach dem jüngsten Einbruch zu halten ist
Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Fresenius, Siemens Healthineers und Hellofresh
General Motors steigt ein: Was die Analysten nun zur Nikola-Aktie sagen
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Kein Grund zur Beunruhigung

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt über 13.200 Punkten -- Betrugsprozess gegen Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn naht -- AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff -- Airbus, QIAGEN, Slack, Apple im Fokus

Schaeffler baut Tausende Stellen in Deutschland ab. Bayer investiert in US-Biotech-Firma Recursion. LVMH will Tiffany-Übernahme nicht wie gehabt abschließen. Samwer-Brüder dürfen Rocket Internet zum geplanten Preis von der Börse nehmen. EU will sich über 200 Millionen Impfstoffdosen von BioNTech sichern. Corestate Capital traut sich wieder Prognose für 2020 zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November steht vor der Tür - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Dow beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt über 13.200 Punkten -- Betrugsprozess gegen Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn naht -- AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff -- Airbus, QIAGEN, Slack, Apple im Fokus
Private Finanzen
23:07 Uhr
Ehegattenunterhalt: Wann Sie nach einer Scheidung zahlen müssen - und wie viel
Ausland
23:20 Uhr
Netflix-CEO Reed Hastings - eine Kurzbiografie
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CureVacA2P71U
Amazon906866
XiaomiA2JNY1
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403