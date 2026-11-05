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MEDACTA GROUP SA UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR 2026 AND REITERATES 2024-2027 MID-TERM OUTLOOK

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MEDACTA GROUP SA UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR 2026 AND REITERATES 2024-2027 MID-TERM OUTLOOK

05-Nov-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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MEDACTA GROUP SA UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR 2026 AND REITERATES 2024-2027 MID-TERM OUTLOOK

  • Updated FY 2026 Outlook: revenue growth of around 9% in constant currency[1], with the adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be broadly in line with 2025 in constant currency1, subject to unforeseen events
  • Mid-term Outlook reiterated: revenue CAGR of 12% to 15% for 2024-2027 in constant currency1, with a gradual improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin compared with 2025, in constant currency1, subject to unforeseen events

 

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, Switzerland, November 5, 2026 - Medacta Group SA (“Medacta,” SIX: MOVE) today updates its FY 2026 guidance and reaffirms the 2024-2027 mid-term outlook.

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The Group now expects FY 2026 revenue growth of around 9% in constant currency1 (before: 10% to 14% in constant currency1) and an adjusted EBITDA margin broadly in line with 2025 in constant currency1 (before: expansion of approximately 50 basis points compared with 2025 in constant currency1), subject to unforeseen events.

The revision primarily reflects generally softer US healthcare market conditions. Based on the trends observed in the first half of 2026, Medacta expected an improvement in the second half of the year, which has not materialized. Nevertheless, Medacta’s customer conversion rates in the US remain strong and in line with management’s expectations and historical levels, significantly above market growth.

These indicators underpin Medacta’s confidence in the market’s medium- to long-term potential and reinforce the US’s importance as a key market for the Group’s future development.

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Moreover, the Group remains committed to growing across all its business lines at rates above those of their respective markets, supported by its established product portfolio, continuous innovation and surgeon-specific medical education, all of which remain central to its strategy.

Taking into account the results achieved to date and the outlook for each business line, Medacta confirms that its 2024-2027 mid-term guidance remains unchanged, with revenue CAGR of 12% to 15% in constant currency1 and a gradual improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin compared with 2025 in constant currency1, subject to unforeseen events.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts today, November 5, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. CET. To pre-register for and join the call, please click here.

 

CONTACTS
Riccardo Fava
Group VP Investor Relations, Sustainability & Media Relations
r.fava@medacta.ch


ABOUT MEDACTA GROUP SA
Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX: MOVE) is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 70 countries. Follow us on Medacta.com, Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.


DISCLAIMER

This media release has been prepared by Medacta Group SA ('Medacta' and together with its subsidiaries, 'we', 'us' or the 'Group'). The information contained in the media release does not purport to be comprehensive and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding Medacta.

 

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for its business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect its future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as 'expects', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'plans', 'outlook' or similar expressions. Although Medacta believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

 

[1] Alternative Performance Measures: this press release contains certain information that it refers to as “constant currency” or c.c., which is a non-IFRS financial measure and represents the total change between periods excluding the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Group believes that the reconciliations of changes in constant currency provide useful supplementary information to investors in light of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Furthermore, the Group believes that constant currency measures provide additional useful information on the Group’s operational performance and is consistent with how the business performance is measured internally. Definitions of Alternative Performance Measures and reconciliations between these measures and their IFRS counterparts are available in the financial reports on our website.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2429478

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2429478  05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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