finanzen.net
+++ Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern +++ Monatliche Verfügbarkeit +++ Bis 30. September 15  Amazon Gutschein zusätzlich +++-w-
15.09.2020 12:44

Medallia Announces Private Offering of $500 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia) (NYSE: MDLA) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "notes) in a private offering (the "offering) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act). Medallia also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Medallia, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Medallias common stock or a combination thereof, at Medallias election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Medallia expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments, the number of shares of common stock underlying the notes sold in the offering. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce potential dilution to Medallias common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Medallia is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap.

Medallia has been advised that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of Medallias common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the notes at that time. In addition, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the common stock and/or purchasing or selling the common stock or other securities of Medallia in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so following any conversion, repurchase or redemption of the notes, to the extent Medallia exercises the relevant election under the capped call transactions). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of the common stock or the notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs following a conversion or during any observation period related to a conversion of notes, it could affect the number of shares and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive upon conversion of the notes.

Medallia intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described above. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Medallia expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of such additional notes to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties. Medallia intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. However, it has not designated any specific uses for such remainder of the net proceeds and has no current agreements with respect to any material acquisition or strategic transactions.

The notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the notes nor the shares of Medallias common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, have been, or will be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, whether Medallia will be able to consummate the offering, the final terms of the offering and the capped call transactions, prevailing market conditions, and the anticipated use of net proceeds of the offering of the notes. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to other risks detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Medallia as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Medallia Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.09.20
Medallia präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.09.20
Ausblick: Medallia mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Medallia veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Medallia-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Juni (finanzen.net)
04.06.20
Medallia präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
01.06.20
Ausblick: Medallia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
19.05.20
Erste Schätzungen: Medallia mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Medallia News
RSS Feed
Medallia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Medallia Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.08.2019Medallia OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.08.2019Medallia BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
13.08.2019Medallia OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.08.2019Medallia BuyNeedham & Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Medallia Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Warum Familienunternehmen die besseren Investments sind und gestärkt durch die Krise gehen, erfahren Sie im Experten-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Medallia News

05.09.20Medallia präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
19.08.20Erste Schätzungen: Medallia veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
02.09.20Ausblick: Medallia mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
27.08.20Medallia. Inc. (MDLA) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect
Weitere Medallia News
Werbung

Trading-News

Corona-Virus Update 15. September 2020
S&P500  10er-EMA kurzfristig entscheidend
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, RWE, Henkel
So legen Sie Geld für Ihr Kind an
DZ BANK - Stabilisierung am oberen Bollinger Band
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

CosmosDirekt: Steigende Zinsen von bis zu 1,0 % garantiert
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Apple und Tesla scheiden die Geister
Neukundenbonus und Prämienmeilen: Miles & More kooperiert mit Solidvest
Droht eine neue Tech-Blase? Und: Was taugen Alternative Realwerte als Investment für Jedermann?
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Medallia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Medallia Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie, wo, wann kaufen  oder doch besser mieten?
Wie Tesla oder doch wie Wirecard? Jetzt eskaliert der Fall Nikola
So handeln Sie das Taschengeld mit Ihrem Kind richtig aus
Drohender Rettungsfall  wie Erdogan sein Wirtschaftswunder zerstört
Türkei wird von Ratingagentur herabgestuft

News von

Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola ziehen immer weitere Kreise: Erste Kanzlei prüft Klage
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola: Jetzt antwortet der E-Truckbauer
Ausgabenexplosion bei der Bundesagentur für Arbeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX kämpft sich ins Plus -- ZEW-Index besser als erwartet -- Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei -- PS5: Sony erwartet Probleme -- SEC prüft Nikola-Vorwürfe -- Schaeffler, H&M im Fokus

Apple-Keynote steht am Abend an. BioNTech erhält vom Bund bis zu 375 Millionen Euro für Impfstoffentwicklung. Fraport erwartet trotz Corona-Krise operativen Gewinn im Ausland. Fiat-Aktionäre bekommen geringere Sonderdividende in Fusion mit PSA. China: Einzelhandel, Industrie und Investitionen besser als erwartet. Bill Gates glaubt an Zulassung für Corona-Impfstoffe 2021.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:37 Uhr
DAX kämpft sich ins Plus -- ZEW-Index besser als erwartet -- Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei -- PS5: Sony erwartet Probleme -- SEC prüft Nikola-Vorwürfe -- Schaeffler, H&M im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:39 Uhr
Tesla- und Nikola-Konkurrenz: E-Truck-Unternehmen HYLIION an der Wall Street erwartet
Kryptowährungen
12:43 Uhr
So entwickeln sich heute Bitcoin & Co. am Dienstag
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
NikolaA2P4A9
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NVIDIA Corp.918422
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
CureVacA2P71U
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Wirecard AG747206