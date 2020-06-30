  • Suche
12.02.2021 15:00

Medallia Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after the market close. Medallia will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.

What: Medallia Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Webcast link: https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website under the Events & Presentations page.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallias award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallias products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

13.08.2019Medallia OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.08.2019Medallia BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
13.08.2019Medallia OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.08.2019Medallia BuyNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Medallia Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
