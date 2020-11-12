  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
12.11.2020 22:30

Medallia Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after the market close. Medallia will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.

What: Medallia Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Webcast link: https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website under the Events & Presentations page.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallias award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallias products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Medallia Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Medallia News
RSS Feed
Medallia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Medallia Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.08.2019Medallia OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.08.2019Medallia BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
13.08.2019Medallia OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.08.2019Medallia BuyNeedham & Company, LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Medallia Inc Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Medallia News

15.10.20Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Medallia (MDLA) Stock?
Weitere Medallia News
Werbung

Trading-News

Scalable Capital | Online-Live-Seminar am 19. November
Was tun, wenn der DAX nicht steigt?
Vontobel: Die Zukunft des Gamings
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Käufer legen sich auf die Lauer
Corona-Krise belastet Amex - Aktie mit Fehlausbruch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gebühren geschenkt: Testen Sie professionelle Vermögensverwaltung 12 Monate kostenfrei
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Der Fünfklang guter Geldanlage
Big Data hat einen Namen: Palantir
Das Geheimnis einer guten Altersvorsorge? Anfangen.
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Medallia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Medallia Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wer wird das dreistellige Milliarden-Minus bezahlen?
Günstige Laptops am Black Friday kaufen? Was es zu beachten gilt
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Mit diesen zwölf Aktien sind Sie beim nächsten Impfstoff-Boom dabei

News von

Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff: Was Analysten von der BioNTech-Aktie halten
DAX-Chartanalyse: Neues Allzeithoch nach Pause möglich
Newsticker Corona: Schweden verbietet Alkoholverkauf nach 22.00 Uhr
Wasserstoff Newsblog: US-Investmentfirma rät nicht mehr zum Kauf der Ballard Power-Aktie
Hoffnungsträger für den Endspurt: Mit diesen Aktien und Fonds durch die zweite Corona-Welle

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich schwächer -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- CureVac auf Partnersuche für Corona-Impfstoff -- Boeing: Hohe China-Nachfrage -- EVOTEC, GSK und Bitcoin im Fokus

Varta profitiert von Kopfhörer-Boom. DZ Bank senkt HUGO BOSS auf 'Verkaufen'. ElringKlinger kooperiert bei Brennstoffzellen mit weiterer Firma. Biden baut Team für Weißes Haus auf. Moody's gibt HeidelbergCement positiven Rating-Ausblick. Nikolai Setzer wird neuer Continental-Chef. Fielmann bleibt nach starkem Quartal auf Kurs. Umsatz der RTL Group schrumpft nur noch leicht. Talanx setzt sich vorsichtige Gewinnziele für 2020 und 2021.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen